Yuletide: Motorists, Commuters Hail FG Over Availability Of Fuel

Motorists in Rivers State have commended the Federal Goverment for the availability of petroleum products throughout the Yuletide period.

The Tide reports that unlike the previous years when Nigerians experienced fuel scarcity during the Christmas period, leading to untold hardship on the masses the 2019 festive period was an exception.

Speaking to The Tide, a commercial bus driver, Peter Ijere said that “this is one of the festive periods in the last one decade that we did not experience fuel scarcity in the country. You see all activities followed in that direction. There was no exhorbitant hike in transport fare, just the normal slight seasonal fare increase that lasted for one or two days and may be now that people are returning back from their respective homes to Port Harcourt and by next week things will normalise.

I commend the federal government for that, because if there is fuel scarcity it will result in hike in fare and scarcity of vehicles, thereby causing people to trek long distances, coupled with the yuletide rush period. I wish they keep it up, it is a credit to the Buhari’s administration and a lift for the masses, both road users and motorists”.

A private car owner, John Dare also commended the federal government for the feat.

He said: “I salute President Buhari for achieving this seemingly unachievable feat in the past administrations. I wonder the magic Mr President used to break the wings of the petroleum cabals that have been holding the entire country to ransom, especially during festive period. If it is not oil subsidy matter, it will be federal government is owning them for that, no supply of fuel. I thank him and wish he sustains it as long as his administration lasts.

“At last, the availability has saved me from bulk purchase, of which I have already bought two empty 50 litres jerry can which I intended to store fuel this period, but to God be the glory, there is no scarcity and I am equally saved from the risk associated with storing fuel in the house in this dry harmattan period”.

A commuter, Mrs Ijeoma Ofoegbu also expressed joy that there was no fuel scarcity during last year’s Christmas period.

According to her, “I am happy in this year (2019) festive period, as the slight increase in transport fare is not anchored on fuel scarcity as usual, but rather on the normal seasonal rush hour fare increase in this period.

“I thank the government for considering the plight of the common man. At least, we can see vehicles are available unlike when there is scarcity of fuel. Kerosene to cook our rice and chicken and petrol to power our generator sets are all available, which made our day enjoyable during the yuletide”.