Buhari Has No Option Than To Go In 2023 –PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, demanded that President Muhammadu Buhari withdraws his statement on “standing down” in 2023 contained in his New Year message

PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said going by the provisions of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), President Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC), have no other option than to exit office at the expiration of his tenure.

The opposition party admonished President Buhari to desist from presenting a picture of having an option to continue in office beyond 2023.

“The PDP holds, in total submission to the letter and spirit of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), that it is not an issue of “standing down” or not being “available” for future election, but a decided and inevitable position as contained in our constitution that he must quit office after two terms which will end in 2023. Mr President, therefore, does not have any other choice before the law.

“Whether President Buhari likes it or not, he and his APC will exit the arena at the end of this tenure. History is replete with lessons from those who sought to stretch our nation beyond her limits. Moreover, President Buhari and his extinguishing APC ought to have known by now that Nigerians have moved ahead and cannot wait to see them go,” Ologbondiyan said.

The PDP dismissed President Buhari’s New Year message as uninspiring, stating that the message did “not galvanise any form of hope for a despairing nation like ours.”

The party charged the President to be courageous enough to give a fresh New Year message to show remorse for the incompetence and misrule of his administration.

“The citizens are no longer swayed by empty promises and false performance indices as replete in Mr President’s new year message. Our party restates that President Buhari should, therefore, end this showboating by issuing a fresh New Year message to demonstrate a commitment to electoral reforms by returning the 8th Assembly Electoral Act amendment bill, which he refused to sign, to the National Assembly without further delay.

“He should also waste no time in signing the bill into law when retooled to meet current exigencies and passed by the current National Assembly. President Buhari should also order the immediate prosecution of his party leaders who perpetrated violence in the 2019 general election as well as the governorship elections in Ekiti, Osun, Bayelsa and Kogi States where APC used thugs and compromised security agents to unleash mayhem and killed innocent compatriots who came out to perform their civic responsibility at the polls.

“Mr President should apologise for the violation of human rights, attacks on institutions of democracy, disobedience to court orders and constitutional violations under his administration as well as order an immediate investigation and prosecution of all those who played roles in these ugly episodes,” PDP said.