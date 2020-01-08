Business
Experts Hail Wike On Budget …Say Capital Expenditure Is Key To Dev
Experts have commended the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, for sustaining allocation of lion share of the state’s budget to capital expenditures.
The governor, last year December, presented a budget of over N530 billion with capital expenditure gulping N375 billion, while recurrent expenditure takes N156 billion.
The Tide reports that the governor has been given higher allocation to capital projects since assumption of office in 2015.
An economist and professor of Banking and Finance in the State University, Dele Momodu, said “that is what we have been clamouring for. It will maintain infrastructure and that is key to driving development. “
Momodu said recurrent expenditure depletes government purse and is purely consuming without contributing much to the economy.
While urging for the implementation of the budget to the letter, he also advised that the release of funds should be judicious, so as not to give room for leakages.
“We are hoping that more projects will be executed, especially those that touch the lives of the people directly”, Momodu stressed, while pointing out the need for government to ensure that human capital development is also given attention.
On his part, Friday Udoh of the Institute of Chartered Economists of Nigeria (ICEN) noted that where capital expenditure supersedes recurrent expenditure, it will make the economy more productive.
“The governor is in the right lane because Rivers State is a growing economy, and a growing economy requires more of capital expenditure.
“Capital expenditure will create work and job opportunities due to productive activities”, Udoh maintained.
In a similar vein, a chartered accountant, Gabriel Irabor, submitted that more capital expenditure would generate revenue.
He explained that good infrastructure was capable of attracting investors and businesses to the state.
Irabor further said, “It’s a long term investment in the economy. For instance, if you build more roads and schools, then government will not do such projects in say 30 years time. And also investment in education will lead to human capital development in the future.”
Company Tax: FG To Exempt Firms Earning Below N25m
The Finance Bill 2019, when signed into law, will ensure that small businesses with turnover less than N25m will be exempted from Companies Income Tax, the Federal Government has said.
Currently, all companies are expected to pay to the Federal Government 30 per cent of their profits as Companies Income Tax.
However, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, said once the bill was signed into law, companies making a turnover of less than N25m would no longer pay this tax while those that earned between N25m and N100m yearly would pay 20 per cent as Companies Income Tax.
She said those earning over N100m would continue to pay the 30 per cent of their profits as CIT.
The minister said, “Not only will small businesses be able to do more because they are not paying taxes, we are also working together with the trade authorities to also encourage people in the informal sector to become formalised because they will see other businesses like them that are registered doing well.
“Their productivity will increase. They will employ more Nigerians and at the end of the day, they will grow to the level of medium-size businesses and begin to pay taxes.”
She added, “Our assessment is that any business that has a turnover of less than N25m needs that break, not being taxed so they can invest in their businesses.
“We reduced the tax for medium-size businesses from 30 per cent to 20 per cent so that they can have more resources that they can plough back into their businesses.
“These are the largest employers of labour. The federal and state governments have a total labour force of less than one per cent of the population.”
On when the bill will be signed into law, Ahmed said the National Assembly had already forwarded it to the President for assent and the President had sent a copy to the ministries, departments and agencies to cross-check the provisions.
She said it was saddening that the only aspect of the bill Nigerians were focusing on was the increase in Value Added Tax from five to 7.5 per cent.
MD Denies Embezzlement Allegations As Workers Shut Down NDBDA
The Managing Director, Niger Delta Basin Development Authority (NDBDA), Mr Tonye David-West, has said that the accusations leveled against him and four executive directors of the Authority were untrue.
David-West, an engineer, made the denial in a chat with newsmen in Port Harcourt, on Monday.
The Tide reports that the NDBDA workers in Rivers State, had on Monday, protested against alleged embezzlement of funds released for the establishment of Songhai farms across the three River Basin Development Authorities in the region.
Speaking during the protest, Secretary, Union of Federal Ministry of Water Resources/All Rivers Basin Development Authorities, Apostle Nwafor Nkiken, stated that the Songhai Farm project was the pet project of the Honourable Minister for Water Resources, Engr Suleiman Hussien Adamu, which proceeds have increased the internally generated revenue of the Authority.
Nkiken called on the Federal Government and the anti-graft agencies to carry out a forensic audit of the Engineer David-West led Authority.
In her speech, the chairperson of the Rivers Chapter of the River Basin Development Authority Union, Mrs Ifiemi Ikpai-Kpai, alleged that funds had been released every year for the past three years for Songhai Farm project, with no project on ground to show for it.
She challenged the management to justify the huge fund it has received for the Songhai Farm projects in the last three years.
However, David-West denied the accusations against his management, saying there were no funds that were released to the authority that were not appropriated for the purpose for which they were released.
He explained that the Songhai Farm project which was a bone of contention between the NDBDA management and workers had been established in various parts of Rivers, Bayelsa and Delta States.
He, however, expressed regrets that the farms at Delta and Bayelsa States were not yet in full operation unlike the farm at Nkpor in Rivers State that was functional.
He explained that 76 plots of land which were purchased at Abalama in Asari-Toru Local Government Area of the state for the purpose of establishing a Songhai Farm was currently facing litigations because two neighboring communities laid clams to it.
The NDBDA boss pointed out, however, that the said funds were not for Rivers State alone but for the three Rivers Basin Authorities in the Niger Delta.
By: Tonye Nria-Dappa
RSG To Demolish Delapidated Buildings, Warns Against Patronising Quacks
The Rivers State Commissioner for Urban Development and Physical Planning, Mr Osima Gina, has declared that any building that dues not pass the integrity test, otherwise known as dilapidated buildings, in the state would be demolished.
Gina who said this shortly after a meeting with the staff of the ministry, explained that the move was to reduce the incedence of building collapse in the state.
According to him,‘‘We will go to the field to monitor even existing buildings, their structures, to ensure weather they can stand the test of time. If there are buildings that are already dilapidated, we would advise where necessary, we would also remove it’’.
He also said that the ministry would carry out regular monitoring of building projects to ensure that property developers handle constructions in line with the urban renewal master plan of the present administration in the state.
The commissioner noted that the incessant building collapse experienced in the state was due to illegal development and assured residents of the state that the ministry would work tirelessly to address unapproved developments to curb the rate of building collapse in the state.
Gina advised residents of the state against patronising quacks in the development of their properties and warned that anyone caught extorting money from property developers in the name of the ministry would be arrested and prosecuted.
According to him,’’ As I came in now, understand that there are so many quacks in the field. We want to also advise the Rivers people that you don’t pay money to anybody… if you have contravened or you come to the ministry and say you have contravened, approach the ministry, there is a contravention fees that you the Rivers State Government account, you don’t pay one naira to anybody’’.
He said that under his watch, the ministry would critically address matters of development control and physical planning to ensure that building approval undergo due process, and warned that any property developer who goes against laid down laws of the state government stood the risk of facing appropriate sanctions.
He said,’’ My second missionary journey here is to move the ministry further, improve on where we stopped, particularly handle issues of development control and physical planning to ensure that building approvals go through the right processes, from the foundation level to finish’’. He enjoined property developers to report any staff of the ministry or quacks that demand money from them.
Tonye Nria-Dappa
