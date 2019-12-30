Niger Delta
Forum Wants Implementation Of Omoku Development Masterplan
A socio-cultural organisation in Omoku, headquarters of Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State, Omoku Peoples Forum (OPF) has called for the implementation of Omoku Development Masterplan.
President of the forum, Sir Emeka Ichoku, who made the call at the first Omoku Summit organised by the forum said the implementation of the community’s masterplan would decongest Port Harcourt and hasten the development of Rivers State.
Ichoku also called on the people to put the past behind them and unite for the interest of the community.
He described 2015 to 2018 as the dark period in the history of Omoku and the entire Ogbaland, adding that as the people reflect on this period; there is need for them to bury the hatchets and synergise towards the development of Omoku.”
He stated the objectives of the forum to include resuscitating and reinvigorating the interest and participation of all Omoku sons and daughters in the affairs and activities of Omoku as well as work in conjunction with other groups for the collective interest of Omoku.
“Omoku over the years had been the home of our ancestors, today we are here, tomorrow our children will continue to be here,” he said.
Also speaking, chairman of the occasion, Hon. Justice Benneth Ugbari (rtd), blamed the problem of the community on lack of unity.
He stressed the need for the people to put the interest of Omoku above personal and sectional interest and charged the organisers to make the forum the focal point of interaction among Omoku people.
The Oba of Ogbaland, Eze Chukumela Nnam Obi II who was represented by the crown Prince of Ogbaland, Barrister Nwachukwu Nnam Obi urged for love and oneness among the people.
He called on the forum to discuss things that would move the community forward.
Earlier in an interview a member of the forum Mr. Napoleon Adah said the summit was the first of its kind in Omoku.
By: John Bibor & Chioma Peters
Niger Delta
Group Gives Ayade 14-Day Ultimatum To Free Journalist
Igbo National Council yesterday issued a 14-day ultimatum to Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State to release detained journalist, Agba Jalingo.
The group’s President, Chilos Godsent, at a press conference in Owerri, the Imo State capital, warned that INC would storm Calabar, the Cross River State capital in protest to demand for the resignation or impeachment of the governor if the detained journalist was not freed within 14 days effective January 1.
INC stated it would mobilise members of Civil Liberty Organisations and Human Rights activists across the country to shutdown the State if Ayade refused to release Jalingo who had been in detention since August.
The human rights activist said: “We call for the unconditional release of Comrade Agba Jalingo who was incarcerated since August 2019 by governor Benedict Ayade of Cross River State.
“Comrade Agba Jalingo, a practicing journalist was arrested and detained on the order of Governor Benedict Ayade in August 2019 and since then Agba Jalingo is being wantonly remanded in prison even when the purported allegations levelled against him were bailable.
“We do not know when it had become an offence in Nigeria for a citizen to demand accountability on how public fund is being spent by a public office holder, especially when the man at helms of affairs is a professor.”
The group explained that it has watched the intrigues surrounding the prosecution of Jalingo and “therefore calls on governor Benedict Ayade of Cross River State to respect the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria which guarantees Freedom of Expression and the Fundamental Human Rights of Comrade Agba Jalingo, and thus, quickly release him from detention within the next fourteen days beginning January 1st 2020”
It added: “We can no longer condone the tendencies of Governor Benedict Ayade to strangle Freedom of Speech and Human Rights in Cross River State, therefore turning the State into a den of despotism and dictatorship of an oppressor.
“We therefore state that if our demand to unconditionally release Comrade Agba Jalingo within fourteen days as stated is treated with levity, INC will not hesitate to mobilise the entire Civil Society Organisations and Human Rights activists to storm Calabar for mother of all protest to demand for the immediate resignation or impeachment of Governor Benedict Ayade as Governor of Cross River State.”
Niger Delta
Activist Tasks N’Delta People On Derivation Principle
A renowned medical practitioner in Rivers State, Mrs Oridikitorusinya Odike, has warned those clamouring for the abrogation of the derivation principle that their actions may lead to the nation’s disintegration.
Odike said the 13 percent derivation principle enshrined in the 1999 Constitution as amended and the 2004 Act of the National Assembly, which applies to oil produced with the 200 meters water depth isobaths for littoral states, is the result of a national consensus to give oil- producing states a “modicum of justice”, adding that the issue was settled almost a decade ago, to assuage the pain of the oil producing states.
The medical practitioner said the dichotomy was never contemplated in the course of the nation’s democratic development.
Odike, a Microbiologist, said in abrogating the obnoxious onshore/offshore dichotomy law in 2004, the National Assembly demonstrated a sense of justice and stood to strengthen democracy.
According to her, “it was wrong for the agitators to claim that the maritime boundary belongs to the Federal Government, saying: “what of the negative impact of pollution on the environment of the states?”.
She said: Oil had become a curse not only because it has led to poor Gross Domestic Product (GDP), but also because of the inordinate interest in it. It is unfortunate. Do those people know that when oil spillage occurs, like we had recently in some Niger Delta communities, the people starve, and aquatic lives are destroyed?
“Do they know that some people die as a result of oil spillage and gas flaring? Do they know that gas flaring off our shores leads to acid rain and, in community like Afam, in Oyigbo LGA of Rivers State and Ika, in Ika LGA of Akwa Ibom State have to contend with skin diseases, destruction of farmlands, and you have to change the zinc of your house every year? Do you know how many people have died from effect of oil drilling? I bet they do not! If only they knew they would have taught differently.
Tracing the history of revenue sharing before the advent of the military, Odike said Nigeria had five revenue allocation plans. “The Willink Commission of 1953 went for 100 percent derivation of resources, to the resources bearing communities. The Raisman-Tree Commission of 1958, recommended 50 percent for host communities, 30 percent to regions and 20 percent to the Federal Government.
“The Hicks-Phillipson Commission of 1961 and Binn Commission of 1964, both recommended 50 percent derivation sharing to resource – bearing areas, 35 percent to regions and 15 percent to the Federal Government. “From the foregoing, it is clear that dichotomy was never contemplated in the course of our democratic development. It was purely a wicked military intervention. The paradox of the matter is that the military robbed the Niger Delta states and communities of their money; during the war, they left the areas in devastation and penury”.
The medical expert said no region suffered more during the war than Niger Delta, yet the war started through military adventurism.
By: Bethel Toby & Miracle Frank
Niger Delta
Ayade Declares Carnival Calabar Open
The Cross River State Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, has called for an abolition of all forms of restriction of movement and entry in all countries in the world.
The governor made the call in Calabar while declaring open this year’s Carnival Calabar which has as its theme, “Humanity”.
The governor, who was accompanied by his wife, Linda, deputy, Professor Ivara Esu as well as the wife of the former governor of Cross River State Onari Duke, said it’s inhumane to restrict movements into developed countries, which are extremely wealthy, thereby concentrating poverty in the other parts of the world.
He emphasised that as a result of this, humans were lost their humanity to the animals and have completely deviated from the original intention of creation, which was to create unfettered access to all societies and communities.
“I want to tell the whole world, and as I speak, I speak with a lot of melancholy, pain, agony and frustration, because in the course of man’s habitation of the earth, man has deviated completely and actually become animalistic and the animals have become more human.
“If exploitation must come to an end, we must unite because the restriction of movement in the world was not anticipated in the bible, it was not provided in the Koran, and neither was it provided in any religion.
“I call on all leaders to revisit the policy of restriction of movement so that the world can globalise and we can eliminate the scourge of extreme poverty so as to make the society what God wanted. Humanity is the only religion that any man should adopt.
“How do you allow extreme poverty in one section of the world and put a restriction in the wealthiest part of the world. Why do people experience the vicissitudes of going through the Mediterranean Sea only to cross over and become a sex slave or a victim, where is the humanity, where is the human blood.
Earlier in his address, the chairman of the State Carnival Commission, Gab Onah, said over the past four years innovative ideas have been brought into the carnival to help address key societal concerns.
He said ranging from themes such as Climate Change, Migration and Africanism, Carnival Calabar has succeeded addressed these concerns and also based on the participation of states across the country, the festivities has brought Nigeria under one umbrella, and also provided a true platform for cultural security and to change lives.
