Niger Delta
DESOPADEC Boss Tasks Stakeholders On Peace
The Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC), has appealed to traditional rulers, youth and community leaders in the various communities that form the oil producing areas of the state to continue to maintain the peace in their various domains.
The Managing Director/CEO, Bashorun Askia Ogieh, who made the appeal in a new year message, said “We can only thrive and fast-track development in an atmosphere of peace and tranquility.”
Ogieh while assuring that the commission will be fully involved in the provision of healthcare facilities, educational and infrastructural development as well as socio-economic welfare of our people, throughout the year and in the coming years, maintained that “All these lofty projects earmarked for the year will be a mirage in the absence of peace and security..”
The DESOPADEC boss however pledged to run a transparent and people-oriented commission, that is accountable at all times to all stakeholders.
”Let us give glory and honour to God Almighty for His faithfulness and mercy on all of us and for granting us the opportunity to cross over to the New Year and New Decade, 2020.
“The year 2020 is unique as it marks the first full year into the new DESOPADEC management as well as the second term of His Excellency, Sen. Dr Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, Governor of Delta State. As you are well aware, ours is a major plank of the Stronger Delta Policy of the government and we are therefore poised for greater accomplishments despite our peculiar challenges as oil producing communities.
“With God helping us, our focus in the year will be on the tangibles and intangibles, in providing for the needs of our people and meeting developmental aspirations of the various communities that form the oil producing areas of the Stat”, he said.
By: Albert Ograka, Asaba
Niger Delta
Rivers Monarchs Hail RSG On Soku Oil Field
Chairman of the Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers, King Dandeson Douglas Jaja, has patted the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike on the back over the Federal High Court judgment that ceded the Soku Oil field to the state.
Speaking during the 112 quarterly meeting of the council, the Opobo monarch described it as monumental achievement for the state government.
He said, “ We hope this decision of the Federal High Court will ultimately lead to the return of peace to the area and that we shall continue to co- exist as brothers and sisters like before.”
In another light the chairman of the council called on government to intervene on the indiscriminate use of titles by non- recognised traditional rulers.
In the words of King JajaV, “we note with regrets that certain individuals who are not recognised by government as traditional rulers go about using titles, His eminence, His majesty, His Royal Highness, His Highness without being recognised by the state government. We call on government to protect the dignity of traditional institution.”
While pleading for allocation of cars to the royal fathers, the king asked the governor to also look into the plight of the traditional rulers to have car allocation as was done to the lawmakers recently.
Responding , the governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has promised to weild the heavy stick on those traditional rulers who are impostors.
He hinted of plans to sponsor a bill that will regulate the recognition of traditional rulers.
Wike said the measure was to instil sanity, “ we will not allow anybody to insult or disrespect our traditional institutions. We will protect you. “The governor charged them to be alive to their duties as harbinger of peace, security and unity in their kingdoms.
On the request for car allocation, the governor assured it will be done at the appropriate time and urged for patience from them.
Niger Delta
NLC Flays A’Ibom Govt For Stopping 723 Workers’ Salaries
The Chairman of the Akwa Ibom State chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Sunny James, on Tuesday, criticised the Akwa Ibom State Government for allegedly withholding the salaries of 723 workers since July 2019.
James, who spoke during the Solemn Assembly organised by the Akwa Ibom State Nigeria Labour Congress in Uyo, said the salaries of the affected workers were stopped without explanations.
He claimed that four of their members, who worked with Jubilee Syringe Company, were also sacked for demanding their rights.
“The state government stopped salaries of 723 workers since July. They have neither been recalled nor given reasons for the stoppage of their salaries and they have not been sacked.
“You cannot employ somebody and he has been working for two years and suddenly you say the mode of their employment was not correct. So labour is not in agreement with the mode of employment they are talking about.
“In 2019, four labour leaders, who did nothing wrong, were sacked from Jubilee Syringe Company for demanding their rights. Although we have reported to the governor, they have not been recalled,” he stated.
James lamented that retired workers in the state from 1999 till date had not been paid their gratuities.
He also stated that salaries and other entitlements had not been paid to local government employees, even as the governor had given directives to the effect.
He described the actions of the state government as victimisation.
Niger Delta
I’ll Ensure Success Of NEW Rivers Vision -Commissioner
Newly sworn-in Rivers State Commissioner for Education, Prof Kaniye Ebeku has reiterated his commitment to the policies and programmes of the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom in ensuring that the NEW Rivers Vision succeeds in the state.
Professor Ebeku stated this during his maiden meeting with Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dagogo Hart as well as Directors of the Ministry, held last Thursday, in the Ministry and vowed to work assiduously to execute the NEW RIVERS VISION of the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike in the education sector.
According to the commissioner: “Anything that will deviate from the set target that he has set for his administration I will not be part of it and am sure from time you know that I pursue righteousness, I pursue straight forward issues, so as long as I am concern anyone among you the staff that are ready to work in the same line of the governor is my friend.”
He solicited the support of the Permanent Secretary and directors of the Ministry in driving the vision and the Mission of the Ministry.
On staff attitude to work, he warned that he will not tolerate laxity and truancy to work, and enjoined all heads of department to ensure that their staff live to up to their duty and official responsibilities.
He said: “if at this time, you have not resumed work, you will answer questions, adding that “truancy will not be tolerated”.
On his part, Permanent Secretary, Rivers State Ministry of Education, Dagogo Hart assured the commissioner of the unflinching support of Directors and staff of the Ministry.
Hart expressed Staff readiness to work with the new commissioner of the Ministry so as to achieve the dreams, visions and aspirations of the state Governor for the education sector.
“We are ready to help you succeed and to make the Ministry move forward because we know your worth and your capacity and what you have been able to achieve and we are ready to work with you to ensure your administration succeeds.”
By: Susan Serekara-Nwikhana
