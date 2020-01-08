Sports
Ibrahimovic Celebrates Milan Return
Zlatan Ibrahimovic says he wanted to score a goal and “celebrate like a God” after playing a Serie A match for Milan for the first time in 2,794 days.
Ibrahimovic made his return to San Siro on Monday but he was unable to enjoy a winning comeback following Monday’s 0-0 draw against Sampdoria.
The 38-year-old, who was part of the last Milan side to win the Scudetto in 2010-11, came on for Krzysztof Piatek 10 minutes into the second half as the Rossoneri’s winless streak extended to three matches.
“I could feel a lot of adrenaline, emotion, and feelings I’d been carrying around with me for nine or 10 years,” Ibrahimovic – who arrived on a free transfer until the end of the season, told Sky Sport Italia.
“The rapport with the fans remains wonderful and gives me so much motivation. I wanted to get on to the pitch, score a goal and then celebrate like a God in front of the Curva!
Milan are 12th in Serie A, 13 points adrift of fourth-placed Roma and just eight points above the relegation zone after 18 games.
Ibrahimovic added: “You can see that the team is lacking confidence and aggression in scoring goals, so we aren’t as effective. We need to understand what to do in order to get the best out of this squad.
“I’ve been here for four days and I will try everything possible to get Milan going again. There is a lack of faith here.”
Featured
Nigeria Beach Volleyball Team Set For Olympics
The head coach of Nigeria beach volleyball team, Francis Imoudu says the women’s team is one step away from Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
Nigeria women’s beach volleyball team finished first at the zone 3 2020 Olympic qualifiers in Laboma, Ghana.
In the women championship, the Nigerian team won both matches as they beat Benin twice 2-0 (21-3, 21-7) and 2-0 (21-17, 21-16).
The Nigerian stars then overcame hosts Ghana also twice 2-0 (21-14, 21-19) and in the second match 2-0 (21-12, 21-11).
Imoudu told newsmen that would qualify for Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
“In spite of the performance of the girls at the Zone 3 qualifiers emerging first, the signs are there that we will make it to Tokyo 2020 Olympics, we are just one step away from Japan.
“I commend the women’s beach volleyball team for their resilience and determination. They played well and did the country proud in Ghana,” he said.
He further said: “The girls used tactical discipline to subdue the Benin Republic and Ghana in their respective matches. The Ghanaian team was powering at the beginning of the matches but we had a game plan which was perfectly executed”.
The President of Nigeria Volleyball Federation, Engineer Musa Nimrod commended the players for qualifying for the next round of the Olympic qualifiers.
He expressed great optimizing that the players can shock their opponents in the final round yet to be decided by CAVB.
Sports
Barcelona Joins Race To Sign Traore
Adama Traore could be on his way back to Barcelona. According to Tidesports source Barcelona is among three clubs vying for the winger’s signature.
The Wolverhampton Wanderers attacker has attracted wide-spread interest in recent months for a run of eye-catching displays which included three goals in two wins over Manchester City.
Such has been his form that both the Citizens and Liverpool have reportedly added him to their respective transfer wish lists.
The 23-year-old is finally starting to live up to expectations following his £18m move from Middlesborough in August 2018, with Wolves said to be demanding upwards of £70 million for his signature.
Born in Spain, Traore came through the ranks at Barcelona’s famed La Masia academy. He joined Aston Villa from Barcelona B in 2015, before moving on to Boro and eventually Wolves.
He has scored five and assisted seven goals across all competitions this season, while also earning a call-up to the Spanish national squad before injury denied him of making his debut. Traore can also represent Mali at international level and is yet to fully commit his allegiance to either of the two nations.
Sports
‘Chelsea Lost £96.6m Last Season’
Chelsea owner, Roman Abramovich paid £247million into the club last season but it still made an overall loss of £96.6million.
According to Chelsea’s 2018-19 accounts, they paid out £26.6million after sacking then manager Antonio Conte and his backroom staff in July 2018.
The club has now spent £90m in compensation to sacked managers since Abramovich took charge in 2004.
Chelsea’s wage bill also increased by £41million in 2019 despite not playing in the Champions League.
Former Italy midfielder Conte steered Chelsea to the 2017 Premier League title but was sacked with 12 months left on his contract.
The Blues missed out on qualifying for the Champions League in his final season but did win the FA Cup in 2018 before his departure.
Conte was replaced by Maurizio Sarri, who also left the club in the summer of 2019, one year into a three-year contract.
The club also invested £280.6m in their playing squad during 2018-19, with the acquisitions of Kepa Arrizabalaga, Christian Pulisic, Mateo Kovacic and Jorginho all included in their latest figures.
