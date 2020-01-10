Access Bet Signs Davido As Brand Ambassador

Hundreds of thousands of Egi indigenes in Ogba Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State, have rolled out the drums to celebrate the presentation of a staff of office and certificate of recognition as a first class traditional ruler in Rivers State to Eze Egi, Professor Anele Uzondu Wokoma.

It would be recalled that Professor Wokoma was among other Rivers traditional rulers presented with a staff of office and certificate of recognition by Governor Wike during his first hundred days of his second term.

The event which took place at the ancient Anamaoji playground Erema town had in attendance the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Rivers State, Bro. Felix Obuah, the Eze Igbu Ubie, Eze Augustine Okpokiri, King Maclean Ubuo of Engenni Kingdom, Eze Igbu Akoh, Casidy Ikegbidi and other respected traditional rulers.

In his address at the occasion, the Eze Egi, HRM, Eze Professor Anele Uzondu Wokoma said the staff of office and certificate of recognition represent a symbol of unity truth and authority in Egiland.

Eze Wokoma stressed the need for the people to show respect to the Egi throne in all ramifications as well as respect governmental authority.

The monarch stressed the need for all communities in Egi land to respect the Egi Charter, as no community constitution will supersede the Egi charter.

Eze Wokoma who thanked Governor Ezenwo Nyesom Wike for giving Egi a pride of place in the comity of ethnic nationalities in Rivers State also used the occasion to confer the chieftaincy title of “Eze Orashi on the state chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Bro. Felix Obuah.

Also speaking, the state chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Bro. Felix Obuah thanked Eze Wokoma and the people of Egi kingdom for appreciating the honour done to them by Governor Ezenwo Nyesom Wike and thanked the people of Egi for choosing Professor Wokoma to lead the kingdom at this time.

Obuah also charged the monarch to use his position to reconcile all the warring factions in the kingdom.

Earlier in his address, chairman of the occasion Engr. Vincent G. Nnadi said the reign of Professor Wokoma has brought peace to the kingdom.

John Bibor & Amina Ngoma & Josephine Nsirim