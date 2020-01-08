Business
Yuletide: Motorists, Commuters Hail FG Over Availability Of Fuel
Motorists in Rivers State have commended the Federal Goverment for the availability of petroleum products throughout the Yuletide period.
The Tide reports that unlike the previous years when Nigerians experienced fuel scarcity during the Christmas period, leading to untold hardship on the masses the 2019 festive period was an exception.
Speaking to The Tide, a commercial bus driver, Peter Ijere said that “this is one of the festive periods in the last one decade that we did not experience fuel scarcity in the country. You see all activities followed in that direction. There was no exhorbitant hike in transport fare, just the normal slight seasonal fare increase that lasted for one or two days and may be now that people are returning back from their respective homes to Port Harcourt and by next week things will normalise.
I commend the federal government for that, because if there is fuel scarcity it will result in hike in fare and scarcity of vehicles, thereby causing people to trek long distances, coupled with the yuletide rush period. I wish they keep it up, it is a credit to the Buhari’s administration and a lift for the masses, both road users and motorists”.
A private car owner, John Dare also commended the federal government for the feat.
He said: “I salute President Buhari for achieving this seemingly unachievable feat in the past administrations. I wonder the magic Mr President used to break the wings of the petroleum cabals that have been holding the entire country to ransom, especially during festive period. If it is not oil subsidy matter, it will be federal government is owning them for that, no supply of fuel. I thank him and wish he sustains it as long as his administration lasts.
“At last, the availability has saved me from bulk purchase, of which I have already bought two empty 50 litres jerry can which I intended to store fuel this period, but to God be the glory, there is no scarcity and I am equally saved from the risk associated with storing fuel in the house in this dry harmattan period”.
A commuter, Mrs Ijeoma Ofoegbu also expressed joy that there was no fuel scarcity during last year’s Christmas period.
According to her, “I am happy in this year (2019) festive period, as the slight increase in transport fare is not anchored on fuel scarcity as usual, but rather on the normal seasonal rush hour fare increase in this period.
“I thank the government for considering the plight of the common man. At least, we can see vehicles are available unlike when there is scarcity of fuel. Kerosene to cook our rice and chicken and petrol to power our generator sets are all available, which made our day enjoyable during the yuletide”.
Business
Experts Hail Wike On Budget …Say Capital Expenditure Is Key To Dev
Experts have commended the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, for sustaining allocation of lion share of the state’s budget to capital expenditures.
The governor, last year December, presented a budget of over N530 billion with capital expenditure gulping N375 billion, while recurrent expenditure takes N156 billion.
The Tide reports that the governor has been given higher allocation to capital projects since assumption of office in 2015.
An economist and professor of Banking and Finance in the State University, Dele Momodu, said “that is what we have been clamouring for. It will maintain infrastructure and that is key to driving development. “
Momodu said recurrent expenditure depletes government purse and is purely consuming without contributing much to the economy.
While urging for the implementation of the budget to the letter, he also advised that the release of funds should be judicious, so as not to give room for leakages.
“We are hoping that more projects will be executed, especially those that touch the lives of the people directly”, Momodu stressed, while pointing out the need for government to ensure that human capital development is also given attention.
On his part, Friday Udoh of the Institute of Chartered Economists of Nigeria (ICEN) noted that where capital expenditure supersedes recurrent expenditure, it will make the economy more productive.
“The governor is in the right lane because Rivers State is a growing economy, and a growing economy requires more of capital expenditure.
“Capital expenditure will create work and job opportunities due to productive activities”, Udoh maintained.
In a similar vein, a chartered accountant, Gabriel Irabor, submitted that more capital expenditure would generate revenue.
He explained that good infrastructure was capable of attracting investors and businesses to the state.
Irabor further said, “It’s a long term investment in the economy. For instance, if you build more roads and schools, then government will not do such projects in say 30 years time. And also investment in education will lead to human capital development in the future.”
Business
Company Tax: FG To Exempt Firms Earning Below N25m
The Finance Bill 2019, when signed into law, will ensure that small businesses with turnover less than N25m will be exempted from Companies Income Tax, the Federal Government has said.
Currently, all companies are expected to pay to the Federal Government 30 per cent of their profits as Companies Income Tax.
However, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, said once the bill was signed into law, companies making a turnover of less than N25m would no longer pay this tax while those that earned between N25m and N100m yearly would pay 20 per cent as Companies Income Tax.
She said those earning over N100m would continue to pay the 30 per cent of their profits as CIT.
The minister said, “Not only will small businesses be able to do more because they are not paying taxes, we are also working together with the trade authorities to also encourage people in the informal sector to become formalised because they will see other businesses like them that are registered doing well.
“Their productivity will increase. They will employ more Nigerians and at the end of the day, they will grow to the level of medium-size businesses and begin to pay taxes.”
She added, “Our assessment is that any business that has a turnover of less than N25m needs that break, not being taxed so they can invest in their businesses.
“We reduced the tax for medium-size businesses from 30 per cent to 20 per cent so that they can have more resources that they can plough back into their businesses.
“These are the largest employers of labour. The federal and state governments have a total labour force of less than one per cent of the population.”
On when the bill will be signed into law, Ahmed said the National Assembly had already forwarded it to the President for assent and the President had sent a copy to the ministries, departments and agencies to cross-check the provisions.
She said it was saddening that the only aspect of the bill Nigerians were focusing on was the increase in Value Added Tax from five to 7.5 per cent.
Business
MD Denies Embezzlement Allegations As Workers Shut Down NDBDA
The Managing Director, Niger Delta Basin Development Authority (NDBDA), Mr Tonye David-West, has said that the accusations leveled against him and four executive directors of the Authority were untrue.
David-West, an engineer, made the denial in a chat with newsmen in Port Harcourt, on Monday.
The Tide reports that the NDBDA workers in Rivers State, had on Monday, protested against alleged embezzlement of funds released for the establishment of Songhai farms across the three River Basin Development Authorities in the region.
Speaking during the protest, Secretary, Union of Federal Ministry of Water Resources/All Rivers Basin Development Authorities, Apostle Nwafor Nkiken, stated that the Songhai Farm project was the pet project of the Honourable Minister for Water Resources, Engr Suleiman Hussien Adamu, which proceeds have increased the internally generated revenue of the Authority.
Nkiken called on the Federal Government and the anti-graft agencies to carry out a forensic audit of the Engineer David-West led Authority.
In her speech, the chairperson of the Rivers Chapter of the River Basin Development Authority Union, Mrs Ifiemi Ikpai-Kpai, alleged that funds had been released every year for the past three years for Songhai Farm project, with no project on ground to show for it.
She challenged the management to justify the huge fund it has received for the Songhai Farm projects in the last three years.
However, David-West denied the accusations against his management, saying there were no funds that were released to the authority that were not appropriated for the purpose for which they were released.
He explained that the Songhai Farm project which was a bone of contention between the NDBDA management and workers had been established in various parts of Rivers, Bayelsa and Delta States.
He, however, expressed regrets that the farms at Delta and Bayelsa States were not yet in full operation unlike the farm at Nkpor in Rivers State that was functional.
He explained that 76 plots of land which were purchased at Abalama in Asari-Toru Local Government Area of the state for the purpose of establishing a Songhai Farm was currently facing litigations because two neighboring communities laid clams to it.
The NDBDA boss pointed out, however, that the said funds were not for Rivers State alone but for the three Rivers Basin Authorities in the Niger Delta.
By: Tonye Nria-Dappa
Trending
-
News2 days ago
IGP Places Police Commands On Red Alert Nationwide …Place IMN On Watch List, Group Tells Buhari …Arewa Youths React As Iran Places $80m Bounty On Trump’s Head
-
Niger Delta2 days ago
King Amachree Memorial Hall Remodelling: Chief Lauds Jack-Rich
-
News2 days ago
RSG Warns School Heads Against Extortion
-
Politics2 days ago
Corruption Worse Under Buhari Govt – Pat Utomi
-
News2 days ago
Pursue Dev Journalism, Nsirim Tasks Media
-
Politics2 days ago
Wike Passionate About Rivers Dev – Don
-
Politics2 days ago
2023: PDP Chieftain Carpets AYCF President Over Comment
-
Sports2 days ago
Elu Peace Cup: Chairman Applauds Teams On Performance