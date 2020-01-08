Housing/Property
…To Investigate Causes Of Building Collapse
The Rivers State Commissioner for Urban Development and Physical Planning, Barrister Osima Gina, has disclosed plans by the ministry to investigate causes of building collapse in the state.
Gina who said this in an interview with newsmen shortly after a meeting with the Permanent Secretary and Directors of the ministry in his office in Port Harcourt also promised strict enforcement of building standard in the state.
He said the ministry would not hesitate to arrest any property developer who compromised building standard, stressing that the government will no longer fold its hands and watch people compromise approved building standard.
The commissioner also called on developers in the state to ensure that contravention fees are paid to government designated banks, warning that nobody from the ministry should be patronised in the payment of contravention fees.
Barrister Gina also warned developers against patronising quacks stressing that no contravention fee should be paid to any staff of the ministry.
According to him, the state government will no longer sit and watch people compromising building standard.
Meanwhile, the commissioner has warned against the proliferation of illegal structures in the city of Port Harcourt and its environs.
He said anyone found developing structures illegally without government approval will be arrested and handed over to the security agencies.
Hon. Gina said no stone would be left unturned to ensure that the ministry meets the expectation of the people, advising the staff of the ministry to brace up for the challenges ahead.
John Bibor & Amina Ngoma
Housing/Property
RSG To Demolish Delapidated Buildings, Warns Against Patronising Quacks
The Rivers State Commissioner for Urban Development and Physical Planning, Mr Osima Gina, has declared that any building that dues not pass the integrity test, otherwise known as dilapidated buildings, in the state would be demolished.
Gina who said this shortly after a meeting with the staff of the ministry, explained that the move was to reduce the incedence of building collapse in the state.
According to him,‘‘We will go to the field to monitor even existing buildings, their structures, to ensure weather they can stand the test of time. If there are buildings that are already dilapidated, we would advise where necessary, we would also remove it’’.
He also said that the ministry would carry out regular monitoring of building projects to ensure that property developers handle constructions in line with the urban renewal master plan of the present administration in the state.
The commissioner noted that the incessant building collapse experienced in the state was due to illegal development and assured residents of the state that the ministry would work tirelessly to address unapproved developments to curb the rate of building collapse in the state.
Gina advised residents of the state against patronising quacks in the development of their properties and warned that anyone caught extorting money from property developers in the name of the ministry would be arrested and prosecuted.
According to him,’’ As I came in now, understand that there are so many quacks in the field. We want to also advise the Rivers people that you don’t pay money to anybody… if you have contravened or you come to the ministry and say you have contravened, approach the ministry, there is a contravention fees that you the Rivers State Government account, you don’t pay one naira to anybody’’.
He said that under his watch, the ministry would critically address matters of development control and physical planning to ensure that building approval undergo due process, and warned that any property developer who goes against laid down laws of the state government stood the risk of facing appropriate sanctions.
He said,’’ My second missionary journey here is to move the ministry further, improve on where we stopped, particularly handle issues of development control and physical planning to ensure that building approvals go through the right processes, from the foundation level to finish’’. He enjoined property developers to report any staff of the ministry or quacks that demand money from them.
Tonye Nria-Dappa
Housing/Property
Commissioner Urges Speedy Work On PH Flyovers
The Rivers State Commissioner for Works, Hon. Austin Ben-Chioma, has tasked the contractors handling the construction of three flyovers in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, to take advantage of the dry season to speed up ongoing construction work at the flyovers.
Ben-chioma gave the charge when he embarked on an inspection visit to the construction sites of the flyover project in Port Harcourt, Monday.
According to him, speeding up the work at the project site, will give the contractors the advantage of a achieving a milestone before the onset of the rainy season.
He empathized with commuters and other road users on the hardship caused as a result of the heavy traffic situations experienced along the axis where the flyovers were being constructed, and appealed to the public to bear with the state government, explaining that the flyover, when completed, would help decongest the roads.
Ben-chioma charged the contractor to ensure that the flyovers were completed in record time, which he said, is within 16 months from the time the contract was signed.
The works commissioner who also inspected the ongoing work at the Hebert Macaulay, Tombia and Obagi streets in New GRA. Phase 2, commended the level of work done already, saying “this expansion will ease congestion’s on the roads within GRA”.
He further appreaicated the level and quality of work at the Tombia and Obagi streets in New GRA, Phase 2 saying,’’ this expansion will ease congestion’s on the roads within GRA’’.
Tonye Nria-Dappa
Housing/Property
Constituency Projects: Quantity Surveyors Partner ICPC
Barring any unforeseen circumstances, the Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors (NIQS) may enter into a partnership with the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) to evaluate executed constituency projects by members of the National Assembly.
The move will allow the professional costing and valuation of the executed projects to ensure that government gets value for money spent.
Concerns over transparency in the execution of consistency projects in the country have remained an issue.
For instance, civic group, committed to government financial transparency, BudgIT, last month said about 68 percent of the 1,497 federal constituency projects approved in the 2018 budget, have not been delivered till date.
The group, this during the launch of a new project tracking report, in Lagos recently, revealed that only 475 projects representing 32 percent of the projects nominated by federal lawmakers were completed as of November 2019.
In its assessment on the constituency projects between June 2018 and November 2019, the report stated that 144 projects were ongoing; 536 were not done; 42 remained abandoned; 224 were located in unspecified locations, noting that 49 projects were not tracked.
According to the Principal Lead, BudgIT Nigeria, Mr. Gabriel Okeowo, the organisation tracked the projects across the nation through its platform called Tracka, designed to enable citizens follow up on budgetary capital expenditure and constituency projects in respective communities to enhance service delivery by all tiers of the Nigerian government.
The report listed challenges which had continued to hamper constituency projects’ performance in the country to include, proliferation of empowerment projects; contract inflation; unspecified project location in the budget; use of substandard products and citizens lack of awareness of budgetary provisions among others.
President Muhammadu Buhari had also said there was little to show for over N1tn budgeted for constituency projects of National Assembly members in the last 10 years.
Speaking at a national summit on, “Diminishing Corruption in the Public Service”, in Abuja, the president had confirmed government’s fear that constituency projects did not get to the ordinary people as initially envisaged.
Confirming this development, the immediate past President of NIQS, Obafemi Onashile, observed that quantity surveyors have a cost database to benchmark any construction.
According to him, the partnership is based on the request of the ICPC and the institute.
