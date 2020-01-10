Aviation
Air Passengers Decry Bush Burning Around PH Airport
Users and passengers at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, have called on the management of the airport to be proactive in monitoring the spread of bush burning around the airport during the harmattan to avoid disruption of flights movement.
This is coming on the hills of abrupt suspension of flight operations at the airport last weekend due to uncontrollable smoke at the tarmac arising from the bush burning which affected visibility at the tarmac.
Reacting to the issue while interacting with aviation correspondents last Tuesday, a regular Abuja passenger, Hon. Fred Udagha, said the present harmattan season which affects flight movement would be worsened by smoke from bush burning.
According to him, flight operations will be affected if bush burning is not controlled around the airport, urging Port Harcourt airport authority to rise up to the challenge to ensure that harmattan weather is not worsened by smoke from bush burning.
A travel agent, Mr Tomkiri Tobin, said delay in flight movement would always keep the passengers uncomfortable, as they will continuously wait endlessly.
He decried the inconveniences suffered by his family and other passengers last Saturday as a result of unclear weather, aggravated by smoke and harmattan, which led to the closure of the airspace at the airport.
Meanwhile, the former Minister of Aviation during the Ibrahim Babangida’s administration, Alabo Graham Douglas, in a separate chat with aviation correspondents noted that harmattan weather is not favourable to flight operations.
The Port Harcourt Airport last weekend witnessed a dusty and smoky weather due to the harmattan and bush burning around the airport tarmac which led to the diversion of flights and temporary closure of airspace on that day.
Normal flight operations however, resumed last Monday, except for minor delay noticeable from few airline operators due to operational reasons.
Corlins Walter
FAAN Tackles Intrusion At Airports …Procures Security Gadgets
As a result of rising cases of intruders allegedly opening the cargo compartment of aircrafts, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has embarked on a mission to put a lasting stop to the incident through the procurement of security gadgets.
FAAN, in a statement made available to airport correspondents last Tuesday, revealed that such intrusion had been noticed on flights either taxing or holding on the runway, particularly at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos.
According to the statement, this has become a cause of concern to the management of the nation’s airport, which has constituted an embarrassment to the agency.
“Recent incident involving a Boeing 737-700 belonging to Royal Air Maroc with registration number CN-RNQ, when the pilot discovered the cargo light was flickering despite the aviation security escort visual observation, that the cargo compartment was closed was embarrassing.
“ FAAN has embarked on a mission to put a lasting stop to these incidents which maintenance engineers in the industry said was normal for the cargo light to come on or flicker for few seconds and stop but not permanently on.
“Concrete steps were being taken by FAAN to ensure that no intruder gain access to the airside of the airport”, FAAN said.
It further explained that the management has engaged the services of night guards to patrol the perimeter fence and the bushes around the Lagos airport, apart from the joint patrol of the airport by the military and the police.
FAAN further explained in the statement that one of their greatest challenges was the encroachment of the airport by communities surrounding the airport.
“We have issues with our perimeter, the area the airport covers is very large. We use to have consentina wire before now, but we now use spikes.
“We are battling with the communities around, but we will ensure that things are done right. We have the military at the airside that help us,and we also have guards that hide in the bushes “, it stated.
FAAN also explained that it was working in collaboration with the Lagos State Government to address the situation, adding that something had to be done quickly to ensure safety and security.
Corlins Walter
US, Iran Crisis: Airlines Reroute, Avoid Iran, Iraq Airspace
Commercial airlines are rerouting flights throughout the Middle East to avoid potential danger during heightened tensions between the United States and Iran.
Jumbled schedules could affect as many as 15,000 passengers per day, lengthen flight times by an average of 30 to 90 minutes, and severely bruise the bottom line for airlines, industry analysts said.
There is anxiety that the conflict between the longtime foes could intensify following Iranian ballistic missile strikes on Wednesday on two Iraqi bases that house U.S. troops. The attacks were retaliation for the U.S. killing of Iranian Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani in a drone strike near Baghdad, last week.
“In a war situation, the first casualty is always air transport,” said Dubai-based aviation consult Mark Martin, pointing to airline bankruptcies during the Persian Gulf and Yugoslav wars.
“At least, 500 commercial flights travel through Iranian and Iraqi airspace daily,” Martin said.
A Ukrainian passenger jet crashed shortly after taking off from Iran’s capital, Wednesday, killing 167 passengers and nine crew members just hours after Iran’s ballistic missile attack, but Iranian officials said they suspected a mechanical issue brought down the 3½-year-old Boeing 737-800 aircraft.
Ukrainian officials initially agreed, but later backed away and declined to offer a cause while the investigation is ongoing.
Still, at least two Kazakh airlines, Air Astana and SCAT, were considering rerouting or canceling their flights over Iran following the crash, which killed all 176 passengers.
Poland’s national carrier, PLL LOT, said Saturday that it was changing routes to bypass Iran’s airspace.
A suite of other European carriers followed last Wednesday, and the restrictions were expected to “further depress” air travel between Iran and Western Europe, which saw strong growth after the Iran nuclear deal but a sharp dive when President Donald Trump pulled the U.S. out of the agreement and reimposed sanctions, according to the Sydney-based Center for Aviation consultancy.
Air France and Dutch carrier KLM both said Wednesday that they had suspended all flights over Iranian and Iraqi airspace indefinitely.
German airline Lufthansa and two of its subsidiaries also canceled flights to Iraq.
The Russian aviation agency, Rosaviatsia, issued an official recommendation for all Russian airlines to avoid flying over Iran, Iraq, the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman “due to existing risks for the safety of international civil flights.”
Russia’s biggest private airline, S7, said it would reroute its twice-a-week flight from the Siberian city of Novosibirsk to Dubai.
Asia-Pacific carriers, which operate many of the world’s long-haul flights, were also expected to be hit hard by the ad hoc no-fly zone over Iran, Martin said.
Australian carrier Qantas said it was altering its London to Perth, Australia, route to avoid Iranian and Iraqi airspace until further notice. The longer route meant that Qantas would have to carry fewer passengers and more fuel to remain in the air for an extra 40 to 50 minutes.
Malaysia Airlines said that “due to recent events,” its planes would avoid Iranian airspace.
Singapore Airlines also said that its flights to Europe would be re-routed to avoid Iran.
Taiwanese carriers China Airlines and EVA Airways said they rerouted flights to Europe on Wednesday to skirt Iraqi and Iranian airspace. They said future route decisions would depend on regional developments.
India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation advised Indian commercial carriers to avoid Iranian, Iraqi and Persian Gulf airspace.
“In light of the tensions within the Iranian airspace a decision to temporarily reroute flights of Air India and Air India Express overflying Iran has been taken,” said Air India spokesman Dhananjay Kumar.
Travel times will increase by as much as 40 minutes for flights in the region, the airline said.
Buta Airways, an Azerbaijani low-cost carrier, said Wednesday that it was not planning to suspend or reroute daily flights between Baku, the country’s capital, and Tehran.
In North America, Air Canada rerouted its flight from Toronto to Dubai through Egypt and Saudi Arabia to avoid traveling over Iraq.
The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said it was barring American pilots and carriers from flying in areas of Iraqi, Iranian and some Persian Gulf airspace. The agency warned of the “potential for miscalculation or mis-identification” for civilian aircraft amid heightened tensions between the U.S. and Iran.
Such restrictions are often precautionary in nature to prevent civilian aircraft from being confused for ones engaged in armed conflict. The FAA said the restrictions were being issued due to “heightened military activities and increased political tensions in the Middle East, which present an inadvertent risk to U.S. civil aviation operations.”
In the Middle East, United Arab Emirates-owned budget airline flydubai said it had canceled a scheduled flight Wednesday from Dubai to Baghdad but was continuing flights to Basra and Najaf. Etihad Airways, the second-largest airline in the UAE, continued to operate on a regular schedule.
Emirates airline flights between Dubai and Baghdad were canceled. “The safety of our passengers, crew and aircraft is our number one priority and will not be compromised,” Emirates said in a statement.
Qatar Airways said its flights to Iraq were operating normally. “The safety of our passengers and employees is of the highest importance, and we continue to closely monitor developments in Iraq,” the airline said in a statement.
A handful of ship owners are curtailing operations in the Persian Gulf by restricting trips or only operating during daylight, said Richard Matthews, head of research at Gibson Shipbrokers. The handful of companies represents a small fraction of the 339 ship owners his company tracks that have loaded cargoes in the Persian Gulf, he said.
“People are obviously a bit more cautious, but no one’s panicking yet,” Matthews said Wednesday. “It’s very much a day-by-day assessment.”
FG Approves More Funds For PH Airport Fencing
The Federal Government has earmarked additional N20 million for the perimeter fencing of the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa.
The additional money is to augment the earlier cost of the perimeter fencing at the airport.
The Federal Government has also proposed to spend another N1.6 billion on the extension and asphalt overlay of the Murtala Mohammed International Airport runway in Lagos.
A source from the Corporate Affairs Office in Port Harcourt who disclosed this to aviation correspondents, Wednesday, explained that the cost of the perimeter fencing was increased to N2.7 billion, and was approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC).
According to the source, the perimeter fencing is very vital and a prerequisite for the certification of the Port Harcourt airport, among others.
The perimeter fencing, the source explained, was in line with the requirements of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) standard for certification of airports.
“The Hon. Minister of Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, had confirmed that the Federal Executive Council in their meeting, increased the contract sum for the construction of perimeter fencing for Port Harcourt airport to N2.7 billion with the approval of over N200 million to augment the earlier cost.
“The fencing will guarantee safety and security, which is the core value for airport operations, and there is no way this airport will be certificated without the perimeter fencing “, the source said.
The Tide reports that the proposed expenditure on the extension and asphalt overlay of the Murtala Muhammed Airport is contained in the Ministry of Aviation’s 2020 budget.
Meanwhile, The Tide learnt that the government intends to spend another N800 million on rehabilitation of perimeter fence and road at the Lagos airport in this year’s budget.
