Nigerians, Foreign Nationals Issued 12 Hours To Vacate South Africa
Nigerians and other foreign nationals resident in South Africa’s Keimoes and Upington areas of Northern Cape Province were yesterday morning given 12 hours to vacate by the indigenes.
The President of Nigeria Union in South Africa, Mr Adetola Olubajo, made the disclosure in a statement made available to the newsmen yesterday in Lagos.
Olubajo said the development was as a result of an ugly incident that took place on Wednesday, Jan. 8, between a Police Officer and a Nigerian.
He said that a Nigerian man, an Abakaliki indigene of Ebonyi, allegedly stabbed to death a Police Officer, Constable Nico Visagie, during a disagreement at 5 a.m.
Olubajo said that the details of the disagreement was still not very clear as the major witness was also stabbed multiple times and was still in critical condition at the hospital.
“After the horrific incident, the community members of Keimoes and environs went on rampage burning and destroying properties belonging to foreign nationals, Nigerians in particular.
“These attacks spread to Upington and Nigerians and other foreign nationals were also expelled from Upington.
“Prompt Police intervention this morning brought about calm but the situation is still tensed. Some locals were arrested by the police for public disturbance and malicious damage to properties.
“They appeared in a magistrates’ court this morning for bail hearing,’’ he said.
He added that the suspect who stabbed the police officer had been arrested and would appear in court on or before next Monday.
“We commend the swift intervention of the members of South African Police Service (SAPS) and the arrest of the suspect is a welcome development.
“We hope the police will continue to maintain law and order in the area,’’ Olubajo said.
Keimoes is a town in the Northern Cape Province of South Africa. It lies on the Orange River and is about halfway between Upington and Kakamas.
Rivers Police Dismiss Amnesty Claims On Rising Killing
The Rivers State Police Command has dismissed claims by Amnesty International that there were rising cult-related killings in the state.
In a swift reaction to the global human rights NGO’s report, made public, yesterday, the police said: “That report is not a true reflection of what is on ground in Rivers State”.
The police state that on the contrary, there was a steep decline in cult-related violence and killings in the state, stressing that the security situation in the state was far better than what obtains in some other states in the country.
It would be recalled that Amnesty International had released a report, yesterday, detailing what it claimed to be incidences of killings in the state in the last 12 months.
The release read: “The failure of authorities to protect people from attacks and intimidation by violent gangs is leading to loss of lives and rising impunity that is making life precarious in some communities across Rivers State.
“At least, 60 people were killed in 2019 alone in various communities of Rivers State, especially; Khana and Gokana local government areas. It appears that the government is still not doing enough to protect people in these communities from attacks. The killers are literally getting away with murder, while no one is being arrested or punished for these crimes.
“The authorities have failed to bring those responsible for these horrific crimes to justice and have allowed a climate of impunity to fuel further violence. We call on the Nigerian authorities to take more robust action to stop these attacks by investigating every clash and bringing perpetrators to justice”, said Country Director, Amnesty International Nigeria, Osai Ojigho.
“The government has an obligation to defend and protect its citizens; its failure to provide a safe environment for people in Rivers state especially in Emohua, Khana and Gokana local government areas and its failure to investigate and prosecute those responsible for these killings created an atmosphere of fear in the region.
“An investigation by Amnesty International reveals that the rise in cult related violence is as a result of government’s failure to investigate, arrest and prosecute perpetrators, as the culture of impunity continues to embolden further attacks. Residents also alleged that influential politicians often provide arms and protections to violent youth groups.
“In few cases where the Nigerian security agencies did respond to the armed gang clashes, their response is slow and inadequate. Residents informed Amnesty International that gang clashes usually last for 2 – 3 hours while security forces always arrive hours after the clashes ended.
‘Communities affected by these clashes said despite fatalities authorities have not taken any concrete actions.
“Whenever there is an attack by the armed gangs, we usually call the police and other security agencies to come to our rescue but they only arrive when the gangs have left. When they come, they will arrest innocent villagers, mount road blocks and send security men to the villages, but after two weeks they dismantle the road blocks and leave the community until another violent gang attack,” said a resident of one of the affected communities.
“People have been linking the rise in violence to arming of youths by politicians for electoral purposes.
“A youth leader in Khana community blamed politicians for providing arms to the youths during elections.
“Different political parties use different criminal cult groups for their selfish interests. If they think their group is not strong enough to deliver, they empower them with more weapons. But they don’t think about the aftermath of everything. They don’t care what happens after elections”.
“At least 49 people have been killed in different communities in Khana local government area in series of attacks between April and September 2019, according to villagers and community leaders.
Fuel Supply: Oil Marketers Set For Showdown With FG
A confrontation that would trigger another round of fuel crisis is currently brewing between oil marketers and the Federal Government, as the marketers have given the government an ultimatum to fully deregulate the downstream sector of the country’s petroleum industry; put a motion in place to increase marketers margin from the sale of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol or risk a collapse of the industry.
In an interview with newsmen in Abuja, spokesperson for one of oil marketing groups, who chose not be named, claimed that from the present arrangement in the fuel trading business, where the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), was the sole importer of petrol, oil marketers are currently not making any profit from the sales of the commodity.
Increasing oil marketers’ take, listed as Trader’s Margin in the PMS pricing template would lead to an increase in the price of petrol if other variables were left constant in the template.
Also, deregulating the downstream petroleum industry would trigger a rise in fuel price, as the current template of the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA), puts the expected open market of PMS at N179.50 per litre, meaning that the government is paying N34.50 as subsidy per litre of petrol.
However, when contacted on the impending showdown with marketers, spokesperson for the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mr Samson Makoji, claimed he was in a meeting, and promised to provide the NNPC’s response on the issue at a later time. As at the time of going to press, he was yet to respond.
The spokesperson for the oil marketers further lamented that the newly introduced N50 Point of Sale, POS, charge newly introduced by the government was negatively affecting oil marketers and if not removed, would force many oil marketing companies to close shop.
The spokesperson disclosed that the country enjoyed uninterrupted fuel supply during the Christmas period because oil marketers agreed to work with the Federal Government in that regard.
He said, “Government appealed to us that we should do everything to ensure that there is fuel in December. Again, as I am talking to you, we have listed about three or four items that are still disturbing us.
“One, we are not making any profit, we want them to deregulate or increase our margin. It is either they increase our margin or they deregulate. Two, this N50 POS charge is a killer. No business will survive if it is allowed. Three, the bad roads are not helping us.
“If all these are not addressed; if something is not done, the system will collapse sooner than you think. We are talking to them through government, NNPC and the PPPRA, and hoping that individually, they are putting heads together to find the solution to it. There must be a solution to it, like yesterday.”
He added that the Federal Government was yet to fully liquidate its indebtedness to the oil marketers in the area of outstanding fuel subsidy claims, noting, however, that the government had issued the marketers three promissory notes, with the last of the notes to be cashed in by the first quarter of 2020.
He stated that the oil marketers are currently losing about 20 per cent of their claims due to the Federal Government’s style of liquidating the claims.
He disclosed that the oil marketers had decided to follow the path of dialogue in their engagements with the NNPC, a step it had been taking since the appointment of Mele Kyari, as the Group Managing Director of NNPC.
“We are still going to do that until we feel our patients can no longer bear it. If the system pushes all of us out of business, it is at their own peril. We have been talking to them and they seem to be listening to us, and it seems like they would do some of the things we requested,” the spokesperson noted.
Also speaking, Chief of Staff of the National President of Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Mr. James Tor, confirmed that the Federal Government was currently addressing the issue of backlog of fuel subsidy debts owed oil marketers.
He said, “Every effort is on by the Federal Government to pay the backlog of the fuel subsidy debts owed oil marketers. If you have an issue with somebody and the person has started a programme and a plan to address the issue, there is no need of making it an issue again. We are not making subsidy debts an issue again because the government has already arranged a programme for it”.
On the issue of uninterrupted fuel supply, Tor said, “We kept in line with the efforts of the President of the country, with his efforts and determination to addressing the challenges in the oil and gas sector.
“He has actually improved on all aspects of the industry, so we advised our members to work in tandem with President Buhari’s policy. We urged all our members to ensure that fuel distribution and supply was in line with Mr President’s efforts and they all kept to it.”
IPPIS: FG Claims Victory Over ASUU
The Federal Government has disclosed that over 90,000 (70 per cent) out of about 130,000 (less than 30 per cent) university lecturers have already enrolled in the federal Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).
This is even as the leadership of Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU), as well as the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed; the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige; Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu; and the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed; all declined comment after an hour meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja.
The Union’s National President, Biodun Ogunyemi, led his colleagues to the meeting which started at 3 pm and ended at a few minutes after 4 pm.
Ogunyemi, accompanied by ASUU Vice President, Victor Osodeke, and other members of the leadership of the union submitted a presentation to President Buhari.
The meeting is believed to have focused on the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).
According to a source, the meeting was at the instance of the lecturers who have been resisting enrollment in the IPPIS.
The source added that the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, had disclosed that over 90,000 out of about 130,000 university lecturers had enrolled in the IPPIS, stressing that the number of ASUU members yet to enrol was less than 30 per cent.
“The Minister of Finance told ASUU that about 90,000 out of 130,000 members of the union have enrolled in the IPPIS. The ASUU President was surprised to hear this. It is less than 30 per cent of the members that have not enrolled,” the source said.
“To make the matter worse, the staff that went to register the lecturers were brutalised.”
The source also disclosed that the N25billion Academic Earned Allowances was also tabled at the meeting.
ASUU had kicked against its inclusion on IPPIS which is a directive from President Buhari, describing it as enslavement.
However, a faction of the union, Congress of University Academics (CONUA), mandated its members to comply with the Federal Government’s directive, some universities have complied with the directive, others are yet to do so because of ASUU’s stance.
Buhari had directed that all ministries, departments, agencies of government, including staff of the Police, the Armed Forces and educational institutions, be included in the IPPIS.
The union had developed an alternative solution called University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS), which it claims is equivalent to IPPIS.
Buhari had during the 2020 budget presentation at the National Assembly, on October 8, 2019, ordered all public sector workers to register for the IPPIS to save cost and fight corruption.
The IPPIS scheme is domiciled in its secretariat, which is a department under the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation.
The secretariat is responsible for the payment of salaries and wages directly to government employee’s bank account, with appropriate deductions and remittances of third party payments such as Federal Inland Revenue Service, States’ Boards of Internal Revenue, National Health Insurance Scheme, National Housing Fund, Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs), cooperative societies, trade unions dues, association dues and bank loans.
However, President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, in Abuja, said Federal Government will give more attention to improving personnel and infrastructure of universities to produce quality graduates, assuring that education will, henceforth, be a top priority in development goals of the country.
Buhari, who received leadership of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) led by Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi at the State House, said effective and efficient operations of universities will go a long way in improving the economy, especially with focus on science and technology.
