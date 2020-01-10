Niger Delta
Banigo Flags Off Skills Acquisition Programme
The Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo, says the Youths and Young Adults Training and Empowerment Programme she organized for the Old Degema Province is a bold initiative to bridge the practical-skills-set our local government areas need to be abreast with modern realities.
Banigo stated this during the flag off of a one-month Free Special Skills Acquisition Training and Empowerment Programme for three thousand youths, at the Degema Stadium, last Monday.
According to Banigo, beneficiaries of the programme are expected to be self-reliant with intent to contribute meaning fully to the micro- economy of their respective local government areas and the state at large.
She said the Christian based entrepreneurship programme is being organised in collaboration with Redemption Ministries, which had done similar programmes in Bayelsa State and the Western part of the country.
The deputy governor, who disclosed that the programme has unique features that are intrinsically distinct from other skills acquisition programmes, said: “entrenched in this skills acquisition programme is fibre glass boat making, and ICT training that incorporates programming and networking, participants will also have the opportunity to learn how to repair laptops and handsets.”
She said cinematography skills would also be imparted to the teeming youths to enable them fit into the Nigerian film industry, which according to her has gained global acceptance.
Banigo commended the Chairmen of Akuku-Toru, Asari Toru and Degema Local Government Areas for providing logistics for participants and urged the participants to continue to support the Governor Nyesom Wike-led administration to enjoy more dividends of democracy.
In his remarks, the General Overseer of Redemption Ministries, Rev. Stephen Akinola advised participants to take the training seriously, noting that the programme which the deputy governor brought to the three local government areas is destined to transform their lives.
Giving an over view, the Programme Coordinator, Pastor Christopher Briggs, said in the next four weeks participants shall interact with seasoned lecturers and facilitators drawn from diverse professions and backgrounds, noting that it will involve the teaching of skills and handiworks that youths can depend on to become young business owners, financially independent and productive citizens.
In their goodwill messages the chairmen of Akuku-Toru, Asari Toru and Degema Local Government Areas thanked the deputy governor, for initiating the programme and pledged to support the programme.
The Amayanabo of Kalabari, King Prof. T.J.T. Princewill, Amayanabo of Abonnema, King Disrael Gbobo Bob-Manuel were represented at the occasion.
The deputy governor had earlier paid a courtesy call on King Reuben Zechariah Amos, the Onu-Onyan-Ekein of Udekama (Degema) Kingdom in his palace.
The keynote address was presented by Mr. Innocent Iyalla Harry.
Niger Delta
Ogoni Day Celebration: Abe Calls For Unity
The immediate past representative of Rivers South-East Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Senator Magnus Ngei Abe has called on the Ogoni people to sink all differences, bury their hatchets and unite in order to attract development to the area as the people celebrate 28th Ogoni Day.
Abe, in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Parry Saroh Benson to mark the 2020 Ogoni Day celebration and made available to The Tide said although Ogoni today is in so many ways no better than the horrific conditions of neglect and marginalization that necessitated the Ogoni struggle, change is on the way.
He urged the people to always remember the founding principles of the Ogoni struggle which was the quest for justice, commitment to the environment, demand for political inclusion and most importantly, our determination not just to fight for our rights but to do so non-violently.
The Senator said: “As we celebrate another Ogoni Day, let us as a people remember the founding principles of the Ogoni struggle. Our quest for justice, commitment to the environment, demand for political inclusion and most importantly our determination not just to fight for our rights but to do so non-violently.
“I salute and congratulate our heroes, late Kenule Saro Wiwa and all the Ogoni men and women who paid the ultimate price in the struggle for justice.”
“I thank the federal government of Nigeria under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari for the commencement of the Ogoni clean-up, which is a landmark in addressing the issue of environmental degradation.”
He further said: “Together we can overcome all our challenges and build bridges of cooperation and friendship across Rivers State and Nigeria that will lead our people into an era of fulfilment, peace, and progress”.
Susan Serekara-Nwikhana
Niger Delta
Court Verdict: Okowa Tasks Deltans On Unity
Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa has called on Deltans to be more united following the re-affirmation of his victory at the polls by the Supreme Court which declared him as the duly elected governor of Delta State.
The governor made the call on Wednesday evening at a thanksgiving service held at the Government House Chaplaincy, Asaba to celebrate the Supreme Court verdict.
“I want to thank Deltans for all your prayers and support and as we move forward, it is time to work for the good of the state; I cannot do it alone; as a government we require the cooperation of all; it is time for us to partner together; it is time to forget the bitterness.
“I will use this opportunity to call on my opponent, Chief Great Ogboru for him to realize that it is time for him to work together with the state government to build our state; I believe that truly everyone can make his contributions and impact whether he is in office or not as it is truly time for us to be united as it is in the best interest of the state to work together and continue to pray for God’s strength to move this state forward.
“God took us through the elections, through the tribunal, Appeal Court and now, the Supreme Court and in each of the victories, we have always returned thanks to God because He alone has made it possible; we trusted in God and He has seen us through and today we have victory.
“This victory is dedicated to God because God willed it to be, to settle the state and to ensure that there is peace; to bring oneness among us because without peace and without oneness we can not move forward as a people,” Governor Okowa who attended the thanksgiving with his wife, Dame Edith, his Deputy, Barr. Kingsley Otuaro and other top government functionaries said.
He used the occasion to speak on 2023 elections saying, “I know that 2023 is not so far but, it is also not too near, so, there is a time for everything and now, it is truly time as a government to work for the people; when the time to play politics comes we will play politics.”
“For those of us in government, I want to plead that the best thing for us to do now is to work. There will be room to play the politics and by His grace when the time comes, everything will work out smoothly; no one can make a governor; only God can decide who becomes governor; so, now we have to work together to achieve a stronger Delta as we need to spend the next few years working for the people of Delta State.”
Albert Ograka, Asaba
Niger Delta
Ogu Youths Decry Killings On Ogu-Eteo Road
A group under the aegis of Concerned Youths of Ogu, in Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area, Rivers State, Tuesday carried out a peaceful demonstration in the area to stop the incessant killings and attacks on lives and properties of their people.
The group urged security agents to come to the aid of the community, as lives and property are not safe in the area.
According to the leaders of the group, Tonye Davids and Tamunotonye Alapu, in their separate reactions to interviews said there were incessant attacks by bandits daily in recent times at Ogu- Eteo road, which has left three persons dead and several people in critical conditions in the hospital.
“ A number of deaths and injuries arising from attacks had been recorded on the Ogu-Eteo road all involving indigenes of Ogu who use the road for their daily itinerary, no doubt the road is the only access to Ogu town and it is frequently used by Ogu people on a daily basis” they said.
The group noted that an attack was carried out last Sunday, where a commercial motorcycle rider (Okada man) was slaughtered and lady escaped with severe injuries.
Another attack was also launched on Tuesday, that left about seven persons critically down with injuries.
“ We are on the peaceful demonstration to express our grievances at the reckless abandon by security agents. The people of Ogu are peace loving and law abiding citizens. We are wondering why bandits and elements of destruction will oppose to the peaceful disposition of our people “
All efforts to reach Police Public Relations Officer ( PPRO) to react on the issue proved abortive.
Tonye Orabere
