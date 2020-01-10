Maritime
Job Creation, Panacea To Piracy In N’Delta -Waite
A front line dockworker in Rivers State, Comrade Harry Waite, says the only solution to end piracy in the Niger Delta region is for the federal and state governments to create jobs for the unemployed youths.
Comrade Waite appealed to the government and private sectors to accommodate the unemployed youths by providing jobs, saying that is the only panacea to solving piracy and other acts of criminality in the Niger Delta.
He spoke with The Tide in an interview on Wednesday, while reacting to issues bothering the maritime industry in the country.
Waite who is the Trustee, Dockworkers Branch, Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria ( MWUN), said the act of piracy by youths had negatively affected the maritime industry in the state .
“Piracy by youths had set the maritime industry back and affected the ports across the nation”, he said.
He urged the youth to refrain from negative acts and seek meaningful jobs other than criminality.
“Piracy is criminal, we don’t advise our youths to indulge in it; it is a crime globally to involve in such unholy act”, he said.
He noted that piracy had scared away most of vessel owners coming to Eastern ports as the crew members are frequently abducted with huge ransom paid.
Waite said no maritime activities can function effectively in any port if there are cases of sea robbery attack on vessels and crew members on daily basis, lamenting that the act had brought low patronage to the two ports in the state.
He called on the Nigerian Navy and marine Police to always patrol and guard the waterways to ensure the safety of crew members and property.
He, however, lauded the Port Manager, Rivers Port Complex, for providing adequate security at the complex and his ability in revamping the port to full maritime operation.
Chinedu Wosu
Maritime
500 Rivers Dockworkers Get Severance Package, Soon
No fewer than 500 dockworkers in the two ports in Rivers State would be severed by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), next Wednesday.
Those to be severed by NPA include tally clerks and onboard security men at the Rivers Ports Complex, Dockyard Canteen.
This was made known to The Tide by the Trustee, Dockworkers Branch, Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN), Port Harcourt branch, Comrade Harry Waite.
He said that only the disengaged dockworkers would be severed by the Authority.
The 500 dockworkers, according to him, were disengaged from Onne and Rivers ports, months ago.
He explained that the NPA had severed dockworkers in Lagos Ports, last December, and is now the turn of those in the two ports in Rivers State.
Waite said that the severed dockworkers were excited to be paid, adding that they had gone through pains and sufferings over the years as many could not afford to pay bills including rents and children’s school fees.
He said over 18 dockworkers had died in the state as a result of hardships and poverty.
Comrade Waite explained that the exercise is nationwide, saying after Port Harcourt ports, the NPA team would move to Delta and Calabar ports for same payments.
The Tide reports that dockworkers are casuals in the maritime industry who are hired and fired when there is no cargos to offload.
“Dockworkers have no payment when there is no ship to offload its consignment; so they are class of casuals in the industry that do not receive monthly salaries”, Waite explained further.
Chinedu Wosu
Maritime
Expert Wants Govt To Dredge Bonny Jetty
A renowned stakeholder in the maritime industry in Rivers State, Comrade Kingsley Dim, has appealed to the state government to dredge Bonny jetty to enhance its water transports services.
Comrade Dim who also doubles as a safety officer with the Bonny Maritime Transport Association (BMTA), called on the state ministries of Transport and Works to complete the ongoing construction works at the jetty to ease water transportation operations in the state.
The safety officer who spoke to The Tide on Wednesday said the dredging of the jetty would accommodate more boats and increase the revenue profile of the state.
He noted that the dredging of the jetty by the government would also create job opportunities for the teeming youths and reduce restiveness.
Comrade Dim said the use of the temporary jetty by operators was associated with a lot of challenges even as the safety of lives and property at the operational site is not secured.
He decried the slow spate of work at the jetty, saying that both passengers and operators are negatively affected in their operations.
Dim lamented that the construction of the Bonny jetty by the state government had taken over three years to complete and appealed to the government to speed up the project.
He insisted that such projects needed speedy execution, describing it as a source of revenue to the state and local government.
Dim insisted that if the jetty is dredged and the construction works completed, it would improve water transportation, increase revenue and enhance lives for water transporters in the state.
Chinedu Wosu
Maritime
Three Abducted Expatriates Regain Freedom
No fewer than three expatriates abducted by suspected pirates along the creeks of Sigbene community, in Burutu Council Area of Delta State, have regained their freedom.
A joint security operation, which embarked on a manhunt for the suspects, was said to have effected their release.
The Tide gathered that many of the hoodlums involved in the killing of four naval ratings and abduction of the three foreigners died in the combined rescue operation carried out on Sunday.
Sources told The Tide that two Russians and one Indian were rescued unhurt in the combined operations.
Also, the stolen vessel, MV AMBIKA, said to be working for an international oil firm, has been recovered.
“The incident actually happened at Sigbene near Agge. Both Bayelsa and Delta state governments have been collaborating with the military to ensure the rescue of the victims.
“An agreement was also reached between the trio to keep mum over the issue upon their release. This is a top security issue. They were rescued unhurt,” a government source said.
The Tide recalls that four naval ratings were shot dead and three foreign nationals abducted in the creeks of Delta, near Bayelsa State, last Thursday.
The deceased naval personnel, deployed from the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Delta, were escorting the vessel when the tragic incident occurred.
