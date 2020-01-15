Politics
Abia Guber: Otti Accepts S’Court Verdict Poll …Insists Ikpeazu, PDP Rigged
The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Dr Alex Otti, has asked the Supreme Court to annul the results of the 2019 governorship poll in 13 of the 17 Local Government Areas of Abia State, alleging irregularities.
But a seven-member panel of the Supreme Court, led by Justice Olabode Rhodes-Vivour, reaffirmed the election of Ikpeazu as the governor.
However, Otti, in a press release issued by his Media Assistant, Ferdinand Ekeoma, yesterday morning in Umuahia, insisted that Ikpeazu and PDP rigged the March 9 gubernatorial poll conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), in Abia state.
The APGA chieftain disclosed that he and his party, APGA, have accepted the judgement with equanimity, devoid of anger and bitterness.
He urged the people of Abia to accept the temporary setback and remain peaceful and law abiding.
Otti’s press release read partly, “On Wednesday January 8, 2020, the Supreme Court of Nigeria finally resolved issues concerning the 2019 Abia governorship election. Sadly, the court dismissed our appeal mainly on technical grounds that revolved around the Electoral Act, and not on the basis of lack of evidence or inaccuracy of our facts.
“In spite of what the Supreme Court says, we remain convinced that Dr Okezie Ikpeazu and his party did not, and could not have won the 2019 governorship election, especially when he had a disastrous outing in his first term, the climax of which was his nationally acclaimed oppression of Abia workers and pensioners who were being owed 12 months and 22 months arrears respectively as at the time of the election in question, a record that has gotten worse since after the election.
“We were also not surprised that Abians received the judgement with graveyard silence and sorrow while the governor and his allies celebrated the verdict, expectedly. Let’s thank all of you that have kept faith and remained supportive; just like us, you want a much better deal of good governance for our dear state of Abia. You want an Abia you can proudly call your own. May we remind you that sometimes, in disappointments come greater strength, opportunities, and better results, this shall be our case in the end.”
“Let us restate with every sense of humility, that the struggle to end the leadership mediocrity ravaging Abia State is not about Alex Otti, neither is it Alex Otti’s fight against Okezie Ikpeazu, sadly that is the divisive and misleading narrative the Abia political demagogues have tenaciously upheld to deceive the gullible, sow a seed of discord, and perpetually indulge in grand thievery while subjecting the Abia masses to undeserved slavery.
“We are convinced that to be a loser, is to accept an unfounded verdict of defeat from your inferiors; we are much better in all facets than those who seek to mock us over our temporary political setbacks. So let’s boldly remind them that the greatest losers are those who have exhibited conscientious and conspicuous cruelty against the suffering masses whose happiness should be a top priority of every leader with genuine victory.
Politics
‘Don’t Sacrifice Nigeria On Altar Of Nepotism, Religious Interests’
As activities marking the 2020 Armed Forces Remembrance Day happen across Nigeria, Nigerians have been urged to intensify efforts at ensuring a united, secure and indivisible nation.
The Catholic Bishop of Awka Diocese, Most Reverend Paulinus Ezeokafor, made the call in a homily during a Concelebrated Eucharistic Holy Mass to mark this year’s Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration in Anambra State.
Bishop Ezeokafor said any government that can not protect the lives and property of its people is worthless and should not be seen or regarded as a government, emphasizing the need for adequate security of lives and property of Nigerians.
The Catholic Prelate showered encomiums on security agents both serving and retired for their dedication to the task of protecting Nigerians and appealed to the Federal Government of Nigeria to ensure that necessary logistics were provided to enable the security agents to carry out their duty effectively and efficiently.
“Those in charge of the entitlements of the retired and deceased security agents must ensure that the beneficiaries received it as and when due. The way and manner those in authority try to siphon monies meant for the welfare and well-being of the security personnel is highly condemnable and is a grievous sin before God and man,” Ezeokafor said.
He advocated the appointment of service chiefs based on merit and not based on primordial inclinations to ensure that those called to serve must do it diligently and wholeheartedly, noting that the security of life and property of the people should not be sacrificed on the altar of nepotism, favouritism and religion.
Bishop Ezeokafor enjoined all to be patriotic and support the security agents, as they needed to be encouraged and commended, adding that they risked their lives for the nation.
Continuing, Bishop Ezeokafor said: “Those on the saddle at the Federal level and other states should borrow a leaf from Anambra State’s security architecture which has ensured that the State remained the most secured in Nigeria.
The event was attended by Governor Willie Obiano represented by his Deputy, Nkem Okeke, top State Government functionaries as well as all the Service Commanders in the State.
Politics
Imo: INEC Releases Schedule For Supplementary Elections
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday said it has developed a timetable of activities with timelines for the re-run and supplementary elections in Imo State scheduled for January 25.
The state Resident Electoral Commissioner, Prof. Francis Ezeonu, who made this known at a meeting of the commission with stakeholders in Owerri said an Appeal Court sitting in Owerri had ordered a re-run election for the Okigwe/Onuimo/Isiala Mbano Federal Constituency as well as supplementary elections in 18 polling units of Orlu/Orsu/Oru East Federal Constituency and 12 polling units of Njaba state constituencies.
He said that all the polling units designed for supplementary elections in Orlu/Orsu/Oru East Federal constituency were in Orlu Local Government area, adding that the commission had scheduled Saturday, January 25, for the re-run and supplementary elections.
Ezeonu said the commission would retain all the arrangements made during the general elections as it was concluding arrangements for the election as scheduled.
“We will also activate and use all the super Residential Area Centers (RAC) and RACs in Okigwe, Onuimo and Isiala Mbano LGAs, respectively, for camping on eve of the election on Jan. 24 for easy deployment of materials to the polling units on election day,” he said.
He said that the materials would be deployed in both Orlu and Njaba LGA directly from the INEC LGA offices, saying that the polling units where supplementary elections would hold were within reach.
The REC, therefore, appealed to stakeholders and communities where the centres are located to help maintain the sanctity and security of the centres as well as ensure a free and flawless elections.
According to him, “we will be fair and transparent in all we do.”
Ezeonu also reminded them about the rules guiding elections and election activities with restriction of movement in all the constituencies where elections would be held on that day.
He said that the exercise would be restricted to only political parties that participated in the earlier elections.
The Head, Election and Party Monitoring Department, INEC in Owerri, Mr Victor Nwokoabia, urged the chairmen of political parties to submit list of their polling agents, one for each party, on or before Jan. 18.
He advised politicians and political parties not to bring in observers except those that would be cleared from the INEC headquarters.
Our source reports that the affected R/As and polling units(P/Us) for Orlu/Orsu/Oru East Federal Constituency Supplementary Election are Ohafor/Okporo/Umutanze, Ohaeke Okporo, Umuna, Ihitte Owerre, Amaifeke and Eziachi/Amaike, aside others.
The affected R/As and P/Us for the supplementary election in Njaba State Constituency are Atta1, Atta 111, Nkume, Okwudor, Umuaka 1, Umuaka 11 and Umuaka 111.
Politics
Reps Suspend NDDC Probe Over Buhari’s Audit Order
The House of Representatives has suspended its investigation of projects abandoned by the Niger Delta Development Commission.
The suspension is due to the audit of the commission as ordered by the President, Muhammadu Buhari.
The Chairman of the ad hoc committee set up by the House in September 2019 to investigate abandoned projects since NDDC was created, Mr Nicholas Ossai, told our source that the order issued by Buhari had addressed the issues leading to the probe.
The projects are spread across NDDC member-states, namely Ondo, Abia, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Edo, Imo, Delta and Rivers.
The committee, at its inaugural public hearing, had directed the commission to recover over N67bn and other money disbursed for the abandoned projects.
The committee’s chairman had said over 600 contractors were awarded contracts by the NDDC across the states of jurisdiction, which he said were mostly dubious.
Speaking with our source on the telephone, Ossai said, “The executive has taken over it (the probe). By setting up the probe panel; is it not part of the implementation (of the lawmakers’ probe)? They are already doing an audit of the commission, which is one of our recommendations.”
The lawmaker noted that a court had affirmed that the President had the powers to override the Act establishing the NDDC.
“He chose to use his constitutional power; I think the President is doing well as regards the NDDC,” he said.
Checks by our source, however, showed that the House had yet to consider and adopt a report by the committee.
