NPA Moves To Pay Rivers Dockworkers Severance Package

Chairman of the Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers, King Dandeson Douglas Jaja, has patted the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike on the back over the Federal High Court judgment that ceded the Soku Oil field to the state.

Speaking during the 112 quarterly meeting of the council, the Opobo monarch described it as monumental achievement for the state government.

He said, “ We hope this decision of the Federal High Court will ultimately lead to the return of peace to the area and that we shall continue to co- exist as brothers and sisters like before.”

In another light the chairman of the council called on government to intervene on the indiscriminate use of titles by non- recognised traditional rulers.

In the words of King JajaV, “we note with regrets that certain individuals who are not recognised by government as traditional rulers go about using titles, His eminence, His majesty, His Royal Highness, His Highness without being recognised by the state government. We call on government to protect the dignity of traditional institution.”

While pleading for allocation of cars to the royal fathers, the king asked the governor to also look into the plight of the traditional rulers to have car allocation as was done to the lawmakers recently.

Responding , the governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has promised to weild the heavy stick on those traditional rulers who are impostors.

He hinted of plans to sponsor a bill that will regulate the recognition of traditional rulers.

Wike said the measure was to instil sanity, “ we will not allow anybody to insult or disrespect our traditional institutions. We will protect you. “The governor charged them to be alive to their duties as harbinger of peace, security and unity in their kingdoms.

On the request for car allocation, the governor assured it will be done at the appropriate time and urged for patience from them.