Politics
Money Laundering Allegations: EFCC Must Respect The Law, Rivers PDP Insists
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has faulted claims by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) that Rivers State is the second state with the highest number of money laundering cases after Lagos, describing the allegation as fictitious.
Spokesman of PDP in Rivers State, Darlington Orji who stated this during a telephone interview with The Tide in Port Harcourt Wednesday, called on the commission to respect the rule of law.
Recall that the Acting Chairman of EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, while addressing newsmen in Port Harcourt said the level of corruption in the state was high, especially those related to oil business and that there were records of money laundering in the crude oil and gas rich State.
But Orji dared the EFCC boss to back up his claims with facts and refrain from making blanket statements, noting that the Rivers State government has a clean record as it is not involved in illegitimate businesses.
“It is unfortunate for that fictitious statement that is being attributed to the EFCC chairman. For us, Rivers State is a favourable place and as far as we are concerned, there is nothing like money laundering here. We do legitimate business as a government and as a people in Rivers state.
“We are on clean record and history has shown that Rivers State has nothing to do with illegality. So he (Magu) should come up with his facts and name names as an organisation that is set up by law and it is supposed to operate within the law.
“You cannot make a blank statement that will be indicting the entire state. statements should be made specifically, so that statement is neither here nor there,” the state PDP spokesman stated.
Orji further said the state government led by Governor Nyesom Wike is not bothered by the comments of the EFCC chairman because, according to him, the state government is running a transparent administration.
“So, for us it’s an accountable government, a government that is loyal to the people instead of the people being loyal to the government. So, we are not bothered with the statement because is a fictitious one.”
On the EFCC’s plan to vacate the perpetual injunction obtained by the Dr. Peter Odili government restraining the anti-graft agency from investigating officials of the state government, he said the statement is a pointer that the All Progressives Congress (APC) led federal government does not respect the rule of law.
According to him, “Well, we are aware that the Government of APC today does not respect the rule of law, otherwise, he (Magu) ought not to make such statements. All they (EFCC) need to do is to approach a superior court so that, that order can be vacated.
“Thank God today every successive Government has used that order. The government of APC and the government of PDP. That order was not made or the court was not approached by the government of today in Rivers State.
“That is to say, that we only inherited the liabilities and assets of Rivers State. So, if they want to vacate the order, it is not by mere statement, it’s by approaching the court, if the court see reasons with them, they vacate it.
“We have nothing to hide as Rivers people. The government is open 24-hours, but we are saying that the rule of law must be respected.The order must be vacated before you could approach our people. Though the EFCC that we know appears sectional, which ever case, things should be done right,” Orji said.
Dennis Naku, Favour Ukwe, & Charity Opara
Politics
Benue LG Polls: Ortom Moves To Douse Tension
Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has called for a meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, stakeholders and council chairmanship aspirants for discussions bothering on resolving issues of zoning and peaceful conduct in the forthcoming local government elections in the state.
Benue State Independent Electoral Election (BSIEC) has fixed 29 and 30 January, 2020 for the local government area council elections in the state.
It is believed that Ortom is calling for the meeting to resolve all the pending issues of zoning in the state, particularly in all the council areas of Benue Zone C in which the governor had received various petitions from the affected communities/wards and subsequently instituted a peace committee.
Ogbadibo Local Government Area of the state is one of the councils where disagreement in zoning has raised tension and likely crisis among the people of Owukpa community.
The zoning disagreement among the PDP members in the community arose from the refusal of the caretaker chairman, Honourable Prince Onuh to step down from the chairmanship race for the people of Itabono Ward 1 that are next on the line to produce the Council chairmanship candidate contrary to an existing zoning pattern.
A committee to look into the disagreement had earlier been instituted at the instance of the Governor who has been emphasising on absolute respect for zoning in the council elections but its report is yet to be made public.
The case of Ogbadibo, according to political stakeholders is a special one as the people of Owukpa, in particular, are known in the state for peaceful political dealings. The three communities that make up the local government (Otukpa, Owukpa and Orokam) practice a non-negotiable zoning arrangement and the same is being upheld even in the forthcoming council elections. This is why the council chairmanship slot has been zoned to Owukpa at the council level.
But analysts believe that the heated disagreement coming from the community where the current local government chairman, Honourable Vincent Amuche hails from is not only disappointing but dangerous.
Political watchers believe that the caretaker chairman, Hon. Onuh is a brother-in-law to the current party chairman in the local government, and the community is perceiving alleged strong collaboration between them.
It’s yet to be seen if Governor Ortom can amicably resolve the matter by fairly insisting on the zoning arrangement or will be left at the mercy of political ambitions of the gladiators.
Politics
2020 Budget: Council Boss Promises Judicious Use Of Funds
Chairman, Agege Local Government Area of Lagos State, Mr Ganiyu Egunjobi, says both the federal and internally generated revenue accrued to the council will be utilised to meet people’s needs.
Egunjobi made the assertion at the 2020 Budget Presentation Retreat held yesterday in Abeokuta, Ogun State.
According to him, the 2020 Budget is consolidating on the participatory planning process in achieving economic development.
“We would judiciously utilise our monthly statutory allocations from the Federal Government in addition to what we generate inwardly to pursue our plans and programmes.
“Also, the need to expand our revenue base cannot be overemphasised as such, we would continue to explore avenues of achieving this development,” he said.
The council chief added that the four development pillars of the Lagos State Development Plans remained the yardstick for the council’s budget in 2020 fiscal year.
Egunjobi said that economic, infrastructure, social and society; as well sustainable development would be the paramount focus of his administration.
“We would continue to pursue the said objectives in the current year.
“Participatory planning has continued to remain paramount in achieving economic growth and development,” he noted.
Egunjobi said that all developmental issues would be prioritised to ensure that all wards in the council continue to feel the impact of his administration.
The chairman said this would enhance achieving the goals and objectives of the local government in meeting the aspirations of the populace in the year.
According to him, the goals and objectives in the current year will also focus on maintenance of existing infrastructure facilities, public utilities and maintenance of a tidy environment.
Egunjobi said that provision of educational equipment and materials in all vocational centres and primary schools and continued empowerment for women and youths would be focussed on.
He added that there would be provision of drugs and other equipment for Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) and staff clinic and continued support for security service providers would also be the council’s priorities.
Politics
Ex-Presidential Candidate Asks APC To Focus On Good Governance
A former Presidential candidate of National Conscience Party (NCP), Martin Onovo, has said that the nonchalant attitude of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) was responsible for the continued agitation for 2023 presidency instead of focusing on governance.
Onovo said that the 2023 presidential election might not hold if no meaningful change was made to the current status quo.
While speaking with newsmen on Wednesday, Onovo predicted that the electoral process would be hijacked and election results manipulated by the ‘cabals’ in the Presidency in 2023 if the current administration still remained in office, then.
“If Buhari is in office in 2023, then 2019 would repeat. If Buhari were out of office then there would be major political adjustments. Did election count in 2019? Was there such high number of registered voters and votes from Borno State presented by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)?” he asked.
While speaking on the need for equity in power rotation in the country, the former presidential candidate maintained that democracy required representation, fairness and justice and that representation at the highest level required that Nigeria zoned the presidency to the South-East, even though he stressed that it was too early to discuss 2023.
He said that the timetable from INEC might not happen until 2022, pointing out that the general situation of lawlessness was caused by the ruling party.
Onovo, however, supported the agitation for the amendment of the constitution, adding that there was no point amending the document if it would not be followed.
“I agree that it should be amended but ether it is amended or not people do not respect the constitution, would they respect the Electoral Act, I mean the cabal?” he querried.
Stressing the importance of justice, equity and representation, which according to him necessitated that every group should be treated fairly, Onovo, pointed out that campaign for the 2023 general election might be too early, but added that since the advent of the Fourth Republic in 1999, there had been a rotation of the presidency between the South and the North, stressing that the arrangement was practised during the 16 years of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rule, even though not constitutional.
Trending
-
News5 days ago
IGP Places Police Commands On Red Alert Nationwide …Place IMN On Watch List, Group Tells Buhari …Arewa Youths React As Iran Places $80m Bounty On Trump’s Head
-
Politics5 days ago
Corruption Worse Under Buhari Govt – Pat Utomi
-
Politics5 days ago
Wike Promises More Projects In 2020
-
News5 days ago
RSG Warns School Heads Against Extortion
-
Niger Delta5 days ago
King Amachree Memorial Hall Remodelling: Chief Lauds Jack-Rich
-
Politics5 days ago
Wike Passionate About Rivers Dev – Don
-
Politics5 days ago
2023: PDP Chieftain Carpets AYCF President Over Comment
-
Featured3 days ago
Nigeria Beach Volleyball Team Set For Olympics