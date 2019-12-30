Wike Passionate About Rivers Dev – Don

A university teacher, Ken Nweke, has lauded Governor Nyesom Wike over what he described as his passion in bringing about development in Rivers State, just as he called for the establishment of an Oil Minieral Areas Development Commission.

Nweke who is an Associate Professor of Political Science at the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, made the commendation when he appeared as guest on a live radio programme in Port Harcourt, monitored by The Tide.

He explained that establishment of such commission will enable the communities derive benefit from the oil resources on their land, noting that it was wrong to play politics with development.

According to him, “I want to advise further that the States in the Niger Delta should begin to buy into establishing Oil Mineral Areas Development Commission so that the 13 per cent that is coming to the States, same should be deployed to those areas so that the development in those communities that produce this thing that we are playing politics will have a part of it.

“How does politics that is playing out in the South-South affect these ones that actually produce the oil? If we have Oil Mineral Areas Development Commission spread around the states of the Niger Delta, it will also bring development to these ones that are suffering degradation, poverty and lack of infrastructure that we are talking about in the Niger Delta. That will also complement efforts at all levels,” he stated, noting that it was rather sad that States in the Niger Delta were interested in what comes to them as opposed to what also goes back to those areas that actually produce this oil,” he said.

The university don further backed Governor Wike for insisting that he will protect what belongs to the State, saying, “the contestation of who gets what, how and when as far as oil is concerned in the South-South, gave the right to protect what belongs to them.

“The Governor of Rivers State has the right to protect what belongs to Rivers State as he rightly says that he will not compromise what belongs to Rivers State and am in full support of that,” Dr. Nweke said.

Nweke further said though the Oil Mineral Areas Development Commission was in existence in Imo and Delta States, he expressed doubts as to the extent they were being funded by the States that created them.

“Since in the law today we have 13 per cent derivation to the States, the States can also make their own laws to establish this oil mineral areas development commission and take 13 per cent that comes into their coffers to deploy to these areas that actually produce this oil to enable government do what it ought to do, while the firms that are also engaged in development activities would ordinarily complement the activities of government.

“Going into 2020, the States in the region need to begin to sit and say how do we help to cushion the effect of underdevelopment in our region? Because I see the passion in the Governor of Rivers State in developing Rivers State. So he (Wike) can take a further step doing this and his name will be written in gold. It is not just establishing a commission without funding the commission or bringing men that have the passion.

“Let me give you an instance, the Governor of Rivers State has passion for the development of Rivers State. I am not just saying it, anybody can challenge me. Successive Governors too in Rivers State have also proven to also have passion for the development of Rivers State.

“If we have governors like our own that have passion to develop Rivers State, if as such a commission is also established, they will ensure that that commission live up to expectation. That DESOPADEC in Delta State failed, does not mean that if one is established in Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Cross River or Edo, or Bayelsa, that such commission will fail. If we have governors that have the political will to deliver like we have in Rivers State, such a commission will live up to its expectation,” Dr. Nweke stated.