Niger Delta
UNICAL VC Wants FG To Relax China’s Visa Requirement
The Vice Chancellor of the University of Calabar, VC Prof. Zana Akpagu, has urged the Federal Government to relax the visa requirement for China so that its citizens can invest in Nigeria to boost the economy of the nation.
Akpagu made the call while signing a memorandum of understanding with the embassy of China for establishment of Centre for Chinese Language at the University of Calabar.
He said that every country, is now receiving them even in South Korea, because they are the biggest spenders.
Akpagu called for economic/educational corporation with the Chinese government so that the country could be lifted to an enviable height.
“So this cooperation must be deepening. And if we are going to deepen it, we need to begin with learning of the language which I believe can do the magic”.
“Am sure you know the kind of magic that it does when you use someone’s language to do any business in life”. Akpagu said.
The Vice chancellor extolled the level of development that China has attained,in the area of technology.
“Technologically, they are up there, they studied English and found out how the Americans and Europe did it, and subsequently, they took over”.
He called on Nigerians to follow the footsteps of the Chinese people so as to take the economy of the nation to higher heights. He commended the Chinese government for hatching the plan for the introduction of Mandarin (language) in the institution.”
Akpagu stated that the Chinese government has agreed to assist the institution with teachers and also develop a curriculum that will help facilitate the kick- off of the programme.
The VC promised to go extra mile in ensuring that learning/teaching of Chinese language comes to fruition, adding that facilities needed for takeoff of the centre at the Bassey Andah Institute for African/Asian Studies at the University of Calabar were already in place.
According to him, the facilities include staff accommodation, means of transportation.
Responding, first secretary, Culture for Culture/ Education Affairs, Embassy of China, Wang Guiping, said they were in Nigeria to put unveil the educational exchange programme through the establishment of the Chinese language adding that its reason for the establishment of centre to teach Chinese language.
By: Friday Nwagbara, Calabar
Niger Delta
Eleme Kingship Crisis: Kattey, Chu, Appeal For Calm
Chairman of the Oneh-eh-Eleme Stool Peace Committee, Archbishop Ignatius Kattey has appealed for calm as the Onel-eh-Eleme chieftaincy crisis will soon be resolved.
Archbishop Kattey who said that at the inaugural sitting of the committee at Eleme on Monday said with the cooperation of all, we expect this matter to be resolved very soon.
“We plead for caution calm and sincerity. We urge that all our speeches should be reconciliatory and bear no attacks on any individual but upon the process
“we wish to state categorically that this committee is completely independent and is not funded or sponsored by any of the parties involved” he said.
It would be recalled that the committee which included Professor Ndowa Sunday Lale, vice chancellor University of Port Harcourt, Rev. Loveday N. Nwafor a retired civil servant, Pastor Dada Emere Johnson and Barrister Anthony Enyindah had approached a Port Harcourt High Court handling the matter for out of court settlement.
Meanwhile, the Okori, of Eleme Kingdom, King Appolous Chu says he has explicit confidence in the ability of the panel to amicably resolve the issue.
King Chu who is a claimant to the stool, told newsmen after the inaugural sitting that he expected the panel to come up with resolutions that would serve as a basis for the installation of future kings of Eleme.
According to him, the panel has the capacity to resolve the issue but added that Eleme people will resist any resolution that will not promote peace in the kingdom.
Meanwhile, at the inaugural sitting, counsel to the Oneh-eh-Eleme King Philip Obele, Barrister Justice Chichi staged a walk out, accussing the panel of procedural error.
The Oneh-eh-Eleme himself was absent at the meeting.
Niger Delta
Policeman Shoots Bus Driver, Passenger In Bayelsa
The Police Command in Bayelsa State has confirmed the shooting of a driver working with Peace Mass Transit Company and one other person by a policeman in the state.
The Police Public Relations Officer, Asinim Butswat, told our correspondent yesterday in Yenagoa that the incident occurred on Monday evening at Ekeki axis of Yenagoa, the state capital.
“The Command has arrested and taken into custody, one Police Mobile Force personnel on suspicion of Discreditable Conduct and Unlawful Use of his Firearm.
“The policeman involved is currently in detention at the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department, Yenagoa.
“The victims have been evacuated and rushed to the hospital and they are currently responding to treatment,” he said.
A resident in the area who witnessed the incident, Miss Mercy Edet, said the policeman involved in the shooting opened fire on a commercial bus belonging to Peace Mass transit.
“The policeman opened fire when the driver parked beside the bank to discharge a passenger.
“After it, the killer cop boarded a commercial tricycle and escaped the scene to avoid the mob.
“The trouble started when the policeman got angry because the driver stopped the bus in front of the bank he was guarding,” Edet said.
A member of staff of the Peace Mass bus, who refused to mention his name, described the shooting as totally unnecessary.
The staff said the driver was behind the wheels of his vehicle when the policeman released the shot.
“We were just in front, here, when the policeman started the argument that led to the shooting.
“The argument was unnecessary because the driver was just trying to allow his passengers to disembark from the bus.
“I heard the driver telling the policeman that he would soon leave the place but before we knew what was happening, the policeman cocked his gun and shoot the man.
“He was lifeless. The bullet hit two other passengers who were lying unconscious.
“It was an ugly sight but the policeman immediately boarded a commercial tricycle and ran away.
“It is very disheartening. The bus came from Onitsha in Anambra without problems only for this ugly incident to happen at its destination,” the staff explained.
Niger Delta
NDDC’s Budget Reports Ready After Jan 28-NASS
The Senate Committee on the Niger Delta Affairs and the House of Representatives Committee on the Niger Delta Development Commission have expressed their preparedness to submit the report of the 2019 budget of the agency as soon as the National Assembly resumes plenary on January 28.
Investigations by our correspondent at both chambers of the federal parliament revealed that the interim management committee of the NDDC and the directors of the commission have defended the budget, separately before the two panels.
Findings revealed that based on the position of the Senate not to recognise the interim management team, the Niger Delta Committee of the red chamber engaged the directors of the agency during the budget defence sessions.
However, findings revealed that the NDDC committee in the House of Representatives embarked on a robust engagement with the interim management committee of the agency during the budget defence.
The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on the NDDC, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, confirmed to our correspondent on Monday that his committee would submit its report on the agency’s 2019 budget as soon as the National Assembly resumes plenary at the end of the month.
Tunji-Ojo said his committee would start work on the 2020 budget of the commission as soon as that of the 2019 had been considered and passed by the House of Representatives at plenary.
He said, “We are still working on the NDDC 2019 budget at the level of the House. By the grace of God, our committee hopes to lay the report on the budget of the commission when we resume plenary on January 28.
“The House will have to pass the 2019 budget of the commission at plenary before we can start work on the 2020 budget. All other things being equal we will lay that of 2019, when we resume plenary. We are still on break till January 28.
“The interim management team has been interacting with us and we will continue the interactions when we start work on the 2020 budget as soon as we pass the 2019 budget.”
Several attempts to speak with the Chairman of the Senate Committee on the Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, to know the status of the NDDC budgets in the possession of his panel failed on Monday.
