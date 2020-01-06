Senator Tasks Nigerians On Ethnicity, Religious Sentiments

The Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim has read the riot act to state-owned media houses, noting that discipline and creativity must be entrenched to contain competition and boost productivity.

Nsirim stated this while addressing the management and staff of the Rivers State Television (RSTV), Elelenwo in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, yesterday, to begin his familiarization tour of parastatals under his ministry.

While commending the General Manager of RSTV, Mrs. Dafini Gogo-Abbey, management and staff for their efforts in publicizing government policies and programmes, he said more still needs to be done especially in the present circumstance.

He said, “I am convince that as Commissioner for Information we have the right professionals in the various departments of this organization who have the requisite training and experience to deliver on assignments. My job is to make you re-orientate yourselves, wake up every one that is sleeping and to say to us that we need to roll up our sleeves for more work.

“We are privileged at this time in the history of Rivers State that we have a Governor who is passionate to make Rivers State the destination of Choice. His Excellency in rebuilding infrastructure, paying attention to education, healthcare delivery, agriculture, manpower development is desirous to make Rivers State the destination of choice.

“And he is putting everything into ensuring that the NEW Rivers Vision Blueprint he enunciated when he took the oath of is four and half years ago is implemented to the letter. We have a Governor who does not speak from both sides of the mouth. What he says he will do, he will do.

“He has shown Rivers people that his second tenure will be like a first tenure. His Excellency wants Rivers State to be a pride of all of us and he has demonstrated that with his style of governance. Your role is to use Rivers State Television to key into that development agenda.

“To key into that development agenda, you must be professional, you must be dedicated, you need to do a lot of re-orientation and personal development. If we do that collectively, we will be making a mark.

“And I am proud to say that when we celebrated 100 days in office of the Governor this second tenure, we were one State of the federation that had projects to be commissioned and we did that for three weeks. His Excellency was on the road commissioning people oriented projects.

“With a man that has that kind of vision, those of us in the media parastatals have a critical role to play. Now that the 2020 Budget has been announced, what are you going to do as a media house to ensure that the people for whom the budget is meant for get what they are supposed to get?

The Commissioner said he expects that the media ought to do a sectoral analysis of the budget to help sell the programmes and policies of the incumbent administration which underscores the need to be proactive.

“We are in a new dawn that calls for creativity and innovation, “he stated, adding that workers welfare will be given priority but urged them to show that there professional in RSTV. We will not tolerate indiscipline. I had to hold a meeting with the management staff before this general meeting and I have empowered them.

“I have empowered the management to utilize disciplinary measures to ensure that those who think that this is a place where you can come and do anything you like, you earn salary and go stops. If you a member of staff here and you are part of those who are indiscipline, those who are not dedicated to their duties, then you are going to be in trouble because I have told the management to draw up an appraisal system for this organization.

“Because it a public communication outfit does not mean that we won’t make profit. It doesn’t mean that we can’t shine like other Television houses. The Television house is a platform for creativity. If any staff here (Rivers State Television) is creative, you will be sought after. The media house is a place you can stir up your potential and distinguish yourself if you are creative.

“The times now calls for personal development, saying he would like to see more creativity and healthy competition. Television is glamour right from the dressing of news casters to diction. You need to understand that this promotion that His Excellency gave to me is our collective promotion. I can’t thank him enough.

“If you understand that this is the first time in our Ministry where somebody will rise from the ranks, get to be Permanent Secretary and now Commissioner. You will understand that there is a reason for this appointment. And because it is so we can’t afford to let His Excellency down. We all need to redouble our efforts.

So I am going to demand from RSTV better programming, better content and I am going to demand from the news casters to dress with class. I am demanding professional competence from Rivers State Television,” noting that he expects to see changes immediately and urged them to show commitment and dedication with the little that is available to them.

“I have found out in my working career that what makes people stand out is when they are able to manage the little they have and show that they have potentials and then people will recognize them

“We must be proactive as media houses, the platform you have accommodates lots of creativity and hard work. The media house is a place you can stir up your potential and be creative. I want to see competition among those in programmes and other core areas and we will be ready to partner with the management of the station to honour those that are creative,” he added.

He explained that the promotion given him by His Excellency is a collective promotion urging everyone to roll up their sleeves for more work that would engender success in the Governor Wike led administration.

Dennis Naku & Susan Serekara-Nwikhana