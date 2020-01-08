Editorial
Succession: Bakare’s Call On Buhari
Last Sunday, the Serving Overseer, Citadel Global Community Church, formerly known as Latter Rain Assembly, Pastor Tunde Bakare, in a nationwide live broadcast in his church, stunned Nigerians when he urged President Muhammadu Buhari, not to leave the choice of his successor in 2023 to chance.
Contrary to the declaration by the President last year that he had no intention of grooming anyone to succeed him in office, Bakare said it was important for President Buhari to influence the choice of who would emerge his successor in 2023 so that his legacies would not be rubbished.
Buhari had last July declared: “Succession is very funny because if I did find anybody, I will create more problems for him or her. Let those who want to be President try as much as I did.”
But Bakare, who had declared his intention to be Nigeria’s 16th President after Buhari, who is number 15, said after a visit earlier last week that there was a risk that a looter might take over if Buhari did not deliberately plan and determine who his successor would be.
Said Bakare, “God is into succession. Anyone in government that does not concern himself about succession is destroying his own legacy because the person coming after you can just mess up everything”.
While The Tide backs the yearning of every well meaning Nigerian to continue to push for a corruption-free nation, we disagree completely with the position of Bakare that the choice of who succeeds the incumbent of an elective office such as the President or any other political office holder should be the prerogative of the incumbent in a democracy.
Every succession in Nigeria’s democracy must be guided by the 1999 Constitution, like those of 1979 and 1989, and the draft Constitution of 1995, which has explicitly provided for a Federal Republic with an Executive President who is elected every four years by universal adult suffrage. Therefore, any other contrary plan would be aimed at destabilising the country’s democracy.
Against this backdrop, we welcome the prompt rejection of Bakare’s advice and the President’s reassurance that he would observe due and legal processes that will bring about the emergence of his successor. At this time when Nigeria is experiencing 21 years of uninterrupted democratic rule, the Buhari administration must take every necessary step to avoid overt and covert actions or inactions that pose threat to the nation’s democracy.
We say so because recent events surrounding the rumoured third term agenda of President Buhari and the failed attempts to push through a bill seeking to provide for a six-year single term for the President, Governors and members of the national and states Houses of Assembly are unhealthy developments at this stage of Nigeria’s democratic life.
Rather than overheat the polity, the President should be urged to focus on changing the narrative of violence, electoral murder, arson, herdsmen attacks and palpable fear now pervading the nation. The tendency of bringing tribe, religion and ethnicity to the front burner in a bid to sway the electorate and buy their sympathy and their votes must be discouraged and erased from our political experience.
Also, while we expect to see a system that will usher in credible, free and fair election, we envisage reversal of the traditional hate messages freely packaged and promoted as party manifestoes. Politicians must stop the use of social media as veritable tool for hate messaging. Indeed, making this the content and hallmark of Nigeria’s democracy should not be allowed to continue.
Moreso, our electoral system is threatened by many other factors. One of such is voter apathy and lack of trust in the electoral process, particularly as electoral officials are often accused of bias. We foresee the waning of citizens’ trust in our democratic institutions and processes, mainly due to reasons relating to poor and non-inclusive governance and electoral corruption. Again, the independence of electoral institutions is in doubt, as many believe that whoever pays the piper dictates the tune. Changing all of this is a herculean task before President Buhari.
Therefore, Bakare and his likes should prescribe and recommend the jettisoning of the ‘winner-takes-all’ politics by encouraging the building of institutions and processes that are vital for multi-party competition and separation of powers.
While integrity in elections is crucial, we call for the strengthening of the rule of law in order to protect the rights of voters and candidates and by so doing contribute to building citizens’ trust in democracy. Elections are a time to renew mandates, consolidate achievements and remove incompetent and ineffective leaders. No single individual can decide or determine the President of the country come 2023. The choice rests with the people.
Editorial
Attack On Temple Of Justice
Like many other acts of infamy that took place in 2019, the December 6 frenzied scene at the Federal High Court, Abuja, adds no value to the image of Nigeria. Although the eventual release of the political activist and #RevolutionNow convener, Omoyele Sowore, after the ugly episode, may have healed the wounds of the immediate victims, the emotional trauma of the infamy on the temple of justice and its long term effects on Nigeria’s image can not be easily assuaged.
The pseudo event that the Department of State Services (DSS) turned into a storm was no plus for the country. It rather did the nation a great infamy as well as questioned its democratic credentials and independence of its Judiciary.
The invasion of the Federal High Court, Abuja, by the DSS operatives for the purpose of re-arresting Sowore inside the courtroom, barely 24 hours after his release on court orders, was one ugly episode too many. It was barbaric, bestial and absurd. It is tantamount to an assault on the temple of justice.
Like The Nation’s Editorial Board Chairman, Sam Omatseye, succinctly captured it, “The Sowore saga shows a state in search of a sage. They (the DSS) set up a stage, filled it with a cast so peculiar and they treated us to a theatre of the absurd. It first seemed improbable, then, it was a laugh, then a farce and now it is unveiling what seems like the beginnings of a tragedy”.
What transpired at the Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu’s courtroom on December 6 was such an ugly scene that even the Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC) and one of Buhari’s strongest defenders, Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN) chided the DSS for its bestial act. Also, the government’s own watchdog, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) called on the Muhammadu Buhari government to respect the court orders.
The DSS’ explanation that Sowore “resorted to acts inimical to security” shortly after being released from custody on December 5, without substantiating how he constituted security threat to the nation cannot fly. Did Sowore commit another offence after his release? Or is it the same offence for which Sowore was granted bail? Whatever it is, the DSS owes Nigerians an explanation for invading the premises of a court which is meant to be a sanctuary.
Although, the DSS spokesman, Dr. Peter Afunanya, put up a denial that the service invaded the courtroom, causing Justice Ojukwu to flee, the video clip of the unfortunate incident put a lie to the denial.
We recall a similar assault on the judiciary in 2016 when the official residences of some judges were invaded at night by DSS operatives. Till date, no official of the service has been questioned or queried let alone sanctioned for that infamous act.
It is unimaginable that in a democracy, the security arm of the government would thumb its nose at the rule of law and desecrate the temple of justice with such a hectoring impunity. Did the DSS know they were operating from the premise of a democracy? Or did they think they are above the law?
It is against this backdrop that we call for the probe of the DSS invasion of the Abuja high court with a view to meting out necessary sanctions against erring officials of the service. Nigeria cannot pretend to be operating a pluralist democracy when those who are supposed to protect it are playing haughty.
We also implore President Buhari to rein in his men and stop them from causing his government further embarrassment. The President should not wait for public uproar to act or allow his overzealous security agents to turn public sentiments against his government.
Already, many eminent Nigerians, including the Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, and a national newspaper, The Punch, have demonised the President as a General and his administration a regime for allowing a military-style impunity to reign in a democracy. This is not a good credential for the Buhari administration.
By now, Nigeria ought to have moved away from the dictatorial spell of the military era when the rule of law was on complete suspension. The country now operates democracy, so, democratic tenets must triumph.
While The Tide applauds the Buhari administration’s apparent new resolve to obey court orders that were hitherto spurned, we expect that the release on bail of Sowore and former National Security Adviser (NSA), Sambo Dasuki, from prolonged detention would signpost the beginning of a new regime where the rule of law, due process and orderliness will thrive and triumph.
One way to convince Nigerians of its new disposition is for the Buhari government to comply with all outstanding orders of the court and make it its standard trait, henceforth. No society prospers through lawlessness.
Editorial
DSS’ Red Security Alarm
As the Christmas and New Year festivities continue, Nigerians are yet to over-come the panic created by the alarm raised by the Department of State Services (DSS) few weeks ago that it uncovered “syndicated plots” by some undesirable groups to cause a breakdown of law and order across the country.
Although the DSS did not name members of the said groups, it claimed that the groups had made arrangements to instigate protests, mass action and violence with a view to causing anarchy and destabilising the country “in the coming weeks”, suggesting that its alarm was based on mere suspicion.
The DSS in its claims in a statement by its Public Relations Officer, Dr Peter Afunanya. said: “These predetermined actions have been designed to take place simultaneously in the major cities across the geopolitical zones in the coming weeks. This is more so that the plotters are also targeting the Yuletide seasons to accomplish their sinister motives.
“Considering the implications of these on public safety and national security, the Service wishes to warn the anti-democratic elements responsible for these heinous plots to desist forthwith from their inglorious acts.
“Consequently, parents are advised to rein in their wards and enjoin them not to allow themselves to be used to foment trouble. Similarly, Heads of academic and public institutions are to warn their students and employees respectively from engaging in any untoward activity against public order.
“The Service and other sister agencies are at alert and will ensure that peace and security are maintained in all parts of the country before, during and after the festive periods. Law-abiding citizens are equally encouraged to go about their normal businesses without fear but report any suspected persons or breach of peace to the nearest security office to them.”
The Tide agrees no less with experts that the DSS statement raised several questions. First, if the Service has “uncovered” so much about the plots and discovered how they were going to be carried out, why did it not go ahead and arrest the “undesirable” elements?
Also giving the alleged plots a public warning, is not, in our opinion, the best reaction. Should the “plotters” go ahead and attempt to cause the destabilisation anyway, then, that the Service would have failed to perform a duty imposed upon it by law.
While we join other citizens to expect that the DSS to have immediately commenced the arrests of the alleged “undesirable groups”, we urge the intelligence agency not to allow any threats uncovered to materialise. To ask Nigerians to be on the alert about the “plots”, we believe, is unhelpful if further steps are not taken to bring the would be troublemakers to justice.
Furthermore, The Tide had expected the DSS to be more circumspect and even discreet about the information. This is because the alarm raised, without concrete evidence to hold on to, is capable of heightening tension and causing unnecessary panic in the country.
The security agency should have been more proactive by first of all making arrest before coming out to raise the alarm.
However, we want to take the alarm as a forewarning that should not be taken with a pinch of salt. We, therefore, call for caution on the part of Nigerians. What we need for now, particularly as the nation journeys into this year 2020, is how to grow the economy; Nigerians should come together as one to see to the development of the country. Destabilisation will not augur well for us.
We advise any aggrieved person(s) to resort to court or take any other democratic path to address their grievances. Nigeria has come of age democratically; therefore, anything that would truncate the country’s democracy should not be condoned.
However, it will not be out of place to say that the Federal Government precipitated the current tension and disillusionment across the country due to its actions and inactions.
We, therefore, expect the government to be more responsible in its approach to national issues, especially as regards to human rights of the citizenry, obedience of court orders and general welfare of the citizenry in this new year.
We say this because the alarm raised by the DSS goes to support the general notion that all is not well with the country and that many Nigerians are not happy with happenings in the country.
Editorial
Unity, Reconciliation In Rivers
Last Thursday, Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, again, drew the attention of Rivers people to the need to promote unity and reconciliation amongst themselves in the State.
The Governor, who spoke through his Chief of Staff, Engr. Chukwuemeka Woke, during the 20th Ikwerre National Day of Thanksgiving, 2019, at the State Ecumenical Centre in Port Harcourt, recalled that his administration started, and practically promoted reconciliation and unity after the last general elections by withdrawing murder charges preferred against some politicians on the other political divide.
Said he: I call on all Rivers people to work towards unity and reconciliation this Christmas season. In unity, we will advance the frontier of development of our state. As a Government, we have started promoting reconciliation to foster unity”.
The Tide recalls that shortly after being declared winner of the 2019 governorship elections, Governor Wike, in a statewide broadcast, called on the Minister of Transportation and leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state, Rt. Hon Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, to put an end to all forms of political contentions and join hands with him to develop the state.
To further demonstrate his commitment to foster unity, peace and progress of the state, Wike directed the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice to review all pending criminal proceedings filed against any person by the State and directly related to political activities prior to the 2019 general elections and make appropriate recommendations to him for necessary action to promote reconciliation,and pledged to form an all-inclusive government to advance the collective interest of all the people, irrespective of party, ethnic or religious affiliations.
While we applaud Governor Wike’s burning desire to foster unity and reconciliation amongst the people, we are elated by the Governor’s assurance that he would continue to advance unity and reconciliation through programmes and projects with emphasis on his administration’s commitment to the state-wide roll out of projects across the 23 Local Government Areas of the State.
We acknowledge the even spread of key projects across all Local Government Areas of the State as part of his commitment to an inclusive development of the State. We equally welcome the decision of the state government to extend the Saakpenwa-Bori Road to Kono and the progress of work on the Ogoni-Andoni-Opobo-Nkoro Unity Road.
The Tide salutes the resilience and visionary leadership of Governor Wike that has prompted the bold move to initiate the pathway to peace, security and speedy development of Rivers State. No doubt, Wike’s extension of hands of fellowship to his political opponents confirms his penchant for peaceful coexistence and furtherance of a united indivisible Rivers State.
We agree no less with the Governor that now that every contention concerning the election was over, the task of building the State must take precedence over all other group or individual considerations. Rivers State has accomplished a lot to be proud of under the leadership of Governor Wike.
However, there is still a lot more to be done to advance and realise the ultimate dream of the founding fathers of the State. Indeed, the time is now for the various political gladiators in the State to take stock, have a deep introspection and embrace peace in the collective interest of the State.
We therefore join Governor Wike to call on Rivers leaders from all the ethnic nationalities and political interests to take deliberate steps to promote the unity of the State, while we enjoin the state government to keep to its promise of delivering of the three key Flyover Bridges in Port Harcourt in record time in order to resolve traffic congestion in Port Harcourt.
