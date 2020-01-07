Law/Judiciary
Ex Parte Order
An Ex parte order is any court order that is issued when one party is not present at the hearing. Ex parte hearings are allowed in various circumstances, most notably when it is an emergency situation and other party can’t be contacted, or if the petitioner needs immediate relief or protection. According to Black’s Law Dictionary, an Ex parte is a judicial proceeding or order that is “on one side only by or for one party; done for, on behalf of, or on the application of one party only”. The word ex parte is derived from a Latin phrase, meaning “one side to a dispute”.
The locus classicus on the concept and explanation of the principle surrounding the operation and the granting of ex-parte orders of interim injunction in Nigeria was enunciated in the celebrated case of Kotoye V. the Central Bank of Nigeria (1989) INWLR (pt 98) where Nnaemeka Agu JSC in explaining the principle surrounding the operation and granting of ex-parte is stated among other things that by their nature injunction granted on ex parte application can only be interim in nature. They can be made without notice to the other side. But most importantly it must be stated that the applicant who is seeking for an interim order vide ex-parte application must disclose all material facts pursuant to the application as the court will deal strictly with a party applying for an ex-parte order and misrepresenting facts.
Given its preservating nature, an ex parte order is not intended to be a temporary victory to be used against the adverse party indefinitely. Rather it is to last for a short period pending the determination of a motion on notice. However the Federal High Court (Civil Procedure Rules) 2019 provides that a person affected by an ex parte order may within fourteen days apply for the order to be discharged. Under the Lagos rules, there is no general provision for the lifespan of ex parte orders. Furthermore as it relates to an order of injunction which is made pursuant to an ex parte application, it shall lapse after seven days but can be extended for a further period of seven days where the application for extension is brought before the order abates.
The basis of granting any ex parte order is the existence of special circumstances for instance to prevent significant financial harm, if the party will be destitute if the court does not take immediate action. Or a situation to protect a child, if he or she is physically or sexually abused. An ex parte order may be issued in an attempt to protect the child, before orders that will affect a parents’ custody rightly can be made. These special circumstances requires that the order must be made otherwise an irretrievable harm or injury would be occasioned to the prejudice of the applicant.
It is worthy of note that there are dangers of ex parte orders. This orders are made without full hearing on the merit, making them an attractive target of abuse. A party may use an order of this nature in order to side step the requirement to provide notice to the other party, so that he or she will not be able to defend themselves against the action. This can cause the non-moving party to be denied due process rights.
By: Nkechi Bright-Ewere
Law/Judiciary
Insecurity: Monarch Harps On Community Policing
As peace and tranquility returned to some parts of communities in the state, community police system has been said to be the penecea to violence and crime in rural areas and other parts of the state.
This was the new year message of HRM, Eze (Dr) Leslie N Eke (JP), when he spoke with newsmen, Monday, at his palace in Woji in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area.
The Eze Oha Evo III, Eze Gbakagbaka, said that the issue of community policing had spoken volume for itself, due to the peace and calm witnessed in parts of the state that has Onelga Security Planning Advisory Committee (OSPAC), in their areas.
According to him, the presence of OSPAC in some cult dominated areas had so far, shown that community police was paramount to rural security
The monarch noted that the State Governor, Chief (Barr), Nyesom Wike was on point when he earlier made case for community policing.
He expressed regrets that such noble project was truncated by some top security operatives in the country.
The monarch, who also is the General Secretary of Association of Niger Delta Monarchs of Nigeria (ANDMON), pointed out that his interface with rural communities has since convinced him of the need for internal security.
The Nyerisi Eli Woji, also explained that community policing recruitment, which ought to pass through community screening, would provide a spotless platform since the community people know all bad eggs in their area.
He further pointed out that no step taken to achieve peace was a waste, thus the need for government, private individuals to donate generously towards peaceful coexistence.
The Evo King , as a way of maintaining OSPAC and different communities, said that there should be monthly stipends for the boys in order to encourage them.
According to him, they may be forced to put in their best when their efforts are rewarded by the communities.
The Tide learnt that most communities in some parts of the state which were denied Christmas and New Year celebration three years ago due to cult- related violence, enjoyed same last year, due to the presence of OSPAC in their areas.
It will be recalled that the Rivers State Governor, Chief (Barr) Nyesom E. Wike had concluded plans to create community policing system in the state as part of efforts to boost the security network of the state.
Law/Judiciary
Monarch Urges Community To Shun Violence, Embrace Peace
HRM King (Barr), Onyekachi K. Amaonwu (JP), has tasked the people of Omuma to continue to embrace peace and support the leadership of the Rivers State Governor, Chief Barr. Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, in the New Year.
Eze Amaonwu said this in a chat with the press recently at his palace in Eberi, in Omuma Local Goverment Area.
”My people have always been peaceful in their disposition. I encourage them to keep this up especially as the bush clearing/ planting season is approaching”, he said.
The Eberi Ugo IX of Omuma kingdom, who charged his people on the need to shun rancour associated with land, tasked them to be industrious, and added that there was no food for a lazy man.
To achieve all their plans as a people, he called on them to always give their cooperation and support to the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, to enable him deliver more dividend of democracy to them.
”Continue to support Gov Wike so that he can continue to deliver the dividends of democracy to the Omuma people, particularly, and the Rivers people, generally,” he added.
”Omuma people are ready to support his agricultural project he has earmarked for the state this year and also commended him for the faculty he promised to build in Omuma when the Ogbakor Omuma paid him a courtesy visit as well as for the successful procurement of OML 11 for the Rivers people”, he stressed.
The monarch who frowned at violence at all levels, said people must learn how to live in harmony, if they are prepared to attain a new height in life.
Narrating the love of the state Governor for his people, he said that the appointment of Barr. Sylvanus Nwankwo as a commissioner was a major proof, as he promised zero torrorance for crime and violence in his kingdom.
”The appointment is a very positive development and it shows Governor Wike has the grassroots people at heart. May God continue to guide and guard him as he takes the state to the Promised Land,” he concluded.
It will be recalled that Omuma has been peaceful since the Monarch mounted the leadership saddle of the the area.
By: King Onunwor
Law/Judiciary
Court Remands Teenager Over Murder
An Ebute-Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court in lagos on Monday, remanded one 19-year-old Umar Shuaibu over alleged murder of one Mr Yusuf Abubakar.
The police, who brought the defendant on a count charge of murder, said that he hit Abubakar in the stomach during a fight over a seat.
The defendants’ plea was not taken as the Chief Magistrate, Mr O.O. Olatunji, ordered that the case be adjourned till February 5, for mention, pending legal advice from the state director of public prosecutions.
The Prosecutor, Insp. Unemhinin Paul, had told the court that the defendant committed the crime on Dec.ember 30, 2019, at 1:30p.m. at Railway Compound, Ebute Meta, Lagos State.
He alleged that the defendant and the deceased fought while struggling for a chair, and added that the defendant punched the deceased in the stomach, causing his death.
According to The Tide, murder contravenes Section 221 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. It is punishable with death under Section 223 of the law.
