DESOPADEC Boss Tasks Stakeholders On Peace

Newly sworn-in Rivers State Commissioner for Education, Prof Kaniye Ebeku has reiterated his commitment to the policies and programmes of the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom in ensuring that the NEW Rivers Vision succeeds in the state.

Professor Ebeku stated this during his maiden meeting with Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dagogo Hart as well as Directors of the Ministry, held last Thursday, in the Ministry and vowed to work assiduously to execute the NEW RIVERS VISION of the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike in the education sector.

According to the commissioner: “Anything that will deviate from the set target that he has set for his administration I will not be part of it and am sure from time you know that I pursue righteousness, I pursue straight forward issues, so as long as I am concern anyone among you the staff that are ready to work in the same line of the governor is my friend.”

He solicited the support of the Permanent Secretary and directors of the Ministry in driving the vision and the Mission of the Ministry.

On staff attitude to work, he warned that he will not tolerate laxity and truancy to work, and enjoined all heads of department to ensure that their staff live to up to their duty and official responsibilities.

He said: “if at this time, you have not resumed work, you will answer questions, adding that “truancy will not be tolerated”.

On his part, Permanent Secretary, Rivers State Ministry of Education, Dagogo Hart assured the commissioner of the unflinching support of Directors and staff of the Ministry.

Hart expressed Staff readiness to work with the new commissioner of the Ministry so as to achieve the dreams, visions and aspirations of the state Governor for the education sector.

“We are ready to help you succeed and to make the Ministry move forward because we know your worth and your capacity and what you have been able to achieve and we are ready to work with you to ensure your administration succeeds.”

By: Susan Serekara-Nwikhana