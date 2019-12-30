City Crime
School Feeding: FG Pays Food Suppliers In 33 States
The Federal Government yesterday said it had paid suppliers of foodstuff and cooks in 33 participating states under the National Home Grown School Feeding Programme.
Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, said the payment, which was for January 2020, would ensure that the feeding of the 9.9 million pupils in the 33 states and the Federal Capital Territory starts immediately schools resume in two weeks time.
She explained that the payment covered the cost of feeding the school pupils in the participating states, adding that the funds were released in December to give the suppliers and cooks adequate time to procure and stock foodstuff.
Farouq said, “We believe that paying these funds early is critical to the success of the programme. We do not want any hitches and we want to ensure that the school children are fed on time and without any excuses.”
The minister warned that the Federal Government would not accept any drop in the nutritional quality of the meals given to the children.
She said the Federal Government had gladly received reports of improved attendance in the schools and improved hygiene among the pupils.
These outcomes, according to Farouq, were some of the reasons for setting up the school feeding programme.
She noted that under the National Home Grown School Feeding Programme, a total of 9,963,726 pupils were fed in 54,942 schools across the country and were served by 107,862 suppliers and cooks.
The programme is one of the components of the National Social Investment Programme of the federal government.
The NSIP, which was previously under the Presidency, was recently moved to the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.
Monarch Cautions Youths Against Violence, Other Social Vices
The Gom Mama of Mama Chiefdom in Nasarawa, Alhaji Mustapha Zubairu, has advised youths to shun violence and all other negative tendencies in their interest and for societal development.
Zubairu gave the advice yesterday when he received Wamba/Farin-Ruwa Youths Movement residing in Lafia, the state capital.
The traditional ruler said that if youths and other Nigerians could shun violence at all times, it would go a long way in not only promoting peace but would also ensure speedy development of the country.
“I want to thank you for the visit and for forming this group aimed at promoting unity and peaceful co-existence among yourselves and other Nigerians.
“This is because peace is the necessary requirement for the development of any society.
“Peace is priceless and non-negotiable; as no society or nation will achieve meaningful progress and development without peace.
2023: Buhari’ll Handover To Northerner, APC Chieftain
A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Jackson Ojo, has advised the South to forget their dream of producing the President of Nigeria in 2023, saying at the expiration of his tenure, President Muhammadu Buhari would handover to another northerner.
Ojo stated this, yesterday, in Abuja in a chat with our correspondents.
The APC chieftain while counselling the South to build a common front ahead of the next election cycle noted that South lacks the capacity to politically engage the North in a battle of supremacy.
In his words, politicians of South-West extraction currently agitating to replace Buhari in 2023 lack the visibility and national acceptance to make good their dream saying, “who is there in the South that has the national clout? There are some people in the South-West that are making noise today, wanting to be President.
“The truth is that they cannot be President. That is it! Mark my word! APC Presidential candidate in 2023 will emerge from the north. The South-West will be given the Vice Presidential slot. And if the PDP takes its candidate from the South, then they have given the opportunity to the APC to win again. The South does not have the political capacity to fight the North.”
Justifying his reason for rating the South so poorly, Ojo, who doubled as coordinator, Yoruba Youth Alliance, added that the North has since left the South behind in terms of togetherness and unity; factors he claimed would determine who gets the Presidency in 2023.
He continued: “The people of the South are agitating to be President of Nigeria in 2023. Is it by mere verbal expression? The North has 19 states including the FCT. The South has 17. There is no political synergy between the South-East, South-South and South-West.
Wike Commends Osinbajo’s Role In Buhari’s Govt
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has commended the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo for the successes recorded by the President Muhammadu Buhari’s government’s Social Investment Programmes (SIPs) in empowering the poor and improving the welfare of beneficiaries.
Wike, who spoke during the Great Minds Summit in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, where Osinbajo was the Special Guest of Honour, said the Vice President connected with all Nigerians everywhere he went.
Represented by his Deputy, Dr. Ipalibo Harry-Banigo, Wike said Osinbajo has been doing a great work for the nation, hence deserve commendations.
He said, “Your Excellency, when our Daddy in the Lord, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Adeboye, was speaking about how we are going to be from great might to greater might and how we should use this to help the poor, immediately I thought about our Vice President and all the good work he has been doing in this great Nation.
“I remember vividly the effects of the Social Investment Programmes all over this country and Local Government Areas. I recall on an occasion, I had the privilege of riding with him (VP) in Bonny where I represented His Excellency, the Governor, at the flag off of the Bonny-Bodo road and we got to a section of the road and there were so many men and women carry N-Power placards and in all his humility, he stopped the convoy, he needed to come down and talk to them and ask them how the programme had impacted their lives.”
Expressing delight in Osinbajo’s presence in the State, the governor said he believed that the Vice President “is a man whom God has given the vision and he is giving to the country what he knows, what the country should have as his own contribution of what God has blessed him to be.”
He added, “We are very proud and happy, honoured to have him in Rivers State and in this part of the State. In fact, Marine Base is a good place Your Excellency to come and talk to us, because he was asking me, ‘what section of this town is this?
