Business
Group Sues NNPC For Violating FOI
A civil society organisation, Media Rights Agenda (MRA), has filed a suit at the Federal High Court in Abuja accusing the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) of consistently breaching its statutory duties under the Freedom of Information Act, 2011 in flagrant violation of the organization’s right of access to information under the Act.
In the suit filed on its behalf by Abuja-based lawyer, Mrs. Mojirayo Ogunlana-Nganga, MRA is asking the court to compel the NNPC to perform its statutory duties under the FOI Act within 30 days of the court’s order as well as to pay the civil society organisation N15 million as exemplary and aggravated damages for the “flagrant and unlawful violation” of its right of access to information established and guaranteed by the Act.
In addition to the NNPC and its Group Managing Director, also named as a respondent in the suit is Attorney-General of the Federation who, according to MRA, has oversight responsibility under the FOI Act by virtue of Section 29(6) to ensure that all public institutions to which the Act applies comply with its provisions.
In a statement in support of the motion, filed pursuant to the Rules of the Court, MRA’s lawyer, Mrs. Ogunlana-Nkanga contended that the organisation is authorized and empowered by Section 1(3) of the FOI Act to institute proceedings in court to compel any public institution, including the NNPC, to comply with the provisions of the Act and similarly authorized and empowered by Section 2(6) to also institute proceedings in court to compel any public institution, including the NNPC, to comply with the provisions of Section 2 of the Act.
She noted that since the enactment of the Act into Law on May 28, 2011, the NNPC has consistently failed, neglected and/or refused to perform its statutory duties under the Act, in flagrant violation of MRA’s right of access to information established and guaranteed by the Act.
In the motion exparte filed pursuant to Order 34, Rules 1, 3(1) and (2) of the Federal High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules 2019 and Sections 1(3), 2(6), and 20 of the FOI Act, MRA is seeking leave of the court to apply for ;A declaration that the failure and/or refusal by the NNPC to proactively publish the information specified in Section 2(3)(a)-(f) of the FOI Act and widely disseminate the information as required by Section 2(4) of the Act amounts to a breach of the corporation’s statutory duty under Section 2(3) and (4) of the Act and constitutes a violation of MRA’s rights of access to information established and guaranteed by Section 1(1) and 2(4) of the Act.
Business
11 New Pipelines Expected In Nigeria By 2023
Eleven new pipelines are expected to come on stream in Nigeria by 2023, GlobalData has said.
According to the data and analytics company, Nigeria is expected to contribute around 35 per cent of Africa’s total planned and announced oil and gas new-build trunk/transmission pipeline length additions between 2019 and 2023.
The company’s latest report, ‘Global Planned Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry Outlook to 2023 – Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook with Details of All Planned Pipelines’, revealed that Nigeria was expected to provide 6,601.5 kilometres of new-build pipelines by 2023.
It said most of the additions would constitute natural gas, at 6,460km, while crude oil pipelines would account for 142km.
An oil and gas analyst at GlobalData, Varun Ette, said, “In Nigeria, 11 new-build pipelines are expected to start by 2023. Of these, eight are planned projects and the remaining three are from early-stage announced projects.
“Trans Saharan Gas is the longest upcoming pipeline in the country with a length of 4,400km. This announced natural gas pipeline is expected to start operations in 2021.”
According to the report, Niger has the second highest new-build pipeline additions in Africa with two new-build pipelines, Niger–Benin and Zinder–Torodi pipelines are expected to start operations with lengths of 1,980km and 1,070km, respectively by 2023. Niger–Benin is a crude oil pipeline, while Zinder–Torodi is a petroleum products pipeline.
Ette said, “Followed by Niger, Algeria is expected to add 2,007.3km of infrastructure from five planned and two early-stage announced pipelines by 2023. Haoud El Hamra–Bejaia II is the major upcoming pipeline in the country with a length of 667.7km. The crude oil pipeline is expected to start operations in 2022.”
Business
Buhari Congratulates FirstBank MD On International Award
President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, FirstBank Limited, Dr Adesola Adeduntan, on his award of Distinguished Alumnus of the Year by Cranfield School of Management, United Kingdom.
Buhari’s congratulatory message was contained in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Wednesday.
According to the statement, the president said the award was a vote of confidence on Nigerian professionals, many of who rank among the best in the world.
“The fact that Cranfield School of Management is giving Adeduntan the award because ‘he exemplifies the values of the school’ and serves as ‘role model to students and potential students’, is an endorsement that should make every Nigerian proud,’’ the president noted.
Adeduntan, who attended Cranfield School of Management in 2004 as British Chevening Scholar, is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Banking of Nigeria (CIBN) and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN).
The bank chief has positioned FirstBank as a leader in promoting financial inclusion in Nigeria. The bank has continually reached the underbanked and un-banked population to reduce poverty, bolster economic growth and development of Nigeria and these milestones have earned him the award.
Adeduntan has won many other laurels due to his sustained professional achievements; significant economic and social impact; leadership qualities as well as a role model.
These include the 2018 African Banker of the Year in African Leadership Magazine Persons of the Year Award in South Africa.
Analysts believe that the award of the 2019 Cranfield University Distinguished Alumnus of the Year Award, United Kingdom to Adeduntan was in recognition of key milestones the bank has achieved under his leadership.
Prior to his appointment, he was an Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer for the Bank since 2014 when he was appointed to the Board of the Bank. Before joining FirstBank in 2014, Adeduntan was a Director and the pioneer Chief Financial Officer/Business Manager of Africa Finance Corporation (AFC).
He has served as a Senior Vice-President & Chief Financial Officer at Citibank Nigeria Limited, a Senior Manager in the Financial Services Group of KPMG Professional Services and a Manager at Arthur Andersen Nigeria, among other exciting career paths.
Business
Bank Loans Hit N26.41trn In 2019
A significant increase on credit offered by banks to the private sector has been recorded as bank loan rose from N22.94 trillion in January 2019 to N26.41 trillion as of November 2019.
This is an increase of 15% (N3.47 trillion), according to analysis of data published by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), recently.
In recent years, the CBN has continued to compel banks to boost their credit to the real sector of the economy.
Analysis of data published by the apex bank revealed that the loans increased by N3.46 trillion in 2019 , between January and November, 2019.
According to the report, at the end of November 2019, the total net domestic credit in the Nigerian economy rose from N28.65 trillion in January to N35.51 trillion. This means that the net domestic credit in the economy rose by N6.86 trillion or 23.9%.
Out of the total N35.51 trillion net credit in the domestic economy, credit to private sector rose to N26.4 trillion, while credit to government also rose to N9.10 trillion.
This shows that credit to private sector constitutes 74%, while credit to government constitutes 26% of the total net domestic credit.
During the year, credit to private sector hits the highest in December 2019, while credit to the government rose to the highest in October.
A closer look at the report shows that credit to government dropped by N1.35 trillion between October and December 2019.
Across the sectors, as at the end of September 2019, the oil and gas sector recorded the biggest gross domestic loan estimated at N4.50 trillion, followed by manufacturing N2.56 trillion and Government N1.34 trillion.
In 2019, the CBN increased the LDR for Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) twice from 55% to 60%, and later to 65%. In December 2019, several media reports revealed the plans of the CBN to increase the LDR to 70% in 2020.
According to the CBN, the major reason for the newly revised LDR was the noticeable “growth in the level of the industry gross credit”.
There were media reports last year that banks have continued to lower their lending and deposit rates as they struggled to comply with the apex bank’s December 31, 2019 deadline.
Already, criticisms have trailed the current 65% LDR ratio, as experts argue that it might increase the level of non-performing loans in the economy. For instance, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) recently disclosed that the balance sheets of banks would be weak due to the LDR’s directive from the CBN.
In an earlier report, the CBN stated that three banks failed to meet the 30% minimum liquidity ratio requirement of the apex bank.
With the 30% banks’ liquidity ratio, it means there is a limit the CBN can push banks to lend money by raising the LDR.
A look into the value of the Non-Performing Loans (NPL) across sectors showed that NPL in the agriculture, construction, and education among others hit N143.76 billion as at the end of September 2019.
