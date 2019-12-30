Group Wants Northern Govs To Invest More In Education

The United Nations Industrial Development Organisation has commended the Anambra State Government for investing in teachers education.

UNIDO Regional Director, Mr Jean Bakole, made the commendation during the Business Plan and Entrepreneurship Fair held in Awka, the Anambra State capital.

He said the governor, Willie Obiano, had provided the enabling environment as well as financial resources for capacity training of teachers in the state to equip them with a 21st century technology.

Bakole reassured the state government of UNIDO’s continued collaboration on skills and entrepreneurship capacity building for youths in the state.

He noted that “For Nigeria to confront skill challenges, there’s need for government and critical stakeholders to promote entrepreneurship capable of creating jobs, wealth and build a resilient and inclusive economy.”

He said UNIDO as a specialized agency of the United Nations, “promotes inclusive and sustainable industrialization in developing countries and economies.”

Bakola added,”Our activities in Nigeria as contained in the Country Programme and endorsed by the Federal Government fall under three thematic areas:poverty reduction through productive activities.

“In addition, UNIDO promotes and supports capacity building with a focus on women and youth to equip them with the necessary knowledge and skills for improved livelihood, gain control of their lives and exert influence in society.

“The programme is a 21st century global entrepreneurship training initiatives that enables women and youth to apply innovative Information Technology and business concepts to establish and grow successful businesses that will lead to job creation and generate wealth.

“One of such partnerships is the collaboration between UNIDO and the Anambra State Government. The collaboration came into existence following a Trust Fund Agreement signed between UNIDO and the Anambra State Government in 2017.”

UNIDO, on the occasion rewarded three schools in the state for emerging winners in the annual Business Plan competition for secondary schools.