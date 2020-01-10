Death Toll In Kogi Killings Rises To 29 …Suspected Herdsmen Kill 13 In Plateau

The Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, yesterday, met with Tawari community and promised to fish out the killers of their kinsmen as casualty figure rises to 29.

Bello, who held a peace meeting at the Government House, Lokoja, yesterday, with the paramount rulers and people of the Tawari communities, called for calm, saying government was working hard to restore permanent peace in the area.

According to him, the casualty figures had risen to 29 persons as more deaths were recorded in other communities within the district.

Bello, who acknowledged the peaceful disposition of the Tawari people, said the attack took place when there was no provocation, stressing that his administration will leave no stone unturned in unravelling those behind the dastard acts against the communities.

He noted that government on receipt of the distress call acted proactively by drafting security personnel to secure the communities and to provide palliative measures for the people.

The governor added that his government would not fold its arms and watch bandits and terrorists unleash mayhem on his people, insisting that he will adopt security measures that will be mobile and effective to deal with any security challenges across the state.

He explained that the same methods that worked in Dekina, Bassa and Omala local government areas, when they were attacked, will be replicated in Tawari to bring lasting a solution to insecurity in the area.

Bello promised to adopt community police to complement the activities of the conventional police whom he said were being overwhelmed with inadequate manpower and lack of knowledge of the local communities.

He urged the traditional rulers, youth groups and opinion moulders in communities across the state to join hands with the government to ensure the success of the new security architecture to rid the state of criminals and people with predatory tendencies.

The governor, however, directed the youth leader and the critical stakeholders of the communities to furnish his office within 24-48 hours of the level of damage done to individuals for monetary compensation.

Earlier, the youth leader of the Tawari communities, which comprises of four villages, Mr Gabriel Ndazago, said the initial figure of 24 deaths was recorded in Towari village while five other bodies were picked up from three other communities making it 29 deaths.

He appealed to the government to establish and strengthen the local vigilantes, which according to him, have the commitment and competence to deal with security infractions within their communities.

He lamented the frequent killings and kidnapping of Tawari people even in their homes and on their farms with consequences of payment of humongous ransom and in some cases killing of the victims for failing to meet their demands, adding that the January 2, 2020 attack was the climax of the gruesome murders of his people.

In his remark, the Aguma of Bassa and Paramount Ruler of Tawari, Alhaji Idris Alhassan Yusuf, commended the government for the prompt response to the crisis, and pledged the loyalty of his people to the government and its policies.

He appealed to the government to establish permanent security outpost in the area, reconstruct the damaged infrastructures, open up the roads to the villages, and provide adequate medicaments for the injured who are receiving treatments in various hospitals and clinics within the area.

However, the Plateau State Police Command, said gunmen, suspected to be herdsmen, yesterday, killed 12 persons and injured one at Kulben village of Kombun District of Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Terna Tyopev, made this disclosure to newsmen in Jos.

According to Tyopev, the incident occurred in the early hours of yesterday.

“In the early hours of today (Thursday), we received a distress call that gunmen, suspected to be herdsmen attacked Kulben community of Kombun District of Mangu.

“As a result, 12 persons lost their lives and one severely injured.”

Typopev said the injured are receiving treatment at Mangu General Hospital at present.

He called on residents of the community to remain calm and be law-abiding, adding that the police and other security agencies would do everything possible to bring the perpetrators to book.

“No arrest is yet to be made, but we are doing everything possible to ensure that the criminals are arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law,” he said.

He called on the public to provide the police with useful information that would enable them to track down the perpetrators.

Meanwhile, the Sokoto State Fire Service has recorded eight deaths and saved 927 lives in 572 fire incidents in 2019, according to the State Fire Prevention Officer, Malam Nuhu Lawal.

Lawal told newsmen, yesterday in Sokoto that properties valued at N4.5billion were lost while the agency was able to save N4.7billion worth of valuables during the period under review.

The official blamed the fire incidents on electrical sparks and negligence, urging residents to be vigilant and embrace safety measures.

He said that the organisation had functional fire-fighting vehicles, water trucks back-ups and operational fire stations equipped with modern fire-fighting tools within Sokoto metropolis.

According to him, the Governor Aminu Tambuwal-led administration bought additional 10 new vehicles, refurbished the existing ones and constructed eight fire stations.

“The administration also drilled two boreholes and provided two water tankers as back-ups, to facilitate the agency’s activities,” he said.

He also lauded the state government for the prompt supply of chemicals used in putting out fires as well as the provision of rain boots and jackets.

The Fire Prevention Officer said that each of the 23 local government areas in the state had a fire-fighting vehicle, but lamented their poor use by the local authorities.

He also decried the poor maintenance of fire fighting gadgets in the local government areas, and regretted that fire fighting officers were not motivated to put in their best.

The Operation Officer, Sokoto State Fire Service, Mr Mustapha Abubakar, who also spoke with newsmen, cautioned members of the public against late reporting of fire incidents.

He also cautioned members of the public against blocking the movement of fire fighting engines during incidents.

Abubakar cautioned people against engaging the inferno before informing the agency, saying that the situation usually lead to the escalation of the fire before the arrival of the fire fighters.

He said that additional 50 fire men had been recruited to beef the agency’s strength, adding that new offices had also been established at Mana, Bado and Kalambaina towns.

He appealed to the state government to provide the organisation with an ambulance to ease services to victims and minimise the danger involved in waiting for hospitals to provide the facility