Politics
RSHA Yet To Commence Proceedings
The Rivers State House of Assembly is yet to commence sitting in plenary after the Christmas and New Year celebrations.
The House had taken a short break few days to the Christmas and New year celebrations as it ended activities last year with the passage of the 2020 budget.
Shortly after passing the bill into law, the lawmakers proceeded to present it for the governor’s assent after which they got their official car presentations by the State Chief Executive at the Government House.
The Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Ikuinyi -Owaji Ibani hailed the governor for the gesture and further pledged collaborative support to the executive arm.
Consequently, lawmakers commended the governor for the car gift and promised to ensure that legislative activities will be enhanced in the coming year.
Recall that the governor, Chief Nyesom Wike presented a budget of over five hundred and thirty billion naira(N530billion) to the Assembly for the 2020 Fiscal Year on 17th December, 2019.
The governor told the Assembly that the focus of the budget was to enhance his infrastructural drive and speed up the state’s growth process.
Wike, while explaining the budget breakdown and sectoral allocations, said capital expenditure would take three hundred and seventy four billion naira whereas one hundred and fifty six billion would be for recurrent expenditure.
According to the governor, the State’s budget for 2020 tagged ‘Budget of Reassurance’ was fifty billion naira higher than the 2019 budget and was expected to generate more growth in the economy of the state.
In response, the Speaker of the Assembly, Rt. Hon.Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani commended Wike for ensuring that the budget estimate would focus more on the real sectors of the economy and promised him of more cordial relationship of the Assembly with the Executive arm.
Few weeks before Christmas, the Assembly Adhoc Committee on Violence Against Persons bill (VAP)2019 held a public hearing.
In the same vein, one of the initiators of the bill and Leader of the House, Hon. Martin Amaewhule said the bill is an offshoot of an earlier one passed by the National Assembly but with a variation to reflect the realities in the state.
Stakeholders made up of women groups and other non- governmental organisations attended the hearing held at the Assembly complex.
Chairman of the Adhoc Committee, Hon. Enemi George Alabo said the forum was organised to get public input and ensure the bill meets public expectation.
Politics
‘Don’t Sacrifice Nigeria On Altar Of Nepotism, Religious Interests’
As activities marking the 2020 Armed Forces Remembrance Day happen across Nigeria, Nigerians have been urged to intensify efforts at ensuring a united, secure and indivisible nation.
The Catholic Bishop of Awka Diocese, Most Reverend Paulinus Ezeokafor, made the call in a homily during a Concelebrated Eucharistic Holy Mass to mark this year’s Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration in Anambra State.
Bishop Ezeokafor said any government that can not protect the lives and property of its people is worthless and should not be seen or regarded as a government, emphasizing the need for adequate security of lives and property of Nigerians.
The Catholic Prelate showered encomiums on security agents both serving and retired for their dedication to the task of protecting Nigerians and appealed to the Federal Government of Nigeria to ensure that necessary logistics were provided to enable the security agents to carry out their duty effectively and efficiently.
“Those in charge of the entitlements of the retired and deceased security agents must ensure that the beneficiaries received it as and when due. The way and manner those in authority try to siphon monies meant for the welfare and well-being of the security personnel is highly condemnable and is a grievous sin before God and man,” Ezeokafor said.
He advocated the appointment of service chiefs based on merit and not based on primordial inclinations to ensure that those called to serve must do it diligently and wholeheartedly, noting that the security of life and property of the people should not be sacrificed on the altar of nepotism, favouritism and religion.
Bishop Ezeokafor enjoined all to be patriotic and support the security agents, as they needed to be encouraged and commended, adding that they risked their lives for the nation.
Continuing, Bishop Ezeokafor said: “Those on the saddle at the Federal level and other states should borrow a leaf from Anambra State’s security architecture which has ensured that the State remained the most secured in Nigeria.
The event was attended by Governor Willie Obiano represented by his Deputy, Nkem Okeke, top State Government functionaries as well as all the Service Commanders in the State.
Politics
Abia Guber: Otti Accepts S’Court Verdict Poll …Insists Ikpeazu, PDP Rigged
The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Dr Alex Otti, has asked the Supreme Court to annul the results of the 2019 governorship poll in 13 of the 17 Local Government Areas of Abia State, alleging irregularities.
But a seven-member panel of the Supreme Court, led by Justice Olabode Rhodes-Vivour, reaffirmed the election of Ikpeazu as the governor.
However, Otti, in a press release issued by his Media Assistant, Ferdinand Ekeoma, yesterday morning in Umuahia, insisted that Ikpeazu and PDP rigged the March 9 gubernatorial poll conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), in Abia state.
The APGA chieftain disclosed that he and his party, APGA, have accepted the judgement with equanimity, devoid of anger and bitterness.
He urged the people of Abia to accept the temporary setback and remain peaceful and law abiding.
Otti’s press release read partly, “On Wednesday January 8, 2020, the Supreme Court of Nigeria finally resolved issues concerning the 2019 Abia governorship election. Sadly, the court dismissed our appeal mainly on technical grounds that revolved around the Electoral Act, and not on the basis of lack of evidence or inaccuracy of our facts.
“In spite of what the Supreme Court says, we remain convinced that Dr Okezie Ikpeazu and his party did not, and could not have won the 2019 governorship election, especially when he had a disastrous outing in his first term, the climax of which was his nationally acclaimed oppression of Abia workers and pensioners who were being owed 12 months and 22 months arrears respectively as at the time of the election in question, a record that has gotten worse since after the election.
“We were also not surprised that Abians received the judgement with graveyard silence and sorrow while the governor and his allies celebrated the verdict, expectedly. Let’s thank all of you that have kept faith and remained supportive; just like us, you want a much better deal of good governance for our dear state of Abia. You want an Abia you can proudly call your own. May we remind you that sometimes, in disappointments come greater strength, opportunities, and better results, this shall be our case in the end.”
“Let us restate with every sense of humility, that the struggle to end the leadership mediocrity ravaging Abia State is not about Alex Otti, neither is it Alex Otti’s fight against Okezie Ikpeazu, sadly that is the divisive and misleading narrative the Abia political demagogues have tenaciously upheld to deceive the gullible, sow a seed of discord, and perpetually indulge in grand thievery while subjecting the Abia masses to undeserved slavery.
“We are convinced that to be a loser, is to accept an unfounded verdict of defeat from your inferiors; we are much better in all facets than those who seek to mock us over our temporary political setbacks. So let’s boldly remind them that the greatest losers are those who have exhibited conscientious and conspicuous cruelty against the suffering masses whose happiness should be a top priority of every leader with genuine victory.
Politics
Imo: INEC Releases Schedule For Supplementary Elections
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday said it has developed a timetable of activities with timelines for the re-run and supplementary elections in Imo State scheduled for January 25.
The state Resident Electoral Commissioner, Prof. Francis Ezeonu, who made this known at a meeting of the commission with stakeholders in Owerri said an Appeal Court sitting in Owerri had ordered a re-run election for the Okigwe/Onuimo/Isiala Mbano Federal Constituency as well as supplementary elections in 18 polling units of Orlu/Orsu/Oru East Federal Constituency and 12 polling units of Njaba state constituencies.
He said that all the polling units designed for supplementary elections in Orlu/Orsu/Oru East Federal constituency were in Orlu Local Government area, adding that the commission had scheduled Saturday, January 25, for the re-run and supplementary elections.
Ezeonu said the commission would retain all the arrangements made during the general elections as it was concluding arrangements for the election as scheduled.
“We will also activate and use all the super Residential Area Centers (RAC) and RACs in Okigwe, Onuimo and Isiala Mbano LGAs, respectively, for camping on eve of the election on Jan. 24 for easy deployment of materials to the polling units on election day,” he said.
He said that the materials would be deployed in both Orlu and Njaba LGA directly from the INEC LGA offices, saying that the polling units where supplementary elections would hold were within reach.
The REC, therefore, appealed to stakeholders and communities where the centres are located to help maintain the sanctity and security of the centres as well as ensure a free and flawless elections.
According to him, “we will be fair and transparent in all we do.”
Ezeonu also reminded them about the rules guiding elections and election activities with restriction of movement in all the constituencies where elections would be held on that day.
He said that the exercise would be restricted to only political parties that participated in the earlier elections.
The Head, Election and Party Monitoring Department, INEC in Owerri, Mr Victor Nwokoabia, urged the chairmen of political parties to submit list of their polling agents, one for each party, on or before Jan. 18.
He advised politicians and political parties not to bring in observers except those that would be cleared from the INEC headquarters.
Our source reports that the affected R/As and polling units(P/Us) for Orlu/Orsu/Oru East Federal Constituency Supplementary Election are Ohafor/Okporo/Umutanze, Ohaeke Okporo, Umuna, Ihitte Owerre, Amaifeke and Eziachi/Amaike, aside others.
The affected R/As and P/Us for the supplementary election in Njaba State Constituency are Atta1, Atta 111, Nkume, Okwudor, Umuaka 1, Umuaka 11 and Umuaka 111.
Trending
-
Featured3 days ago
Nigerians Won’t Honour Polls’ Riggers, Wike Tells Armed Forces …Says Army Has Lost Its Integrity, Pledges To Sustain Peace, Security …Pledges Not To Impose Anybody On Rivers People In 2023
-
Sports3 days ago
Rangers Set To Redeem Image Against FC Nouadhibou
-
Politics3 days ago
Allow Nigerians To Elect Your Successor, Lawmaker Tells Buhari
-
Special Interview3 days ago
Wike Is A Good Product -Nsirim
-
Politics3 days ago
Illegal Schools: RSG Sets Up Taskforce To Enforce Closure
-
Politics3 days ago
Supreme Court To Deliver Judgement On Imo Gov Election, Today
-
News3 days ago
Fani-Kayode Tasks N’Delta, Igbo Govs On Security
-
Sports3 days ago
Oshoala Celebrates CAF Award With Four Goals