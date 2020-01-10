Politics
Kaduna Promises Peaceful Re-Run Polls In Sanga-Kagarko
Kaduna State Government has promised to ensure the conduct of peaceful re-run polls for Sanga and Kagarko state constituency seats slated for January 25.
Governor Nasiru El-Rufai made the promise when a Network of Women Coalition of Civil Soceity Organisations (CSOs) visited him yesterday in Kaduna.
El-Rufai, who was represented by Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, assured that the government would be neutral.
“As we approach the elections for Sanga and Kagarko constituencies, we have one thing in mind; that the will of the people will prevail at the polls.
“The process will be conducted and concluded without incident.
“I want to assure you that we will pull out all the stops and mobilise the resources at our disposal and ensure that no life and prosperty is lost in the course of the elections.
“We are stepping up operational collaborations towards the upcoming elections.
“It is a matter of top priority, I assure you that we will work tirelessly to nip all threats of violence in the bud and ensure a peaceful, transparent and successful polls,” he assured.
The governor said the Ministry of Internal Security was established to ensure that the state is free of violence, banditry and all forms of criminality.
“It is only in an atmosphere of peace and security that we can experience the desired development, economically, socially and politically,” he said.
According to him, the state government would engage all stakeholders to make peace and security the norm even in a politically charged atmosphere.
The convener Network of Women Coalition,, Mrs Florence Aya said the reason for the visit was to appeal to the government, political parties, security agencies and the electoral umpire, to conduct peaceful, free and fair elections in Sanga and Kagarko.
Aya said the Network comprises of over twenty NGOs and professional groups working for the advancement of sustainable development and women rights in the state.
She said the 2019 general election in the state was generally peaceful and urged key election stakeholders to maintain status quo in the forthcoming poll
The Resident Electoral Commissioner in Kaduna State, Alhaji Abdullahi Kaigama, who was part of the meeting thanked the group for the visit.
Kaigama also assured that INEC will conduct peaceful and credible election in Kagarko and Sanga.
“I am assuring you that the elections is going to be peaceful and your vote will also count,” he said.
The group also visited the Chairman of the All progressives Congress (APC), as well his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart.
Politics
Benue LG Polls: Ortom Moves To Douse Tension
Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has called for a meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, stakeholders and council chairmanship aspirants for discussions bothering on resolving issues of zoning and peaceful conduct in the forthcoming local government elections in the state.
Benue State Independent Electoral Election (BSIEC) has fixed 29 and 30 January, 2020 for the local government area council elections in the state.
It is believed that Ortom is calling for the meeting to resolve all the pending issues of zoning in the state, particularly in all the council areas of Benue Zone C in which the governor had received various petitions from the affected communities/wards and subsequently instituted a peace committee.
Ogbadibo Local Government Area of the state is one of the councils where disagreement in zoning has raised tension and likely crisis among the people of Owukpa community.
The zoning disagreement among the PDP members in the community arose from the refusal of the caretaker chairman, Honourable Prince Onuh to step down from the chairmanship race for the people of Itabono Ward 1 that are next on the line to produce the Council chairmanship candidate contrary to an existing zoning pattern.
A committee to look into the disagreement had earlier been instituted at the instance of the Governor who has been emphasising on absolute respect for zoning in the council elections but its report is yet to be made public.
The case of Ogbadibo, according to political stakeholders is a special one as the people of Owukpa, in particular, are known in the state for peaceful political dealings. The three communities that make up the local government (Otukpa, Owukpa and Orokam) practice a non-negotiable zoning arrangement and the same is being upheld even in the forthcoming council elections. This is why the council chairmanship slot has been zoned to Owukpa at the council level.
But analysts believe that the heated disagreement coming from the community where the current local government chairman, Honourable Vincent Amuche hails from is not only disappointing but dangerous.
Political watchers believe that the caretaker chairman, Hon. Onuh is a brother-in-law to the current party chairman in the local government, and the community is perceiving alleged strong collaboration between them.
It’s yet to be seen if Governor Ortom can amicably resolve the matter by fairly insisting on the zoning arrangement or will be left at the mercy of political ambitions of the gladiators.
Politics
2020 Budget: Council Boss Promises Judicious Use Of Funds
Chairman, Agege Local Government Area of Lagos State, Mr Ganiyu Egunjobi, says both the federal and internally generated revenue accrued to the council will be utilised to meet people’s needs.
Egunjobi made the assertion at the 2020 Budget Presentation Retreat held yesterday in Abeokuta, Ogun State.
According to him, the 2020 Budget is consolidating on the participatory planning process in achieving economic development.
“We would judiciously utilise our monthly statutory allocations from the Federal Government in addition to what we generate inwardly to pursue our plans and programmes.
“Also, the need to expand our revenue base cannot be overemphasised as such, we would continue to explore avenues of achieving this development,” he said.
The council chief added that the four development pillars of the Lagos State Development Plans remained the yardstick for the council’s budget in 2020 fiscal year.
Egunjobi said that economic, infrastructure, social and society; as well sustainable development would be the paramount focus of his administration.
“We would continue to pursue the said objectives in the current year.
“Participatory planning has continued to remain paramount in achieving economic growth and development,” he noted.
Egunjobi said that all developmental issues would be prioritised to ensure that all wards in the council continue to feel the impact of his administration.
The chairman said this would enhance achieving the goals and objectives of the local government in meeting the aspirations of the populace in the year.
According to him, the goals and objectives in the current year will also focus on maintenance of existing infrastructure facilities, public utilities and maintenance of a tidy environment.
Egunjobi said that provision of educational equipment and materials in all vocational centres and primary schools and continued empowerment for women and youths would be focussed on.
He added that there would be provision of drugs and other equipment for Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) and staff clinic and continued support for security service providers would also be the council’s priorities.
Politics
Ex-Presidential Candidate Asks APC To Focus On Good Governance
A former Presidential candidate of National Conscience Party (NCP), Martin Onovo, has said that the nonchalant attitude of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) was responsible for the continued agitation for 2023 presidency instead of focusing on governance.
Onovo said that the 2023 presidential election might not hold if no meaningful change was made to the current status quo.
While speaking with newsmen on Wednesday, Onovo predicted that the electoral process would be hijacked and election results manipulated by the ‘cabals’ in the Presidency in 2023 if the current administration still remained in office, then.
“If Buhari is in office in 2023, then 2019 would repeat. If Buhari were out of office then there would be major political adjustments. Did election count in 2019? Was there such high number of registered voters and votes from Borno State presented by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)?” he asked.
While speaking on the need for equity in power rotation in the country, the former presidential candidate maintained that democracy required representation, fairness and justice and that representation at the highest level required that Nigeria zoned the presidency to the South-East, even though he stressed that it was too early to discuss 2023.
He said that the timetable from INEC might not happen until 2022, pointing out that the general situation of lawlessness was caused by the ruling party.
Onovo, however, supported the agitation for the amendment of the constitution, adding that there was no point amending the document if it would not be followed.
“I agree that it should be amended but ether it is amended or not people do not respect the constitution, would they respect the Electoral Act, I mean the cabal?” he querried.
Stressing the importance of justice, equity and representation, which according to him necessitated that every group should be treated fairly, Onovo, pointed out that campaign for the 2023 general election might be too early, but added that since the advent of the Fourth Republic in 1999, there had been a rotation of the presidency between the South and the North, stressing that the arrangement was practised during the 16 years of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rule, even though not constitutional.
