Banks Begin Implementation Of Reduced Charges
Some banks have commenced the implementation of the reduced bank charges as instructed by the regulator, the Central Bank of Nigeria, with effect from January 2020.
While some banks have notified their customers of the reduction in the new charges, some others are yet to do so.
First Bank disclosed its compliance in a notice on reduced charges on its electronic banking channels to customers.
It stated, “Following the CBN’s revised guide to charges by banks, other financial and non-bank financial institutions, charges on our electronic banking channels have been reviewed downwards and would take effect from 1 January, 2020.”
Fidelity Bank Plc also stated in a notice to its customers that “in line with the Central Bank of Nigeria’s directive to implement provisions in the revised guide to bank charges, we wish to inform you about the reduction in charges for the following transactions effective January 01, 2020.”
In furtherance of its quest to make financial services more accessible and affordable to various stakeholders in the economy, the CBN recently reviewed downward most charges and fees for banking services as contained in the new guide to charges by banks, other financial, and non-bank financial institutions, with effect from January 1, 2020.
The Director, Corporate Communications at the CBN, Isaac Okorafor, explained some of the major highlights of the new guide on the bank charges to include the removal of card maintenance fee on all cards linked to current accounts.
He said it included a maximum of one naira per mille for customer-induced debit transactions to third parties and transfers or lodgements to the customers’ account in other bank on current accounts only, and a reduction in the amount payable for cash withdrawals from other banks’ Automated Teller Machines (remote-on-us) as well as from N65 to N35, after the third withdrawal within one month.
Other reductions are Advance Payment Guarantee, which was pegged at a maximum of one per cent of the APG value in the first year and 0.5 per cent for subsequent years on contingent liabilities.
On debit card charges, Okorafor stated that the new guide stipulated that a one-off charge of N1,000 applied to the issuance of cards, irrespective of card type (regular or premium).
The same one-off charge of N1,000 applied for the replacement of debit cards at the customer’s instance for lost or damaged cards.
He added that upon expiry of existing cards, customers were to pay the same one-off charge of N1,000 irrespective of card type. Conversely, no charge should be required for pre-paid card loading/unloading.
He explained that the current NIP charges applied to use of Unstructured Supplementary Service Data, purchase with cash-back would attract a charge of N100 per N20,000 subject to cumulative N60,000 daily withdrawal.
Also, for cards linked to savings account, the maintenance fee was reduced to a maximum of N50 per quarter from N50 per month, amounting to only N200 per annum instead of N600.
Okorafor said that there would be no more charges for reactivation or closure of accounts such as savings, current and domiciliary accounts.
Status enquiry at the request of the customer (like confirmation letter, letter of non-indebtedness and reference letter) would now attract a fee of N500 per request, he said.
On current account maintenance fee, he said the guide stated that this would be applicable only to current accounts in respect of customer-induced debit transactions to third parties and debit transfers and lodgements to the customer’s account in another bank.
According to him, it was not applicable to savings accounts.
The director said the CBN carried out the review of the guide, which also prescribed charges permissible for other financial institutions and non-bank financial institutions, in order to align with market developments.
Experts Hail Wike On Budget …Say Capital Expenditure Is Key To Dev
Experts have commended the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, for sustaining allocation of lion share of the state’s budget to capital expenditures.
The governor, last year December, presented a budget of over N530 billion with capital expenditure gulping N375 billion, while recurrent expenditure takes N156 billion.
The Tide reports that the governor has been given higher allocation to capital projects since assumption of office in 2015.
An economist and professor of Banking and Finance in the State University, Dele Momodu, said “that is what we have been clamouring for. It will maintain infrastructure and that is key to driving development. “
Momodu said recurrent expenditure depletes government purse and is purely consuming without contributing much to the economy.
While urging for the implementation of the budget to the letter, he also advised that the release of funds should be judicious, so as not to give room for leakages.
“We are hoping that more projects will be executed, especially those that touch the lives of the people directly”, Momodu stressed, while pointing out the need for government to ensure that human capital development is also given attention.
On his part, Friday Udoh of the Institute of Chartered Economists of Nigeria (ICEN) noted that where capital expenditure supersedes recurrent expenditure, it will make the economy more productive.
“The governor is in the right lane because Rivers State is a growing economy, and a growing economy requires more of capital expenditure.
“Capital expenditure will create work and job opportunities due to productive activities”, Udoh maintained.
In a similar vein, a chartered accountant, Gabriel Irabor, submitted that more capital expenditure would generate revenue.
He explained that good infrastructure was capable of attracting investors and businesses to the state.
Irabor further said, “It’s a long term investment in the economy. For instance, if you build more roads and schools, then government will not do such projects in say 30 years time. And also investment in education will lead to human capital development in the future.”
Company Tax: FG To Exempt Firms Earning Below N25m
The Finance Bill 2019, when signed into law, will ensure that small businesses with turnover less than N25m will be exempted from Companies Income Tax, the Federal Government has said.
Currently, all companies are expected to pay to the Federal Government 30 per cent of their profits as Companies Income Tax.
However, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, said once the bill was signed into law, companies making a turnover of less than N25m would no longer pay this tax while those that earned between N25m and N100m yearly would pay 20 per cent as Companies Income Tax.
She said those earning over N100m would continue to pay the 30 per cent of their profits as CIT.
The minister said, “Not only will small businesses be able to do more because they are not paying taxes, we are also working together with the trade authorities to also encourage people in the informal sector to become formalised because they will see other businesses like them that are registered doing well.
“Their productivity will increase. They will employ more Nigerians and at the end of the day, they will grow to the level of medium-size businesses and begin to pay taxes.”
She added, “Our assessment is that any business that has a turnover of less than N25m needs that break, not being taxed so they can invest in their businesses.
“We reduced the tax for medium-size businesses from 30 per cent to 20 per cent so that they can have more resources that they can plough back into their businesses.
“These are the largest employers of labour. The federal and state governments have a total labour force of less than one per cent of the population.”
On when the bill will be signed into law, Ahmed said the National Assembly had already forwarded it to the President for assent and the President had sent a copy to the ministries, departments and agencies to cross-check the provisions.
She said it was saddening that the only aspect of the bill Nigerians were focusing on was the increase in Value Added Tax from five to 7.5 per cent.
MD Denies Embezzlement Allegations As Workers Shut Down NDBDA
The Managing Director, Niger Delta Basin Development Authority (NDBDA), Mr Tonye David-West, has said that the accusations leveled against him and four executive directors of the Authority were untrue.
David-West, an engineer, made the denial in a chat with newsmen in Port Harcourt, on Monday.
The Tide reports that the NDBDA workers in Rivers State, had on Monday, protested against alleged embezzlement of funds released for the establishment of Songhai farms across the three River Basin Development Authorities in the region.
Speaking during the protest, Secretary, Union of Federal Ministry of Water Resources/All Rivers Basin Development Authorities, Apostle Nwafor Nkiken, stated that the Songhai Farm project was the pet project of the Honourable Minister for Water Resources, Engr Suleiman Hussien Adamu, which proceeds have increased the internally generated revenue of the Authority.
Nkiken called on the Federal Government and the anti-graft agencies to carry out a forensic audit of the Engineer David-West led Authority.
In her speech, the chairperson of the Rivers Chapter of the River Basin Development Authority Union, Mrs Ifiemi Ikpai-Kpai, alleged that funds had been released every year for the past three years for Songhai Farm project, with no project on ground to show for it.
She challenged the management to justify the huge fund it has received for the Songhai Farm projects in the last three years.
However, David-West denied the accusations against his management, saying there were no funds that were released to the authority that were not appropriated for the purpose for which they were released.
He explained that the Songhai Farm project which was a bone of contention between the NDBDA management and workers had been established in various parts of Rivers, Bayelsa and Delta States.
He, however, expressed regrets that the farms at Delta and Bayelsa States were not yet in full operation unlike the farm at Nkpor in Rivers State that was functional.
He explained that 76 plots of land which were purchased at Abalama in Asari-Toru Local Government Area of the state for the purpose of establishing a Songhai Farm was currently facing litigations because two neighboring communities laid clams to it.
The NDBDA boss pointed out, however, that the said funds were not for Rivers State alone but for the three Rivers Basin Authorities in the Niger Delta.
By: Tonye Nria-Dappa
