NPFL Match Day 13: Rivers United Fc Reassures Fans Of Outright Win

The Technical Manager of Rivers United Football Club of Port Harcourt, Stanley Eguma, says they are not celebrating yet but working harder to secure victory against Nasarawa United in the match day 13 of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) tomorrow in Port Harcourt.

He explained that presently the players is trying to understand the tactics and philosophy of the team.

Eguma stated this in an exclusive interview with Tidesports, yesterday after a training session at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium, Port Harcourt.

“ Nararawa United is a good team but we are working hard to secure our victory,” Eguma said.

The pride of the state will be aiming for four straight victory against Nasarawa United tomorrow after beating Sunshine 2-1, at home, Adamawa FC 2-0 away and 2-0 against MFM FC last Sunday in Port Harcourt.

The number one coach of the state praised his players for working hard to see the team victory during the festival period.

“In football game there is a lot of changes and thing are not starnen. I as a coach we work and the players executes,” he said.

He further explained that, now that they are still playing at home every members of the team must work hard.

According to him, they are trying there best to ensure they scored more goals in every matches they played.

“ I think we are getting is better by scoring two goals in the last three matches. For scoring more goals now it means players are now understanding our tactics and plans,” he explained.

United are presently third position on the log after playing 12 matches.

Rivers United Fc of Port Harcourt has reassured fans of the club that it will usher in its visitors Nasarawa United in a grand style to the match day 13 fixtures of the 2019/2020 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFC) scheduled to hold, today at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium, Port Harcourt.

The pride of Rivers State has promised to stop at nothing, but garner all three points at stake in today’s match.

By: Kiadum Edookor