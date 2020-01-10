Features
Engennis: In Search Of Economic, Political Emancipation
If the works of historians like Professor E.J Alagoa and others are anything to go by, Engenni is one of the ancient kingdoms not just in Rivers State, but the entire Niger Delta.
The Engennis who are remnants of the ancient Benin Kingdom are scattered across the Niger Delta.
In Rivers State, they are largely found in Ahoada West Local Government Area, Udekema in Degema Local Government Area and, to some extent, Obonnoma in Akuku-Toru Local Government Area.
Engenni descendants can also be found in Epie/Attisa and the Zarama communities, both in Bayelsa State.
However, in Rivers State, the location of the four kingdoms of Engenni in Ahoada West LGA has placed the ethnic nationality in a position of obscurity, thereby diminishing their contributions to the socio- political and economic development of Rivers State.
Engenni Kingdom is host to the Nigerian Agip Oil Company(NAOC), the Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria (SPDC) and the Nigeria Liquified Natural Gas (NLNG).
However, to chart a course for the political and economic liberation of their kingdom, the Engennis from the length and breadth of the Niger Delta converged at Akinima, the Ahoada West council headquarters, for a summit.
The one-day summit which was organised by Engenni eminent persons group in conjunction with Engenni Council of Traditional Rulers and Chiefs has as its theme “Rebranding Engenni Kingdom for the 21st Century Global Economy”.
Among those at the event were traditional rulers from the five clans which include Joinkrama, Ogua, Ediro Ekunu, Ediro Ede and Ogbogolo.
Also at the event were the Okilomu Ibe III of Engenni Kingdom, HRM King Moore Maclean Ubuo, as well as monarchs from sister Ekpeye Kingdoms including the Eze Igbu Upata, HRM Eze Dr Felix Otuwarikpo, HRM Eze Augustin Okpokiri of Igbu Ubie and Chairman of Ahoada West Local Government area, Evangelist Hope Ikiriko.
Other eminent persons at the event were, the chairman of Engenni Eminent Persons Group, Dr Harvey Warman, Dr Uriah S. Etawo, former Chief Medical Director University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH), Princess (Mrs) S.C. Youdeowei, Dr A. Showers and Evangelist Mark Romans.
Also at the summit were: Engr George Apapa, Chief Ibim Harry, Deacon Anthony Luke, Surveyor Ovieral Zudonu, Deaconess Esther Showers, Deacon Apapa D. Apapa, Mrs Iniefieni J.J. Jumbo, Mrs Edovi A. Carson and Engr Andrew Akeneh.
The rest are Engr Samuel Okuwa, Mr Odinaka Osundu, Dr Buntly G. Akuru, Professor Amalo Ndu Dibofori-Orji, Mr Amivoh Showers, Engr Olovie Emem and Mrs Ann Awari.
The Okilomu Ibe III of Engenni Kingdom, HRM King Moor Maclean Ubuo, who declared the summit open said it was to x-ray the state of economic/social development of the kingdom.
According to the king, Engenni has for too long been in a state of obscurity among its peers in Rivers State, adding that the summit was to reflect on the past and examine the opportunities available to children of today and years to come.
Chairman of Engenni Eminent Persons Group, Dr Harvey Warman, said the summit will x-ray the gross insensitivity of the multinational companies operating in Engenni in responding to the peculiar developmental challenges of the people, especially the dire absence of basic infrastructures as against their corporate social responsibilities in other climes.
According to him, “the summit is about investing in people, infrastructures and innovation in creative ways to prepare our sons and daughters to compete in the 21st Century global economy.
He also urged that “to understand the essence we need to know where we are coming from our identity as a people , our culture and how these can be sustained over time,” he said.
Chairman of the occasion Professor Ezekiel Dikio of Niger Delta University called for the renaming of Ahoada West Local Government Area to Ekpeye/Engenni to reflect the geo-ethnic diversity of the local government area.
Dikio also stressed the need for the people to sustain their culture identity as the engennis are scattered across the Niger Delta.
The event also featured several lectures by distinguished sons and daughters of Engenni among who are; Chief Brantly G. Akuru who spoke on sustainability of Engenni culture and identity, Dr Uriah .S. Etawo spoke on Engenni Kingdom: Yesterday Today and Tomorrow while Professor (Mrs) Amalo Ndu Dibofor-Orji of Ignatius Ajuru University spoke on human capacity building and economic development of Engenni Kingdom.
Meanwhile, the Engennis have designated every second to third week of every December ending on Sunday as thanksgiving day.
This was contained in a draft communiqué made available to newsmen.
The communiqué also acknowledged that Engenni has for too long lived in obscurity amongst her peers within Rivers State, in the Niger Delta of Nigeria and elsewhere.
“We, therefore, resolved here and now to call on all sons and daughters of the kingdom, our neighbours, friends and well wishers at home and abroad to come and partner with us in the onerous but worthy task of rebuilding the Engenni Nationality.
The communiqué also lamented the unusual neglect of Engenni land by multinational oil and gas companies whose exploration and production activities have subjected the people to untold hardship.
The communiqué also reechoed the need for the name of Ahoada West Local Government Area to be changed to reflect the ethnic configuration which made up the local government area.
According to the people, “we resolve therefore to demand here and now as a palliative measure that the name of our local government area Ahoada West be changed to Engenni/Western Ekpeye local government area (EWELGA) adding that for justice and equity, the same political yardstick which ceded sister ethnic groups like Ogba/Egbema/ Ndoni and Abua/Odual from the old Ahoada Division be applied to the old Ekpeye/Engenni county council during the 1996 local government creation exercise.
The people also resolved to develop a blueprint that will articulate the transformation of the five clans of Engenni Kingdom viz: Joinkram (ENEDUA), Ogua, Ediro-Ekumu, Ediro Ede and Ogbogolo, adding that this will constitute the practical action plan for the sustainable development of the area and serve as a guide to the implementation of the stated objectives.
The communiqué also thanked Governor Wike for the recognition and elevation of the Engenni stool to first a class status.
The Chairman of Ahoada West Local Government Area, Evangelist Hope Ikiriko, said the summit was timely, adding that the council will replicate decisions of the summit in the forth-coming summit to be organised later this year by the council.
Similarly, the Eze Igbu Upata, King Felix Otuwarikpo, said the summit will enhance unity among the two ethnic groups in the local government area.
A cross section of participants also described the summit as timely as it will help the people to fully harness the abundant oil and gas resources in the kingdom for its development.
John Bibor, Amina Ngoma & Josephine Nsirim
Accelerating Gender Parity In Nigeria
In virtually all societies, women are in an inferior position to men. Sex or gender determine more rights and dignity for men in legal, social and cultural situations, These are reflected on unequal access to or enjoyment of rights in favour of men.
There are also the assumption of stereotype social and cultural roles.
In Nigeria, gender inequality has been for decades in spite of modernization and the fact that many females have done better than men in many spheres.
Analysts are convinced that gender inequality is largely influenced by religious and cultural beliefs, as some cultures and religions still hold strongly that women are the weaker vessels created mainly to be home keepers and child bearers.
Analysts are also worried that gender inequality negatively affects status in all areas of life in society, whether public or private, in the family or labour market.
Although the Global Gender Gap Report 2018 by the World Economic Forum (WEF) shows some progress amongst the 149 countries that were indexed, the progress toward closing the gender gap is slow, because it will take 108 years to close the gender gap and another 202 years to achieve parity in the workforce, according to the report.
The report benchmarks the 149 countries on their progress toward gender parity across four dimensions – economic participation and opportunity, educational attainment, health and survival, and political empowerment.
A number of initiatives have been made by corporate organisations and governmental and non-governmental organisations to address gender imbalance in Nigeria.
One of the latest is the launch of First Women Network (FWN) by the First Bank of Nigeria Ltd., in commemoration of the 2019 International Women’s Day (IWD).
IWD is celebrated globally every March 8 to recognise social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.
The celebration is also a call to action for accelerating gender parity.
The global theme for the 2019 celebration is “Think Equal, Build Smart, Innovate for Change” while the theme for the social media campaign is “#BalanceforBetter”.
According to the bank, the FWN initiative is an avenue for career management and mentoring for women to enable them to balance their career with private endeavours.
The aim, according to the bank, is to address gender gap and increase women representation in its senior and executive levels, as well as encourage women to tap into opportunities and contribute to nation-building.
The bank’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr Adesola Adeduntan, explains that First Women Network is targeted at the banks’ staff and customers, among others.
He believes that women can achieve more if given the necessary strategic support, hoping that the initiative
will increase the bank’s productivity and profitability.
Adeduntan notes that the initiative is also a demonstration of First Bank’s adherence to the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Sustainable Development Goals which mandate increased women representation in all banks.
The sustainable goals require that the financial services sector should adopt a quota system to increase women representation on boards to 30 per cent and that of senior management level to 40 per cent by 2014.
Adeduntan is optimistic that the FWN will address six key area – career management, personal branding, mentoring, welfare, financial planning and empowerment.
He is convinced that the initiative will address gender disparity at the workplace.
“It is commonly agreed that gender parity is an essential factor influencing the advancement of institutions, economies and societies.
“Studies have shown that gender parity in corporations promotes increased performance and returns on investment.
“The need to invest in composite women empowerment and enhance their contributions at senior management levels to achieve organisational goals cannot be over-emphasised,” the CEO says.
For him, it is paradoxical that the presence of women in paid employments continues to increase, yet the progression of professional women to positions of leadership and management remains slow.
“Gender gaps persist in economic opportunities and political participation in many countries.
“This is part of the reasons for this women network initiative,” he notes.
The chief executive officer wants employers of labour and the entire society to encourage women to advance, excel and contribute optimally in workplaces and communities.
Mr Abiodun Famuyiwa, group head, Products and Marketing Support, promises that First Bank will continue to promote female entrepreneurship for national growth and development.
“We recognise that promoting female entrepreneurship and independence is key to economic viability of every home in the country,” he says.
According to him, FWN is a further demonstration of the bank’s commitment to women empowerment after the launch of FirstGem in 2016.
He is satisfied that FirstGem is providing opportunities for women to achieve their financial goals and aspirations through with access to support funds, free business advice, specialised trainings on business development and insight on business development.
For Mr Lampe Omoyele, managing director, Nitro 121, an integrated marketing communications agency, points out that courage is important in addressing gender imbalance.
“For gender imbalance to be resolved, there has to be courage, vision, values and character,” he says.
He is convinced that women should have courage and confidence in taking risks within organisations.
Omoyele advises that women must not play the victims.
“Ultimately, whether you are a female or male, what is going to sustain you is your character and values.
“You need to have values; character is important in the balance that we live to, and it sustains you as you move into the future,” he adds.
The Chief Executive Officer, Standard Chartered Bank, Mrs Bola Adesola, wants women to take advantage of FWN to make their lives better.
She urges women to aspire to grow in their endeavours and refuse be limited because of their gender, stressing that they should use all resources at their disposal to grow.
For the bank chief, FWN is not a silver bullet to creating the first female chief executive officer of First Bank, but about opportunity.
“So, it is important that as women, we take advantage of it,” she urges.
Ms Cecilia Akintomide, independent non-executive director, FBN Holdings Plc, is dissatisfied that Nigeria is still far in gender balancing.
Akintomide says Nigerian women are still being restricted from working in some places and owning some property.
According to her, restrictions are rendering 50 per cent of Nigeria’s population – mainly women – economically unviable.
A First Bank customer, Mrs Ifeyinwa Okoye, lauds the FWN, and urges the bank to ensure that its customers – the secondary target of FWN – benefit from it.
Okoye describes women as critical to economic growth and development but regrets that many women were lagging behind in their endeavours because of gender inequality.
She wants the banks to enlighten its customers on FWN for maximum results.
“If you empower a woman, you empower a nation.
“Empowering women is especially effective because the benefits are felt throughout the whole community,” she argues.
Analysts call for more strategic support for Nigerian women to enhance gender parity.
Joel-Nwokeoma is of the News Agency of Nigeria.
By: Chinyere Joel-Nwokeoma
Living With Disabilities And Matters Arising
Jude is a cripple. He imagines how he can move around with the challenges of dealing with daily engagements that his condition has made unfriendly.
In most occasions, he has to call people around to open an unyielding door of public convenience.
In other times, it may be how to get off his wheel chair to reach for a desired floor of a storey building. His challenges are numerous.
Every year, he hopes to listen to useful development from stakeholders on how living can be made easier for persons with disability.
Observers note that persons with disabilities demand attention for their inclusion in events and activities within the society in line with international provisions.
This will involve creation of avenues within the health sector that would accommodate key issues concerning their basic human rights.
Programme Manager of the Nigeria Association of the Blind, Ejiro Okotie, says inclusion of persons living with disabilities is a right for everybody and not a privilege.
The National Publicity Secretary of Amalgamated Union of Physically – Challenged Persons in Zamfara, Alhaji Shehu Sarkin-Fada, also observes that lepers and other physically – challenged in the state face isolation and stigmatisation, the situation he describes as “painful’’.
A man in the eastern part of the country living with visual impairment and paralysis says the position of government at all levels and the society are discouraging in that regard, pleading anonymity.
“Government should enact a law providing a reasonable percentage of job placements for people living with physical disabilities in public and private establishments,’’ he says.
Concerned citizens, therefore, observe that the theme of the last International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD) –”Promoting the Participation of persons with disabilities and their leadership: Taking action on the 2030 development Agenda”, is purposeful.
According to them, the yearly observance of the day has not been promising as the last edition, going by the sensitisation and actions by stakeholders to effect a change.
For instance, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, calls on different arms of government to make intentional efforts to promote accessibility of persons with disabilities.
He notes that the observance of the day will enable the government to focus on taking action in line with the United Nations 2030 Development Agenda.
“Of all the objectives set out in the agenda, there is none more urgent, more demanding of our commitment and effort, than that which requires us to jointly seek and achieve a drastic reduction in inequality.
“To achieve equal participation, we must be intentional about promoting accessibility.
“As we promote access to education by building schools and hiring teachers, we must make sure also that those classes are accessible to wheelchair users and the seeing impaired are provided with learning tools that work for them,’’ he said.
With this pronouncement from the National Assembly, many governments, civil society organisations and other private sector are beginning to take the lead in supporting the inclusion of persons living with disabilities in global, regional, national and local activities.
In Enugu State, Mr Gab Nnamani, Chairman of Joint National Association of Persons Living with Disabilities, Enugu Chapter People Living with Disabilities (PLWDs), calls for immediate domestication of the National Disability Law in the state to enhance the living condition and opportunities available to their members.
“We are committed to pursuing the domestication of the law in Enugu State and we will not relent in our efforts to do that,’’ Nnamani said.
The chairman also called on the state government to ensure access of PLWDs to public building and places in order to enhance their participation in state and national programmes and events.
In his opinion, Prof. Jibrin Diso from the Department of Special Education, Bayero University, Kano, observes that inclusion of persons with special needs in public affairs and services in the country will bring a lot of change in the life of the persons with disabilities.
He notes that the nation’s education system, which is the cornerstone of transforming the individual citizen into a veritable human capital, the needs of persons with special needs are seldom considered, stressing that public facilities are rarely built with people with special needs in mind.
For effective inclusion in programmes, Mr Kola Ogunbiyi, Programme Manager of Centre for Citizens with Disabilities, calls on Enugu State government to pass and domesticate the persons with disabilities’ law.
According to him, the law will make the physically- challenged partake fully in activities of government and other activities.
Similarly, the Senate has urged the Federal Government to fully implement the provisions of the Discrimination against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act 2018.
It also urged the Ministry of Works and Housing and other government agencies involved in infrastructure and public buildings to adopt codes and standards that were user-friendly to PLWDs.
Nigeria ratified the United Nations (UN) Convention on the Rights of People With Disabilities (CRPD) in 2007 and its Optional Protocol in 2010.
However, it was only on Jan. 23, 2019, that President Muhammadu Buhari signed into law the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act 2018 after nine years of relentless advocacy by disability rights groups and activists.
Chukwuemeka is of the News Agency of Nigeria.
Returning Nigeria’s Textile Sector To Good Old Days?
In the 1970s and early 1980s, Nigeria was home to Africa’s largest textile industry, with over 180 textile mills.
The Cotton, Textile and Garment (CTG) sub-sector, employed close to 450,000 people that translated to more than 25 per cent of the workforce in the manufacturing sector.
But today, only 25 textile factories are operating, and they function at below 20 per cent installed capacity and engaged less than 20,000 people.
The fortunes of CTG sub-sector started dwindling in the 1990s, as a result of some challenges faced by cotton farmers, ginneries and textile firms.
Farmers and processors were confronted with low quality seeds, high cost of production, poor access to finance and smuggling of textile materials into the country.
Statistics recently released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), showed that textiles worth four billion dollars were smuggled into the country annually.
But there is renewed vigour by the present administration, to revive the CTG through CBN’s intervention.
In order to boost the CTG sector, the Federal Government had given directive to some agencies and uniformed organisations to patronise local textile industries.
The present administration through the CBN is targeting engaging 300,000 farmers to achieve 450,000 metric tonnes of cotton in 26 states in the next three years.
The bank is to achieve this through its Anchor Borrowers Programme, which had already commenced with the cultivation of 200,000 hectares of hybrid cotton seeds to be distributed to 200,000 farmers in 26 states.
Part of the strategy is also to import 6,000 metric tonnes of improved cotton seeds, while additional 2,000 metric tonnes of cotton seeds had been sourced locally.
The data released by the bank indicates that “total expected yield at the end of the current season is 302,440 metric tonnes. The distribution of inputs to cotton farmers was launched in Katsina on May 6.
Twenty ginneries in seven states- Borno, Gombe, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Niger and Zamfara were selected to participate in the CBN’s financed cotton project.
According to CBN, ginners are to sell their lint to textile factories with the ultimate objective of producing textiles to meet the needs of the members of the uniformed services.
The CBN governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, said the funds to operationalise the ginneries, had been approved and to be disbursed through the Bank of Industry.
Emefiele said about N19.18 billion had been approved by the bank to fund nine ginneries across the country.
The approval is to enable them retool their processing plants, while they are to access the funds at single digit interest rate.
President Muhammadu Buhari, on his part, lamented the closure of textile factories especially in the North, and assured that his administration would revive the sector.
“We promoted policies that will support local industries such as import restrictions.
“We introduced programmes that provided affordable and accessible capital for both large and cottage industries.
“We also introduced Executive Orders that encouraged the procurement of Made in Nigeria goods and services.”
According to him, his administration will not allow Nigeria to return to the days of exporting jobs through the importation of food and clothing items, which can be produced locally.
He said: “We will not allow Nigeria to return to the days of exporting jobs through the importation of food and clothing items which can be produced locally. We owe this to the over 200 million Nigerians.”
According to the President, the textile and garment sector has the potential to create millions of jobs, and will therefore, remain one of the priority sectors for the administration.
Referring to his recent directive to all government uniformed institutions to use locally produced garments, President Buhari said unbelievable number of jobs will be created when the military, police, para-military organisations, including the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), fully patronise local industries.
He, therefore, urged state governments to key into this policy for their schools, hospitals and other institutions.
In the same vein, Mr Isa Aremu,
the General Secretary, National Union of Textile, Garment and Tailoring Workers of Nigeria (NUTGTWN), lamented the closure of hundreds of textile factories, which used to employ “millions of workers, more than the workforce of the Federal Government in the 70s and 80s.”
He, however, commended the textile-friendly policies of the Buhari-led administration, such as the interventions by the CBN and the Executive Order on the use of local garments by uniformed organisations, among others.
Aremu stressed the need to tackle the high incidence of smuggling of textiles, in order to protect the sector as well as boost job creation.
The activist said the recent signing of MoU between the CBN and some major stakeholders was a gradual effort of lifting the sector from the state of hopelessness to hope.
Aremu noted that the effort made by the CBN was commendable and would be supported by his union, and appealed to other relevant groups and indeed all Nigerians to do the same.
Alhaji Salman Abdullahi, the President, Cotton Ginners Association of Nigeria, commended the CBN for its commitment to revive CTG sub-sector.
Abdullahi said when the stakeholders’ meeting was convened sometimes to work out ways to revive the sector, he thought it would be like similar gatherings in the past, that did not yield any positive result.
He pledged that members of his association would live up to expectation, by ensuring quality production.
Dr Arome Salifu, an economist, said the step taken by Federal Government was a welcome development.
According to him, for any economy to thrive, a critical component like manufacturing sector must be given priority.
“The CTG is a critical component in manufacturing sector, therefore, the apex bank has taken the right step in the right direction by choosing this component to support.’’
Salifu said that this kind of investment was needed at this time because of its jobs creation potential.
He called for involvement of critical stakeholders, like civil society organisations, in the monitoring and evaluation of the project to ensure judicious use of funds.
Sumaila writes for News Agency of Nigeria.
