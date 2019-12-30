Editorial
Unity, Reconciliation In Rivers
Last Thursday, Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, again, drew the attention of Rivers people to the need to promote unity and reconciliation amongst themselves in the State.
The Governor, who spoke through his Chief of Staff, Engr. Chukwuemeka Woke, during the 20th Ikwerre National Day of Thanksgiving, 2019, at the State Ecumenical Centre in Port Harcourt, recalled that his administration started, and practically promoted reconciliation and unity after the last general elections by withdrawing murder charges preferred against some politicians on the other political divide.
Said he: I call on all Rivers people to work towards unity and reconciliation this Christmas season. In unity, we will advance the frontier of development of our state. As a Government, we have started promoting reconciliation to foster unity”.
The Tide recalls that shortly after being declared winner of the 2019 governorship elections, Governor Wike, in a statewide broadcast, called on the Minister of Transportation and leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state, Rt. Hon Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, to put an end to all forms of political contentions and join hands with him to develop the state.
To further demonstrate his commitment to foster unity, peace and progress of the state, Wike directed the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice to review all pending criminal proceedings filed against any person by the State and directly related to political activities prior to the 2019 general elections and make appropriate recommendations to him for necessary action to promote reconciliation,and pledged to form an all-inclusive government to advance the collective interest of all the people, irrespective of party, ethnic or religious affiliations.
While we applaud Governor Wike’s burning desire to foster unity and reconciliation amongst the people, we are elated by the Governor’s assurance that he would continue to advance unity and reconciliation through programmes and projects with emphasis on his administration’s commitment to the state-wide roll out of projects across the 23 Local Government Areas of the State.
We acknowledge the even spread of key projects across all Local Government Areas of the State as part of his commitment to an inclusive development of the State. We equally welcome the decision of the state government to extend the Saakpenwa-Bori Road to Kono and the progress of work on the Ogoni-Andoni-Opobo-Nkoro Unity Road.
The Tide salutes the resilience and visionary leadership of Governor Wike that has prompted the bold move to initiate the pathway to peace, security and speedy development of Rivers State. No doubt, Wike’s extension of hands of fellowship to his political opponents confirms his penchant for peaceful coexistence and furtherance of a united indivisible Rivers State.
We agree no less with the Governor that now that every contention concerning the election was over, the task of building the State must take precedence over all other group or individual considerations. Rivers State has accomplished a lot to be proud of under the leadership of Governor Wike.
However, there is still a lot more to be done to advance and realise the ultimate dream of the founding fathers of the State. Indeed, the time is now for the various political gladiators in the State to take stock, have a deep introspection and embrace peace in the collective interest of the State.
We therefore join Governor Wike to call on Rivers leaders from all the ethnic nationalities and political interests to take deliberate steps to promote the unity of the State, while we enjoin the state government to keep to its promise of delivering of the three key Flyover Bridges in Port Harcourt in record time in order to resolve traffic congestion in Port Harcourt.
Editorial
Still On ASUU, FG’s Imbroglio
Again, the Academic Staff Union of Universities, last week, threatened to mobilise its members for a
nationwide strike if the Federal Government stops the salaries of lecturers for resisting enrolment on the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System.
The union, this time claimed that its experts had designed a “unique prototype of the IPPIS for the university system named, University Transparency and Accountability Solution, which it urged the Federal Government to implement in universities instead of the IPPIS.
Addressing a news conference in Abuja, the ASUU National President, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, said the UTAS designed by a team of crack software engineers, who are based in the Nigerian universities, unlike the IPPIS, would address the uniqueness of the university system, particularly the flexibility of the payroll and personnel management.
He alleged that the attempt to impose enrolment in the IPPIS on university lecturers by the Federal Government was a plot to distract the union from the ongoing 2009 agreement renegotiation.
The Tide still disagrees with ASUU’s argument on IPPIS. In fact, ASUU’s peculiarities are in a way different from those of MDAs such as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), military, police, para-military agencies, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), among others, with the Constitution and special laws providing for their autonomy, which had since enrolled into IPPIS.
We are indeed, aware that IPPIS, a World Bank recommended tool, took off in 2007 with key goals to ensure effective and efficient management of Federal Government staff records; timely and accurate payment of salaries and wages of employees; deduction of taxes and other third-party dues, remittance of payroll deductions to third parties; and the enrolment of employees into IPPIS database; in addition to helping government in development planning; management of payroll budget and appropriate control of personnel cost. Its features include the Treasury Single Account (TSA), Presidential Initiative on Continuous Audit (PICA), Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), among others.
We reckon that the first phase of implementation of TSA in 217 MDAs in 2012 helped government save about N500 billion, thus encouraging its implementation across board. And between 2015 and July, 2019, about N10 trillion have been saved through the blockage of leakages in government finances; more than 20, 000 unnecessary bank accounts operated by MDAs closed; over N45 billion in monthly interest on borrowings from banks saved; and about N50 billion revenue stranded in different accounts mopped up.
On the other hand, PICA has eliminated 50,000 ghost workers, and enabled government save N76 billion in 2017 and N130 billion in 2018 from bloated workers’ emoluments, thus, allowing for employment of 70, 000 new civil servants. Besides, with well over 512 MDAs with more than 740,000 workers captured, it is clear that IPPIS would give government the window to budget and plan for its workers with precision and efficiency, and also inject transparency, accountability and probity in the expenditure of scarce public funds. Also, CPS has reformed pension administration and made it more transparent and efficient, with over N5 trillion in capital base.
We are surprised that ASUU, which had hitherto bandied itself as advocate for good governance, transparency and accountability in the management of public funds, is kicking against a system designed to guarantee just that. We like to remind ASUU that even at state levels, most governments across the country have been conducting biometric exercises since 2007, and between 2015 and now, some governors have implemented more than three biometrics exercises for all government workers, including academic staff of state universities to facilitate a state-wide database of government workers for effective budgeting and development planning. And we are not aware that such biometric exercises have affected their ability to receive salaries, Earned Academic Allowances, or access to retirement benefits, among others.
Perhaps, ASUU should know that the government needs to have a database of all its employees for adequate budgeting and future development plans, including infrastructure projects across the education sector, the universities inclusive.
ASUU should also know that for government to guarantee regular flow of funds and adequate personnel management while at the same time meeting other ancillary commitments, it needs to have a clear understanding of what is on the ground, challenges facing them and prospects, going forward. IPPIS provides the launch pad for that while checking corruption and sharp practices in the system.
This is why we consider as baseless ASUU’s position that the introduction of IPPIS is not backed by law, just as its introduction into federal universities will only compound the problem of regular flow of fund and personnel management. If ASUU believes that IPPIS’ “objectives include centralisation of payroll systems of the government, facilitating easy storage, updating and retrieval of personnel records for administrative purposes and pension processing”, then it should have no problem with the initiative.
We, therefore, advise ASUU to have a rethink on its stance so that the tertiary education sector of the country will not futher if battered.
For us, IPPIS provides that meeting point! This is why we say ‘No’ to another ASUU strike this time around, and urge it not to walk back its suspension of any industrial action over IPPIS. This remains our stand!
Editorial
One Building Collapse Too Many
The death of nine persons with 31 others injured when a seven-storey-building col
lapsed along Woji Road in the GRA Phase 2 axis of Port Harcourt on Friday, November 23, 2018, has once again called attention to the level of abnormality going on in Nigeria.
According to reports, the building which was under construction, collapsed after an additional floor was added to it. The government has sympathised with those who lost their loved ones. The Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike, who visited the site also ordered the arrest of the owner and all those involved in the construction of the ill-fated building.
Experts have said that some factors responsible for such occurrences include dominance of quacks in the construction industry, design error, poor construction supervision, conversion of residential buildings to commercial houses, abandoned structures, civil commotion; natural disasters, code of practice, effect of high temperature, developers interference, poor building materials and lack of building maintenance culture, among others.
But basic requirement for approval of building plans is that planning and design should be executed by persons with current licences from the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), Architects Registration Council of Nigeria (ARCON) and the Council of Registered Planners. There have been cases where building plans of a one-storey building are approved without being certified, and sealed by COREN registered engineers.
It is against this backdrop that The Tide welcomes the swift action taken by the Rivers State Government in setting up a five-man judicial commission of inquiry headed by Hon. Justice Adolphus Enebeli to look into the circumstances surrounding the collapsed building in Port Harcourt. We expect the panel to do the needful and come out with measures that will lead to a permanent solution to the menace and check the re-occurrence of such ugly incident.
We equally urge all stakeholders to place emphasis on use of right materials for construction of buildings and other infrastructure, periodic testing of building materials and concretes during construction, employment of the right calibre of professionals and artisans in the design and construction of buildings, ensure that designs are checked, cross-checked by the right professionals, sealed and approved before construction can commence.
We also suggest that Nigerians should imbibe the practice of adopting preventive, corrective and condition-based maintenance culture and reporting cases of buildings showing signs of failure to the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) and Prevention Investigation and Failure Analysis Committee. By so doing, lives may be saved. Also, there should be a review and enforcement of urban planning laws to regulate building products and processes.
The professional bodies should come together and set up a development control resource centre as it has become obvious that development control in the public sector is not working. Government must come up with specific legislations and set up specific standards on building construction.
We reckon that as long as artisans are left to manage construction processes, and until defaulters are convicted and jailed, building collapse would persist in the country.
Therefore, to avert a repeat of this sad development, the prevailing disregard for professionalism must stop henceforth. Professionals engaged in building projects should be sanctioned if found culpable. Professional bodies in the built sector should as a matter of urgency demand the immediate reconciliation of all the urban and physical planning laws as well as the immediate domestication of the National Building Code.
While we commiserate with the families of victims, an improved level of compliance to constructive principles by construction industry stakeholders is required to check building collapse.
Editorial
Reps’ Alarm On Ebola
Obviously agitated by the havoc perpetrated by the 2014 Ebola virus crisis, the Federal House of Representatives last week issued a fresh alarm and directive to relevant authorities and stakeholders to enforce checks at the nation’s entry points – airports, seaports and land borders so as to avert another round of disaster by the deadly virus.
Arising from its plenary, the lawmakers unanimously passed two separate resolutions on Ebola, the first being a motion by Paschal Obi entitled: “Looming Reoccurrence of Ebola Crisis In Nigeria” in which the Green Chamber directed the Federal Ministry of Health to deploy all necessary materials and personnel to immediately embark on screening of all passengers at the airports, seaports and land borders as well as for the Federal Government to set aside funds for the management of Ebola virus in the event of its re-occurrence in Nigeria.
Rep Obi, in his motion, explained that considering the proximity of Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to Nigeria and other West African countries, the need to put in place adequate mechanism to prevent the resurgence of the pandemic in a densely populated country like Nigeria has become imperative.
Similarly, the House called for the immortalisation of Late Dr. Stella Ameyo Adadevoh for sacrificing her life towards preventing the spread of Ebola virus from Lagos State to other parts of Nigeria in 2014 by naming a public health institution after the medic for her heroic act of patriotism and nationalism.
Well said, The Tide agrees no less with the position of the lawmakers. It is, indeed, apt, timely and commendable that the House could speak out in what is clearly a matter of public interest and urgency which constitutes a clear and present danger to the wellbeing of the citizenry.
Since the Liberian-American diplomat, Patrick Sawyer, brought the Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) into Nigeria in 2014, there have been conscious efforts by all stakeholders at governmental and non-governmental levels on preventive and protective measures. Perhaps, that informed the reason why the lawmakers resolved to alert the nation on EVD before we could find ourselves in a messy situation.
Thankfully, Nigerian borders, particularly land entry points remain closed for now and we expect the nation’s security community, especially the Immigration and Customs personnel to be more vigilant and thorough in their screening following reports of Ebola scare in the DRC.
The death of Adadevoh and a nurse that treated Sawyer, still looms large in our psyche and, therefore, no effort should be spared in preventing and containing any outbreak in Nigeria again.
We recall that on October 9, 2014, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) specially acknowledged Nigeria’s positive role in controlling and containing the Ebola epidemic, “Nigeria’s quick responses, including intense rapid contact tracing, tracking, surveillance of potential contacts and isolation of all contacts were of particular importance in controlling and limiting the outbreak,” the ECDC declared, describing Nigeria’s feat as a piece of world-class epidemiological detective work and a spectacular success story.
It is against this backdrop that we think that all critical stakeholders should not relent on the achievements recorded in 2014 in the event of the current EVD scare.
Ebola is widely considered to be worse than HIV/AIDS not because it has no known cure or vaccine. Infected persons face painful death in a matter of days. Regrettably, it has claimed many lives, including heathcare providers who in the discharge of their professional duties paid the supreme price.
Infected persons exhibit symptoms ranging from diarrhea, bleeding, high temperature, haemorrhagic fever, sore throat, among others. This is why we need sensitisation of the populace to track patients that exhibit such symptoms for early treatment and isolation.
With the report of the virus and breakout in the above-named Central African country, Nigerians more than any other time need to be very cautious as conditions that predispose the populace to the virus appear to be everywhere, even as medical experts warn against consumption of ‘bush meat,’ physical contact with infected persons by way of handshake, sexual intercourse and exposure to wild animals and birds. It is worrisome that we cherish the bush meat delicacy as well as live in slum settlements which make our people more vulnerable in case of the virus outbreak.
Our consolation, however, is that the World Health Organisation (WHO), the European Union (EU), the Federal Ministry of Health and other critical stakeholders have been striving hard to put in place strategies to combat the scourge.
The time for the media and all stakeholders to synergise towards providing the much-needed sensitisation is now or never. In the main, the least any Nigerian could do, for now, is to remain vigilant and prayerful.
