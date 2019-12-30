Education
VC Tasks Youths On Creativity
The Vice Chancellor of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Rumuolumeni, Port Harcourt, Prof. Ozo-Mekuri Ndimele, has charged youths in the state to be creative and think outside their immediate environment in order to be useful to the society
He made this appeal during a youth summit organised by the New Generation of Rivers Youths, tagged. “Rivers First Proponents” held at the main campus of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education over the weekend.
Ndimele who was the chief host at the event charged youths to think outside the box and fathom ways to engage themselves in other meaningful activities rather than depending solely on politics.
Prof. Ndimele thanked the organizers for choosing the school for the programme, saying that the gathering which was made up of government officials, youths and opinion leaders will give them the opportunity to improve on their abilities.
The VC used the opportunity to invite the youths to develop themselves the more by enrolling in the Postgraduate School of IAUE and enumerated some achievements his team of technocrats have made over the past years and promised to do more.
The Youth Summit also had in attendance: the Deputy Speaker of Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Ehie Edison, SSA to the Governor on New Media, Hon. Marshal Obuzor, the spokesperson of PDP, Rivers State, Amb. Darlington Orji, Prof. Okey Onuchukwu and other youth leaders.
By: Ngozi Dennar
Education
LASU Calls For Caution Over Murder Of Student
The management of the Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, has called for caution from its students following the alleged murder of one of the institution’s final-year-female students.
It also urged them to remain calm to allow the law enforcement agents conclude their investigation into the matter.
The university’s spokesman, Mr Ademola Adekoya, said yesterday in Lagos that the LASU’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun, made the appeal.
Adekoya said that Fagbohun, on behalf of the university’s management, assured the university community that the university would continue to monitor the case and ensure that justice was done.
Adekoya quoted the vice chancellor as saying: ”I received with great shock the news of the death of Miss Favour Dailey-Oladele, a final year student of the Department of Theatre Arts of the University.
”Based on the police preliminary investigation, the deceased was murdered on December 8 at Ikoyi Ile in Ikire, Osun , by some individuals who had since been arrested.
”The university’s management, hereby, commiserates with the parents and other family members of the deceased, the staff and students of the department, and the entire university community.
”The police have assured us that justice will be served in this case as the perpetrators of this heinous crime will be charged to court immediately investigation is concluded,” he said.
Adekoya said that LASU’s management reiterated its commitment to ensuring the security of lives and property on all its campuses.
Education
UN Lauds Anambra Govt For Investing In Teachers’ Education
The United Nations Industrial Development Organisation has commended the Anambra State Government for investing in teachers education.
UNIDO Regional Director, Mr Jean Bakole, made the commendation during the Business Plan and Entrepreneurship Fair held in Awka, the Anambra State capital.
He said the governor, Willie Obiano, had provided the enabling environment as well as financial resources for capacity training of teachers in the state to equip them with a 21st century technology.
Bakole reassured the state government of UNIDO’s continued collaboration on skills and entrepreneurship capacity building for youths in the state.
He noted that “For Nigeria to confront skill challenges, there’s need for government and critical stakeholders to promote entrepreneurship capable of creating jobs, wealth and build a resilient and inclusive economy.”
He said UNIDO as a specialized agency of the United Nations, “promotes inclusive and sustainable industrialization in developing countries and economies.”
Bakola added,”Our activities in Nigeria as contained in the Country Programme and endorsed by the Federal Government fall under three thematic areas:poverty reduction through productive activities.
“In addition, UNIDO promotes and supports capacity building with a focus on women and youth to equip them with the necessary knowledge and skills for improved livelihood, gain control of their lives and exert influence in society.
“The programme is a 21st century global entrepreneurship training initiatives that enables women and youth to apply innovative Information Technology and business concepts to establish and grow successful businesses that will lead to job creation and generate wealth.
“One of such partnerships is the collaboration between UNIDO and the Anambra State Government. The collaboration came into existence following a Trust Fund Agreement signed between UNIDO and the Anambra State Government in 2017.”
UNIDO, on the occasion rewarded three schools in the state for emerging winners in the annual Business Plan competition for secondary schools.
Education
Group Wants Northern Govs To Invest More In Education
The National Council of Muslim Youth Organisation (NACOMYO), has called on the Federal Government and the Northern States Governments to prioritise functional education and take steps towards salvaging the sector.
This is contained in a communique signed by its National President, Malam Sani Suleiman at the end of its two-day leadership retreat in Kaduna yesterday.
The event which was held at Umar Bin Khattab Islamic Centre, Kaduna commenced on Friday and ended on Sunday.
The retreat with the theme “Leadership and Strategies for Success” was attended by three delegates each from the 19 Northern States and FCT.
The communique noted that the state of educational system had deteriorated to a level that there was disconnect between character and learning, and called for drastic action to change the situation.
The NACOMYO called on Muslim Ummah to take control and ensure they were custodians of their educational system to maintain standards and values.
On the nation’s security situation, the association expressed dismay and condemned activities of Islamic State of West Africa’ (ISWAP), especially the reported execution of 11 people in the north-east.
It stated that participants were worried on resurgence of violent activities and insecurity in the country especially in the north east states of Yobe and Borno.
“Participants as peace lovers urge all perpetrators involved in these dastardly acts to embrace dialogue, peace and restraint.
“While imploring security agencies to redouble their efforts in intelligence gathering and be more professional in carrying out their duties that molestation, insult, discrimination and senseless killing of innocent Muslims should stop with immediate effect.”
