Benue LG Polls: Ortom Moves To Douse Tension

Kaduna State Government has promised to ensure the conduct of peaceful re-run polls for Sanga and Kagarko state constituency seats slated for January 25.

Governor Nasiru El-Rufai made the promise when a Network of Women Coalition of Civil Soceity Organisations (CSOs) visited him yesterday in Kaduna.

El-Rufai, who was represented by Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, assured that the government would be neutral.

“As we approach the elections for Sanga and Kagarko constituencies, we have one thing in mind; that the will of the people will prevail at the polls.

“The process will be conducted and concluded without incident.

“I want to assure you that we will pull out all the stops and mobilise the resources at our disposal and ensure that no life and prosperty is lost in the course of the elections.

“We are stepping up operational collaborations towards the upcoming elections.

“It is a matter of top priority, I assure you that we will work tirelessly to nip all threats of violence in the bud and ensure a peaceful, transparent and successful polls,” he assured.

The governor said the Ministry of Internal Security was established to ensure that the state is free of violence, banditry and all forms of criminality.

“It is only in an atmosphere of peace and security that we can experience the desired development, economically, socially and politically,” he said.

According to him, the state government would engage all stakeholders to make peace and security the norm even in a politically charged atmosphere.

The convener Network of Women Coalition,, Mrs Florence Aya said the reason for the visit was to appeal to the government, political parties, security agencies and the electoral umpire, to conduct peaceful, free and fair elections in Sanga and Kagarko.

Aya said the Network comprises of over twenty NGOs and professional groups working for the advancement of sustainable development and women rights in the state.

She said the 2019 general election in the state was generally peaceful and urged key election stakeholders to maintain status quo in the forthcoming poll

The Resident Electoral Commissioner in Kaduna State, Alhaji Abdullahi Kaigama, who was part of the meeting thanked the group for the visit.

Kaigama also assured that INEC will conduct peaceful and credible election in Kagarko and Sanga.

“I am assuring you that the elections is going to be peaceful and your vote will also count,” he said.

The group also visited the Chairman of the All progressives Congress (APC), as well his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart.