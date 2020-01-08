UNICAL VC Wants FG To Relax China’s Visa Requirement

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Calabar, VC Prof. Zana Akpagu, has urged the Federal Government to relax the visa requirement for China so that its citizens can invest in Nigeria to boost the economy of the nation.

Akpagu made the call while signing a memorandum of understanding with the embassy of China for establishment of Centre for Chinese Language at the University of Calabar.

He said that every country, is now receiving them even in South Korea, because they are the biggest spenders.

Akpagu called for economic/educational corporation with the Chinese government so that the country could be lifted to an enviable height.

“So this cooperation must be deepening. And if we are going to deepen it, we need to begin with learning of the language which I believe can do the magic”.

“Am sure you know the kind of magic that it does when you use someone’s language to do any business in life”. Akpagu said.

The Vice chancellor extolled the level of development that China has attained,in the area of technology.

“Technologically, they are up there, they studied English and found out how the Americans and Europe did it, and subsequently, they took over”.

He called on Nigerians to follow the footsteps of the Chinese people so as to take the economy of the nation to higher heights. He commended the Chinese government for hatching the plan for the introduction of Mandarin (language) in the institution.”

Akpagu stated that the Chinese government has agreed to assist the institution with teachers and also develop a curriculum that will help facilitate the kick- off of the programme.

The VC promised to go extra mile in ensuring that learning/teaching of Chinese language comes to fruition, adding that facilities needed for takeoff of the centre at the Bassey Andah Institute for African/Asian Studies at the University of Calabar were already in place.

According to him, the facilities include staff accommodation, means of transportation.

Responding, first secretary, Culture for Culture/ Education Affairs, Embassy of China, Wang Guiping, said they were in Nigeria to put unveil the educational exchange programme through the establishment of the Chinese language adding that its reason for the establishment of centre to teach Chinese language.

By: Friday Nwagbara, Calabar