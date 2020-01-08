Commissioner Urges Speedy Work On PH Flyovers

The Rivers State Commissioner for Urban Development and Physical Planning, Mr Osima Gina, has declared that any building that dues not pass the integrity test, otherwise known as dilapidated buildings, in the state would be demolished.

Gina who said this shortly after a meeting with the staff of the ministry, explained that the move was to reduce the incedence of building collapse in the state.

According to him,‘‘We will go to the field to monitor even existing buildings, their structures, to ensure weather they can stand the test of time. If there are buildings that are already dilapidated, we would advise where necessary, we would also remove it’’.

He also said that the ministry would carry out regular monitoring of building projects to ensure that property developers handle constructions in line with the urban renewal master plan of the present administration in the state.

The commissioner noted that the incessant building collapse experienced in the state was due to illegal development and assured residents of the state that the ministry would work tirelessly to address unapproved developments to curb the rate of building collapse in the state.

Gina advised residents of the state against patronising quacks in the development of their properties and warned that anyone caught extorting money from property developers in the name of the ministry would be arrested and prosecuted.

According to him,’’ As I came in now, understand that there are so many quacks in the field. We want to also advise the Rivers people that you don’t pay money to anybody… if you have contravened or you come to the ministry and say you have contravened, approach the ministry, there is a contravention fees that you the Rivers State Government account, you don’t pay one naira to anybody’’.

He said that under his watch, the ministry would critically address matters of development control and physical planning to ensure that building approval undergo due process, and warned that any property developer who goes against laid down laws of the state government stood the risk of facing appropriate sanctions.

He said,’’ My second missionary journey here is to move the ministry further, improve on where we stopped, particularly handle issues of development control and physical planning to ensure that building approvals go through the right processes, from the foundation level to finish’’. He enjoined property developers to report any staff of the ministry or quacks that demand money from them.

Tonye Nria-Dappa