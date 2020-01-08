Barcelona Joins Race To Sign Traore

Zlatan Ibrahimovic says he wanted to score a goal and “celebrate like a God” after playing a Serie A match for Milan for the first time in 2,794 days.

Ibrahimovic made his return to San Siro on Monday but he was unable to enjoy a winning comeback following Monday’s 0-0 draw against Sampdoria.

The 38-year-old, who was part of the last Milan side to win the Scudetto in 2010-11, came on for Krzysztof Piatek 10 minutes into the second half as the Rossoneri’s winless streak extended to three matches.

“I could feel a lot of adrenaline, emotion, and feelings I’d been carrying around with me for nine or 10 years,” Ibrahimovic – who arrived on a free transfer until the end of the season, told Sky Sport Italia.

“The rapport with the fans remains wonderful and gives me so much motivation. I wanted to get on to the pitch, score a goal and then celebrate like a God in front of the Curva!

Milan are 12th in Serie A, 13 points adrift of fourth-placed Roma and just eight points above the relegation zone after 18 games.

Ibrahimovic added: “You can see that the team is lacking confidence and aggression in scoring goals, so we aren’t as effective. We need to understand what to do in order to get the best out of this squad.

“I’ve been here for four days and I will try everything possible to get Milan going again. There is a lack of faith here.”