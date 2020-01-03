Business
Pipeline Vandalism Has Dropped By 81% -NNPC
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on Wednesday announced that vandalism of oil pipelines across the country reduced by 81 per cent in October 2019.
It stated that in October 2019, 35 vandalised-pipeline points, representing a decrease of 81 per cent from the 186 vandalised-points in September 2019, were recorded.
This came as the corporation again posted a trading surplus of N13.23bn in October 2019, representing an increase of 54 per cent when compared to the N8.59bn surplus posted in September last year.
In its October 2019 monthly financial and operations report, the NNPC stated that out of the 35 vandalised points recorded in the month under review, eight failed to be welded.
It stated that only one pipeline was ruptured. Ibadan-Ilorin axis accounted for 34 per cent of pipeline breaks, while ATC-Mosimi and other routes accounted for 23 per cent and 43 per cent respectively.
On the trading surplus recorded by the firm, the corporation stated that the N8.59bn recorded in September 2019 indicated an increase of 65 per cent compared to the N5.20bn posted in August 2019.
It said the N5.20bn surplus recorded in August beat the N4.26bn surplus posted in July 2019, reflecting an increase of 22 per cent.
The NNPC said the revenue increase of 54 per cent in its October 2019 accounts was largely due to improved trading surplus posted by its flagship upstream subsidiary, the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company.
The report stated that the corporation recorded crude oil and gas export sales of $483.25m in October 2019, which represented an increase of 35.77 percentage point, compared to the previous month.
This implies that in the month under review, crude oil export sales contributed $396.94m (82.14 per cent) of the dollar transactions, compared with $267.97m contribution in September 2019.
“The export gas sales for the month amounted to $86.32m,” the report stated.
Overall, the October 2018 to October 2019 crude oil and gas transactions indicated that crude oil and gas worth $5.49bn was exported.
In the downstream sector, the report stated that 1.16 billion litres of Premium Motor Spirit, popularly called petrol, was supplied in October 2019, translating to 37.3 million litres per day.
In the gas sector, out of the 235.82 billion cubic feet of gas supplied in October 2019, a total of 134.97BCF of gas was commercialised, consisting of 31.37BCF and 103.6BCF for the domestic and export market respectively.
This translates to a total supply of 1,011.85 million standard cubic feet of gas to the domestic market and 3,341.84mmscfd of gas supplied to the export market for the month.
This implies that during the month, 57.23 per cent of the average daily gas produced was commercialised, while the balance of 42.77 per cent was re-injected, used as upstream fuel gas or flared.
Business
Recapitalisation: Insurers Shop For N200bn
No less than N77billion would be taken away from insurance industry by government agencies to realise the expected injection of an additional N200billion into the industry in the cause of the ongoing recapitalisation exercise, a recent report has revealed.
According to the report, the recapitalisation cost was drawn from fees to be paid to the Nigerian Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), tax and stamp duties to be paid to the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), among other fees.
The Accounting Committee of the Nigeria Insurers Association (NIA) that did the costing of individual insurance companies’ recapitalisation expenses put the total amount at N77 billion for the 58 existing companies. Also noted is that companies offering composite business that requires N18 billion minimum capital are the worst hit, as some could have to cough out about N5 billion each to raise the N18 billion.
Although, the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) had pledged to discuss palliatives with its counterpart agencies, the Securities and Exchange Commission, NSE, and FIRS, no commitment has, so far been made by any of them.
For instance, at the Insurance Sector Forum organised by the Nigerian Stock Exchange in Lagos recently, the SEC had recently denied the claim by NAICOM that a letter requesting for financial palliatives and waivers has been submitted to the Commission.
According to, Head of Department, Securities and Investment, Mr Abdulkadir Abbass who represented Mrs Mary Uduk, the Ag DG of SEC, the Commission had not received any request for waiver on recapitalisation or palliatives from the NAICOM.
But Mr Pius Agboola, Director, who represented , the Acting Commissioner for Insurance, NAICOM, Mr Sunday Thomas during the question and answer session, had said that his commission had already submitted a letter to that effect to SEC.
Mr Agboola had, however, admitted that the letter was given to Mr Abbass’ driver for onwards delivery to the Commission and whether the letter was submitted or not was unknown.
He pledged to resend a fresh letter to SEC for them to step up action.
However, , Director General, NSE, Mr Oscar Onyema at the Forum themed; Recapitalisation: A panacea for Insurance Industry Growth” had called for support of the insurance industry’s stakeholders for companies seeking to raise capital in the market, adding that insurance needs support to realise its potentials.
Business
African Tech Startups Net Over $6m In 2019 – Report
A news media platform focused on the world’s startup news and emerging markets, Venturburn, has reported that, in 2019, African tech startups raked in over $16million by taking part in and winning startup competitions.
In a report made available on the company’s website, the biggest cash prize went to South African insurtech startup Pineapple, which, in October, won first prize and $1.5million in VentureClash, a $5-million global venture challenge for early-stage companies, run by US-based Connecticut Innovations.
A Nigerian healthtech startup, LifeBank, which delivers blood and other essential medical supplies to hospitals, was awarded $250 000 in November, after it was named the winner of the inaugural Africa Netpreneur Prize. Egypt’s Nawah-Scientific and Water Access Rwanda were placed second and third, taking home $150, 000 and $100 000, respectively. The other seven finalists were each awarded $65,000.
Nigeria’s Hello Tractor and Kenya’s BuuPass each won $15, 000 and three month’s acceleration in Bosch Africa’s Smart Mobility competition held in November. In April, Nigerian startup Medsaf and SA startup Iyeza Health each received $10,000 from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, after winning the foundation’s Malaria and Vaccine Delivery challenges, respectively.
In September, seven startups came out top at the Pitch AgriHack 2019 competition and were awarded a total of €60,000 in prizes. This year’s winners are from Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya and Uganda.
The report showed that some startups also bagged non-monetary honours in 2019. Notable among them is Swiss emerging market startup competition, Seedstars World. It selected 11 African startups, from a pool of 30 that had won pitches in their respective home town, which will represent the continent at the Seedstars Summit 2020.
Business
SEC Moves To Tackle Unclaimed Dividends
The Securities and Exchange Commission, (SEC), has said that it has outlined a number of initiatives in a bid to resolve the issue of unclaimed dividends in the capital market., Acting Director General of the SEC, Ms. Mary Uduk who spoke in Abuja, said in the New Year, the Commission would employ various strategies in a bid to ensure that issues of unclaimed dividends are effectively tackled in the capital market.
Uduk said the issue of unclaimed dividends are legacy issues as they happened way back in the past, adding that right now, the major problem has to do with identity management which the capital market and other stakeholders are working to resolve.
She said: “Right now, you will not get unclaimed dividends from new issues. Part of the problem of unclaimed dividend has to do with identity management which we are doing all we can to educate the public on and engaging the various stakeholders to be able to get a lot of the information that we require.
“Since then, items like BVN have been added to help in identity management. The capital market is also taking advantage of it. The Central Securities Clearing System and the registrars are working together to ensure that more information from the legacy shareholders are being collected to be able to update their information and get them to claim their dividends”.
Uduk said of recent that there has been a lot of engagements with shareholders on this issue to ensure that it is resolved.
“The registrars don’t have direct interface with shareholders, they deal directly with stockbrokers. But there is a committee comprising of the SEC, the registrars, the stockbrokers, the issuing houses, the CSCS and NSE working on that in addition to the e-dividend management committee. The committee has come up with a resolution which was adopted at the last Capital Market Committee meeting. Part of the resolutions was that stock brokers will update information in respect of their client.
