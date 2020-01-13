News
31 Injured In Lagos- Ibadan Expressway Accident -FRSC
No fewer than 31 persons including children sustained various degrees of injury in an accident involving a luxury bus around Mowe on Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Saturday.
Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps in Ogun, Mr Clement Oladele, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abeokuta, yesterday.
Oladele explained that the accident occurred around 4:38 p.m. and was caused by excessive speed and loss of control around the construction zone.
He said that 50 persons were involved in the accident which comprised 19 male adults, 20 female adults, six male children and five female children.
“31 persons sustained various degrees of injuries, made up of 10 male adults, 14 female adults, three male children and four female children. Fortunately, no death was recorded from the crash.
“The lone crash involved a Yutong Luxurious Bus with registration number LND 119 XY,” he said.
Oladele explained that most of the injured victims were rescued to hospitals for medical attention.
The FRSC boss advised motorists to drive cautiously, avoid speed especially around construction areas and obey traffic rules and regulations.
News
RSG Blasts Dakuku Over Comment On Gov
The Rivers State Government has dismissed, with a wave of the hands, the fresh antics by Dakuku Peterside, describing it as the ‘usual disgraceful dance to seek relevance’.
In a statement signed by the state Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, yesterday, in Port Harcourt, the government said, “As usual, we were amused by the lame effort by the 2015 defunct Rivers State APC Governorship Candidate, Dr Dakuku Peterside, to seek political relevance through a jaundiced interpretation of a mischievously edited video of the interaction between Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike and esteemed Traditional Rulers of Rivers State.
“Dakuku Peterside and his faction of the defunct All Progressives Congress (APC) procured a video of an engagement that lasted for over one hour and lifted different aspects of the response of Governor Wike to mislead members of the public.
“Wike was responding frankly to the address of the chairman of the Rivers State Council of the Rulers wherein the Chairman requested that non-recognised traditional rulers should be checked by the Rivers State governor.
“The governor directed the Attorney General of Rivers State to prepare an Executive Bill to resolve the issue raised by chairman of the Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers.
“He went ahead to urge the traditional rulers to always attend government functions with the official Staff of Office handed over to them by the Rivers State Government, following the formal request by the Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers.
“At this point, there was general applause and Governor Wike reminded those clapping that he was simply doing what is right.
“For Dakuku Peterside to attempt to use a frank discussion between the Rivers State governor and the esteemed traditional rulers of Rivers State to seek relevance is a confirmation of the total rejection that he suffers alongside members of his defunct political party.
“As a political toddler, who is being breastfed politically, Dakuku Peterside still relies on mischief to remain relevant. He goes about paying social media cheerleaders to cast aspersion on the Rivers State governor on the premise of a manipulated video.
“We understand Dakuku Peterside’s frustration following the painful defeat he suffered in 2015. But he cannot climb the political ladder on the premise of needless falsehood and mischief.
”Rather than this dance of shame he should redirect his energy on how to rebuild the disintegrated APC family in the state.
“Dakuku Peterside can be likened to a man chasing rats while his house is on fire. There are so many factions in Rivers State. Instead of Dakuku Peterside to address this shameful issue, he is sniffing around paying for videos of the official engagements of Governor Wike.
“Thank God they have accepted that Governor Wike is the best performing governor in the country and are now concentrating their wasted energy on backyard gossip.
”Dakuku and his co-travellers should know that Governor Wike has very high regards for the traditional institution and will never do anything to denigrate them”, the statement added.
News
FG Declares Amotekun Illegal Security Outfit
Barely a few days after the inauguration of a security outfit known as Amotekun by South-West states, the Federal Government has declared the paramilitary outfit as illegal as it is not backed by any known law in the land.
The Attorney General of the Federation, made the feeling of the government known in a statement made available to newsmen, yesterday.
In the statement signed by the Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations to the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Dr. Umar Gwandu, the government said the issue of defence and security fell under the exclusive list and not with the state.
The statement reads in part: “The setting up of the paramilitary organization called “Amotekun” is illegal and runs contrary to the provisions of the Nigerian law. The Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) has established the Army, Navy and Air Force, including the Police and other numerous paramilitary organisations for the purpose of the defence of Nigeria.
“As a consequence of this, no state government, whether singly or in a group has the legal right and competence to establish any form of organization or agency for the defence of Nigeria or any of its constituent parts. This is sanctioned by the provision of Item 45 of the Second Schedule of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) authorizing the Police and other Federal Government security services established by law to maintain law and order.
“The law will take its natural course in relation to excesses associated with organization, administration and participation in ‘Amotekun’ or continuous association with it as an association.
“Finally, it is important to put on record that the Office of the Attorney General and Minister of Justice was not consulted on the matter. If it had, proper information and guidance would have been offered to ensure that Nigeria’s defence and corporate entity are preserved at all times.
Meanwhile, while reacting to the Federal Government’s decision not to recognise Amotekun, Osun State Governor, Prof Gboyega Oyetola said the decision to inaugurate the security outfit was a collective one among the South-West Governors, adding that any decision with regards to the position of Federal Government would also be collective.
Oyetola’s Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, in a chat with newsmen, said if the Federal Government declared the outfit illegal, no state would tackle the issue single-handed.
“The decision to embark on the security initiative is a collective one and if the Federal Government is declaring it illegal after it was launched, the reaction to the position of the Federal Government would be reached collectively by the six governors”, Omipidan said.
News
Rivers Plans Task Force Against Illegal Gas Outlets
Worried by the upsurge of gas outlets, the Rivers State Government says it would set up a task force to enforce control and ensure that only licensed persons operate such businesses in order not to put the lives and property of residents at risk.
The state Commissioner for Energy and Natural Resources, Dr. Peter Medee disclosed this in Port Harcourt, yesterday during a meeting of gas management stakeholders in the state.
Medee said the meeting was at the instance of the State Executive Council to ensure that measures are quickly put in place to stop those operating illegal gas outlets in order not to risk the lives and property of residents anywhere in the state.
“So, we have called you today to inform you the importance Rivers State Government has attached to this very volatile situation. As a result, we are getting ready to take the bull by the horns to ensure that everybody doing gas business in Rivers State must operate under the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as regulated by the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) in terms of guidelines for their operations.
“We have outlined stakeholders’ actions that we need to take. First, we must do this stakeholders’ engagement. After this stakeholders’ engagement, we will be able to sensitization. The head of safety in the ministry has been directed to set out a lot of sensitization jingles that we are going to air as soon as we finish this meeting. We will play it to you, and if it is okay, then, we give go ahead and air.
“Then, we will go straight into enforcement. Under the issues of enforcement, the State Executive Council has directed that we set a task force that will ensure strict compliance that everybody that will do gas business in Rivers State must do it according to the extant laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” the commissioner said.
He further said, “His Excellency and the State Executive Council have observed that there are gas outlets littered everywhere in the state, especially in the residential areas. Given the volatile nature of gas as a product, we consider the lives of Rivers people very important and as result the state government does not intend to compromise the life of any individual in the state.
“We (Rivers State Government) consider the lives of Rivers people very important and as result the state government does not intend to compromise the life of any individual in the state,” he said, noting that members of the task force will comprise officials of the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), security agencies and some appointees of the state government to drive the enforcement.
In his remarks, Zonal Operations Controller of DPR in Port Harcourt, Mr. Utuk Bassey Nkanga thanked the Rivers State Government for the initiatives, which he said, would assist DPR in its operations.
Nkanga said the springing up of illegal gas outlets is a disturbing trend, noting that filling and refilling activities of these gas outlets is not acceptable, just as he promised that the body will work with the state government to achieve its set goal.
“We (DPR) are going to work with you wholeheartedly if there is no form of politicization in the activities we are going to do. Whoever is caught should be handled according to the law. The support we need from you is that you give us the backing and we assure that we are going to work with you to make sure that you succeed,” he stated.
Dennis Naku
