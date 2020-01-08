Sports
NWFL Competition Gets 20 January Commencement Date
The Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) board has announced January 20 to 27, this year as date for the Women Amateur League competition for the 2020 football season. This was carried in a statement made by the Chief Operating Officer of the NWFL, Alhaji Ayo Abdulrahman of the NWFL and made available to Tidesports yesterday by the NEFL media.
According to the Chief Operating Officer of the NWFL, Alhaji Ayo Abdulrahman, the Women’s Amateur League which would be played on zonal basis across the country, will take centre stage from January 20 to 27th, 2020.
Abdulrahman, in a letter to all the states’ Football Associations in Nigeria, noted that, the deadline for registration of names of participating clubs in the Nigeria Women Amateur Zonal competition is 16th January, 2020.
He also stated that the registration fees have been pegged at N100,000 payable only to the secretariat of the NWFL in Abuja.
The Chief Operating Officer, noted that, the league format, rules and regulations will be communicated to all participating clubs after the January 16th, 2020 registration deadline.
To get more information on the Amateur Women’s League, Alhaji Abdulrahman, urged all states’ football associations and other football stakeholders in Nigeria, to please communicate the information and development to all interested women amateur league clubs to contact the Nigeria Women Football League secretariat.
By: Nancy Briggs
Nigeria Beach Volleyball Team Set For Olympics
The head coach of Nigeria beach volleyball team, Francis Imoudu says the women’s team is one step away from Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
Nigeria women’s beach volleyball team finished first at the zone 3 2020 Olympic qualifiers in Laboma, Ghana.
In the women championship, the Nigerian team won both matches as they beat Benin twice 2-0 (21-3, 21-7) and 2-0 (21-17, 21-16).
The Nigerian stars then overcame hosts Ghana also twice 2-0 (21-14, 21-19) and in the second match 2-0 (21-12, 21-11).
Imoudu told newsmen that would qualify for Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
“In spite of the performance of the girls at the Zone 3 qualifiers emerging first, the signs are there that we will make it to Tokyo 2020 Olympics, we are just one step away from Japan.
“I commend the women’s beach volleyball team for their resilience and determination. They played well and did the country proud in Ghana,” he said.
He further said: “The girls used tactical discipline to subdue the Benin Republic and Ghana in their respective matches. The Ghanaian team was powering at the beginning of the matches but we had a game plan which was perfectly executed”.
The President of Nigeria Volleyball Federation, Engineer Musa Nimrod commended the players for qualifying for the next round of the Olympic qualifiers.
He expressed great optimizing that the players can shock their opponents in the final round yet to be decided by CAVB.
Barcelona Joins Race To Sign Traore
Adama Traore could be on his way back to Barcelona. According to Tidesports source Barcelona is among three clubs vying for the winger’s signature.
The Wolverhampton Wanderers attacker has attracted wide-spread interest in recent months for a run of eye-catching displays which included three goals in two wins over Manchester City.
Such has been his form that both the Citizens and Liverpool have reportedly added him to their respective transfer wish lists.
The 23-year-old is finally starting to live up to expectations following his £18m move from Middlesborough in August 2018, with Wolves said to be demanding upwards of £70 million for his signature.
Born in Spain, Traore came through the ranks at Barcelona’s famed La Masia academy. He joined Aston Villa from Barcelona B in 2015, before moving on to Boro and eventually Wolves.
He has scored five and assisted seven goals across all competitions this season, while also earning a call-up to the Spanish national squad before injury denied him of making his debut. Traore can also represent Mali at international level and is yet to fully commit his allegiance to either of the two nations.
Ibrahimovic Celebrates Milan Return
Zlatan Ibrahimovic says he wanted to score a goal and “celebrate like a God” after playing a Serie A match for Milan for the first time in 2,794 days.
Ibrahimovic made his return to San Siro on Monday but he was unable to enjoy a winning comeback following Monday’s 0-0 draw against Sampdoria.
The 38-year-old, who was part of the last Milan side to win the Scudetto in 2010-11, came on for Krzysztof Piatek 10 minutes into the second half as the Rossoneri’s winless streak extended to three matches.
“I could feel a lot of adrenaline, emotion, and feelings I’d been carrying around with me for nine or 10 years,” Ibrahimovic – who arrived on a free transfer until the end of the season, told Sky Sport Italia.
“The rapport with the fans remains wonderful and gives me so much motivation. I wanted to get on to the pitch, score a goal and then celebrate like a God in front of the Curva!
Milan are 12th in Serie A, 13 points adrift of fourth-placed Roma and just eight points above the relegation zone after 18 games.
Ibrahimovic added: “You can see that the team is lacking confidence and aggression in scoring goals, so we aren’t as effective. We need to understand what to do in order to get the best out of this squad.
“I’ve been here for four days and I will try everything possible to get Milan going again. There is a lack of faith here.”
