Friday Seals Slim Victory For Akwa United
Friday’s goal in the 30th minute was all it took Akwa United to continue their rich vein of form as they beat hard fighting Wikki Tourists 1-0 in a Nigeria Professional Football League encounter at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo on Wednesday.
A cagey encounter with no goalscoring opportunities created in the opening quarter came alive in the 30th minute as Etboy Akpan’s cross into the box was initially miscued by Akarandut Orok but fell nicely for Ubong Friday.
The winger beat his marker before picking his spot to shoot the ball to the far post beyond the reach of the goalkeeper for the opener. Akwa United head coach, Kennedy Boboye made only one change to the team that beat Jigawa Golden Stars 1-0 on Matchday 12 in Kano. Paul Obata took the place of Aniekeme Asuquo in the starting 11.
His counterpart Garba Ibrahim also made a change to his starting 11 that played out a 1-1 draw at home to Katsina United in the last matchday as Ajala Olushola got a starting place ahead Saidu Abdullahi who started the game on the bench.
After the opening 15 minutes Akwa took control of the game but met a resolute Wikki Tourist side that were very determined and organised at the back as they blocked every attack by Akwa. In the 19th minute, a good team build-up by the promise keepers found Orok and Ndifreke with sight at goal but their attempts were blocked. Two minutes later, Ubong Friday’s decision to shoot was the wrong choice as two players were well-positioned that would have scored.
Akarandut should have made it five goals in five consecutive games in the 33rd minute but he ballooned his effort over the bar when an inch-perfect cross from Etboy found him unmarked in the box. Obata also came close in the closing moments of the first half when he connected well with his head but his attempt was weak and bounced off a Wikki player.
He fumbled with the rebound as he was easily dispossessed.
The promise keepers went into the break their one-goal advantage. ALSO READ: Leicester City boss Rodgers issues Ndidi training ground injury update Akwa continued where they left peppering their opponents and almost doubled their lead in the 51st minute when Ubong wasted a very good opportunity as he controls the ball well with his first touch from a cross into the box but his left foot effort lets him down as it goes wide of its target.
With only a win in their last seven games and six points out of a possible 21 points, Wikki could see the game dragging away from them. coach Ibrahim made changes to his playing personnel and they pushed forward in search of something positive.
On the hour mark, Manu Garba forced Akwa goalkeeper Jean Efala to a point plank save after a brilliant team move. The rebound fell to Williams Ukeme but he fired over when it was easier to score. It was wave of attacks from Wikki and they ought to have equalized in the closing moments especially in the 87th minute when Adamu Mohammed was put through on goal and he came one on one with goalkeeper Jean Efala who was gunning for his fourth clean sheet in a row in the box but the onrushing goalkeeper pulled a brave save to keep scores in favour of his team.
Wikki fought hard but Akwa held on to take all three points on offer and climb up the league table to fourth spot with a five-match winning streak.
Igali Targets Eight Olympic Spots In Wrestling
President of the Nigeria Wrestling Federation (NWF), Hon. Daniel Igali, target is having between six and eight Nigerian wrestlers qualify for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo starting July 24 and ends August 9.
Only Odunayo Adekuoroye has qualified for the Games courtesy of her bronze medal win at the 2019 World Championships.
To achieve the above objective, Igali plans to give the wrestlers quality preparation towards the qualifying tournament march in Morocco.
Igali, in a statement signed by Emeka Dennar, NWF Media Officer, said: “Our goal this year is to qualify between six and eight athletes for the Olympics.”
“We are hoping that we would have the financial resources to get our athletes prepared enough to get probably our largest team going to the Olympics qualifying tournament in March in El Jadida, Morocco (venue of the Africa/Oceania Olympic Qualifying Tournament).
“We also have a couple of Olympic preparatory tournaments. We have another Ranking Series tournament in June. Our plan is to have every athlete who qualified for the Olympics to get a minimum of 20 matches before the Olympics proper.”
At the Rio Games, seven wrestlers (five women and two men) represented Nigeria. Nigeria is yet to win an Olympic medal in wrestling.
Igali, however, won gold at the 2000 Games in Sydney, Australia, while fighting for Canada.
However, despite recording some ground-breaking achievements last year, Igali hopes 2020 will be ‘better’ for the sport in the country.
In addition to dominating the continent at the African Championships in Tunisia and the 12th African Games in Morocco in 2019, Team Nigeria grabbed three global laurels. Back-to-back Commonwealth champion Adekuoroye (57kg) won bronze, her third medal at the World Championships in Kazakhstan, while Blessing Onyebuchi (70+) and Mercy Genesis (50kg), both claimed gold and silver medals respectively at the inaugural ANOCA World Beach Games in Doha, Qatar.
Looking ahead to what promises to be a very busy year in wrestling, Igali highlighted some of the competitions that the country’s wrestlers will be taking part in.
NPFL: Ganaru Blames Referee For Loss
The Manager of Nasarawa United Football Club of Lafia, Mohammed Baba Ganaru, has blamed the central referee for his team’s loss against Rivers United FC in the match day 13 of the Nigeria Professional Football League ( NPFL) played Wednesday, in Port Harcourt.
According to him, he is not the type of coach that lays emphasis on officials. They are human being also and are prone to making mistakes.
Ganaru made the assertion last Wednesday while briefing sports journalist just after they were defeated 1-0 by Rivers United FC of Port Harcourt at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium, Port Harcourt.
“Referees are human being like me they also make mistakes. We have a clear penalty but it was not awarded. It was a good game,” Ganaru admitted.
He explained that he was going back to Lafia to ensure he recovers the lost points in Port Harcourt.
“The way we played in Port Harcourt, we want to use the same medium to play against our opponent in our next game,” he said.
Also speaking, the striker of Rivers United FC, Ossy Martins who scored the only goal of the encounter expressed happiness for scoring his second goal in the season.
“I feel very much happy today to give my team the winning goal. I believe it is possible for United to top the league this season. I know we are going to get the desired result,” he explained.
Meanwhile, the Technical Manager of Rivers United FC, Stanley Eguma, refused to speak with sports journalist, saying that his media aide asked him not to have media briefing.
Kiadum Edookor
Sunshine Stars Sink Struggling Jigawa Stars FC
A more determined and coordinated Sunshine Stars of Akure, Wednesday made things happen late in each half to see off a wasteful Jigawa Golden Stars with a 2-0 victory.
The hosts began their dominance of the match from the blast of the whistle and were almost rewarded as early as the third minute when Timileyin Ogunniyi’s free-kick forced Kenneth Christopher to a great save.
The home fans were left in anguish one minute later when they expected the centre referee to allow Mohammed Suleiman to play on as an advantage but the referee sounded his whistle before the striker scored a goal, which was later ruled out.
In the 15th minute, Seun Olulayo won a free kick for Sunshine in a dangerous position, Jigawa Stars defended brilliantly with a defender heading out the resultant free-kick from his goal line.
The Akure fans were on their feet again in the 25th minute when Fuad Ekelojuoti from the left-hand side of the field found an unmarked Jide Fatokun whose shot narrowly went off target but received an applause from the crowd. On the half-hour mark, Jigawa Stars would have been ahead when a split pass dividing the Sunshine Stars’ defence with only Ojo Olorunleke to beat in the process but they wasted the opportunity with a poor finish in front of goal.
Two minutes later, Sunshine Stars forward Mohammed Suleiman benefited from a poor Jigawa Stars clearance inside their goal area and responded with a fantastic bicycle kick but Kenneth Christopher made what would contend for a save of the season to deny the hosts. With one minute left before the break, Suleiman broke the deadlock following a loose ball from Ekelojuoti, helping the winger (Ekelojuoti) to register an assist in the game.
Sunshine Stars’ players showed that they responded well to the half time team talk when Fatokun laid the ball before Hillary Ikenna who dragged the chance in front of the Jigawa Stars box three minutes into the restart. In the 51st minute, Sunshine Stars head coach, Kabiru Dogo, introduced Sadeeq Yusuf for wasteful Uche Ihuarulam, his introduction added bite to the hosts’ front line and helped peg the Jigawa defenders to their half.
The hearts of Sunshine Stars’ fans were in their mouths in the 58th minute when Jigawa broke from a poor orchestrated corner kick leaving Olorunleke to come off his line in the process but Samuel Agba slipped with only a tap in required to ensure the ball landed in the net. Jigawa were presented with occasional opportunities to level the scores but their poor showing in front of goal won’t let them score.
Former Nigeria U-20 International, Wasiu Jimoh, who replaced Ekelojuoti in the 74th minute, put the icing on the cake for Sunshine in the 82nd minute when Ogunniyi’s brilliant pass found the winger on the left-hand side of the field and beat the offside trap to tip the ball over onrushing Kenneth Christopher for the second goal.
Speaking after the match, Kayode Julius, Sunshine Stars Chief Coach, said the new target for everyone in the team was to win more matches since their game against Lobi Stars in Makurdi irrespective of where they are playing.
“There is improvement in the team now and we are scoring goals, I hope we can keep this up” Julius said. The Sunshine Stars chief coach allayed fear that the team won’t score goals with continuous absence of in-form striker, Israel Abia. “We have many experienced players in our striking position, we have one of the best teams this season and in every positions, we have two or three players.
