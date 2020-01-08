Sports
Amuneke Tasks NFF On Grassroots Sports Dev
Former Nigeria international, Emmanuel Amuneke has said that the early exit of Nigeria’s age-grade teams from FIFA tournaments in 2019 should send the Nigerian Football Federation back to the drawing-room.
The former Barcelona winger who led Nigeria to U-17 glory in Chile in 2015, rued the performances of the Golden Eaglets and the Flying Eagles at their respective World Cups and suggests a return to effective grooming system to turn the tide.
“We have the talents to qualify for major age-grade events and do well but, we seem to have deviated from that winning formula,” Amuneke said.
“Sound developmental programs will curb age cheat that has always impeded the seamless transition of players to the next grade.
“Nigeria failed to go far at the U-17 and U-20 World Cups so, it should be a cause for concern for our administrators.”
One particular player that enjoyed a seamless transition from the U-17 under the former Taifa stars coach is Lille hit-man, Victor Osimhen.
Others are Kelechi Iheanacho, Samuel Chukwueze and Wilfred Ndidi.
The 20-year-old was part of the Golden Eaglets side that won Nigeria her fifth U-17 title in Chile scoring 10 goals to win the Golden Boot award.
The 49-year-old who Osimhen recently credited for his meteoric rise to stardom thanked former NFF Chairman, Aminu Maigari, for giving him the freedom to nurture and select stars like Osimhen.
“I have to say a big thank you to Aminu Maigari who backed our programme in 2012 and allowed us choose players on merit and not based on where you come from or who is your ‘Godfather’.
”We should allow players from academies play the age-grade competitions. Whether they win or lose is not the thing. Look at Osimhen, Ndidi, and others. They are making us proud now.
“Tell me, how will a league player still be 17 years old and he features in the league regularly? We should do things properly.
“During our days, coaches like James Peters brought out the best in us with hard work. It is not only about winning but also shaping the individual to be responsible to himself, society and world at large.”
Nigeria Beach Volleyball Team Set For Olympics
The head coach of Nigeria beach volleyball team, Francis Imoudu says the women’s team is one step away from Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
Nigeria women’s beach volleyball team finished first at the zone 3 2020 Olympic qualifiers in Laboma, Ghana.
In the women championship, the Nigerian team won both matches as they beat Benin twice 2-0 (21-3, 21-7) and 2-0 (21-17, 21-16).
The Nigerian stars then overcame hosts Ghana also twice 2-0 (21-14, 21-19) and in the second match 2-0 (21-12, 21-11).
Imoudu told newsmen that would qualify for Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
“In spite of the performance of the girls at the Zone 3 qualifiers emerging first, the signs are there that we will make it to Tokyo 2020 Olympics, we are just one step away from Japan.
“I commend the women’s beach volleyball team for their resilience and determination. They played well and did the country proud in Ghana,” he said.
He further said: “The girls used tactical discipline to subdue the Benin Republic and Ghana in their respective matches. The Ghanaian team was powering at the beginning of the matches but we had a game plan which was perfectly executed”.
The President of Nigeria Volleyball Federation, Engineer Musa Nimrod commended the players for qualifying for the next round of the Olympic qualifiers.
He expressed great optimizing that the players can shock their opponents in the final round yet to be decided by CAVB.
Barcelona Joins Race To Sign Traore
Adama Traore could be on his way back to Barcelona. According to Tidesports source Barcelona is among three clubs vying for the winger’s signature.
The Wolverhampton Wanderers attacker has attracted wide-spread interest in recent months for a run of eye-catching displays which included three goals in two wins over Manchester City.
Such has been his form that both the Citizens and Liverpool have reportedly added him to their respective transfer wish lists.
The 23-year-old is finally starting to live up to expectations following his £18m move from Middlesborough in August 2018, with Wolves said to be demanding upwards of £70 million for his signature.
Born in Spain, Traore came through the ranks at Barcelona’s famed La Masia academy. He joined Aston Villa from Barcelona B in 2015, before moving on to Boro and eventually Wolves.
He has scored five and assisted seven goals across all competitions this season, while also earning a call-up to the Spanish national squad before injury denied him of making his debut. Traore can also represent Mali at international level and is yet to fully commit his allegiance to either of the two nations.
Ibrahimovic Celebrates Milan Return
Zlatan Ibrahimovic says he wanted to score a goal and “celebrate like a God” after playing a Serie A match for Milan for the first time in 2,794 days.
Ibrahimovic made his return to San Siro on Monday but he was unable to enjoy a winning comeback following Monday’s 0-0 draw against Sampdoria.
The 38-year-old, who was part of the last Milan side to win the Scudetto in 2010-11, came on for Krzysztof Piatek 10 minutes into the second half as the Rossoneri’s winless streak extended to three matches.
“I could feel a lot of adrenaline, emotion, and feelings I’d been carrying around with me for nine or 10 years,” Ibrahimovic – who arrived on a free transfer until the end of the season, told Sky Sport Italia.
“The rapport with the fans remains wonderful and gives me so much motivation. I wanted to get on to the pitch, score a goal and then celebrate like a God in front of the Curva!
Milan are 12th in Serie A, 13 points adrift of fourth-placed Roma and just eight points above the relegation zone after 18 games.
Ibrahimovic added: “You can see that the team is lacking confidence and aggression in scoring goals, so we aren’t as effective. We need to understand what to do in order to get the best out of this squad.
“I’ve been here for four days and I will try everything possible to get Milan going again. There is a lack of faith here.”
