Environment
Engennis Call For Environmental Remediation
The people of Engenni kingdom in Ahoada West Local Government Area of Rivers State have called for an environmental remediation of the kingdom.
This was part of the resolutions at the end for a one day Engenni Economic Development Summit held recently at Akinimu, the Ahoada West Local Government council headquarters.
The summit also lamented the perennial flooding of the kingdom, which sometime last for over six months.
Chairman of Engenni Eminent Persons Group, Elder Harvey Warman said the area had continued to bear the negative indices of oil production.
According to him, the continuous pollution of the kingdom and the occasional acid rain is leading to a reduction in the lifespan of the people.
“Historically, the main stay of our people is farming, albeit subsistence in nature and fishing since the discovery of oil in the 1950’s, we have continued to bear all the negative indices of oil production, viz pollution in a large scale acid rain, leading to reduction in the lifespan of our people.”
He complained that the situation is affecting agricultural produce and fisheries without a commensurate growth in the living standard of the people.
Elder Warman said Engenni which is the Wetland zone of the Niger Delta has continued to experience a debilitating perennial flooding for nearly six months of every year.
“The effect of this flood in addition to the environmental hazards occasioned by the oil exploration activities in the area make the Ogoni crises a child’s play.
“There is therefore need to develop a blue print at the end of the summit for the transformation of the five clans of the kingdom” he said.
The elder statesman said the summit will fashion out ways of redressing the gross insensitivity of the multinational companies operating in Engenni in responding to the peculiar developmental challenges of the people, especially the dire absence of the basic infrastructures as against the corporate social responsibilities in other climates, and the effects of the perennial flooding in the socio-economic life of our people.
“This summit is about investing in peoples, infrastructures and innovation in creative ways to prepare all sons and daughters to compete in the 21st century global economy,” he said.
By: John Bibor, Chioma Peters & Amina Ngoma
Environment
FG Mobilises Stakeholders For Campaign On Climate Change
The Federal Ministry of Environment has said it has mobilised stakeholders to carry out awareness campaign on effect of climate change across the country.
Mrs Ibukun Odlsote, Permanent Seretary of the ministry said this at a One-day Northwest regional sensitisation workshop on climate change in Kaduna.
She said many people are not aware of the effect of climate change hence, the need to bring stakeholders together to map out strategies to educate communities.
“Education is necessary for global response to climate change which will help people to understand and address the impact of global warming.
“It will also increase “Climate literacy” in the society, encourages behavioural change and adjustment to the climate change related trends,’’ she said.
The permanent secretary said that knowledge sharing and awareness-raising enable informed decision-making which plays a crucial role in increasing adaptation and mitigation capacities for communities, empowering women and men to adopt sustainable lifestyles.
However, she said that not all stakeholders are knowledgeable about the vulnerability and proactive measures to adapt to climate change.
Ibrahim Usaini, Commissioner, Kaduna state Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources said climate change education was necessary as adapting to the impact in the future would be more difficult and costly.
Usaini said that climate change has affected the state through flood, displace families, disrupt economy and social activities, creating tension and insecurity.
The commissioner called for the involvement of newly talented officers to be trained to take over from the directors for sustainability of the project.
The workshop was organised by the Department of Climate Change of the ministry.
Environment
Ex-Gov’s Aide Wants Remediation Of Egi Environment
The Eze Mbo K’ Egi of Egi Kingdom in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State Prince Shedrack Akolokwu has called for effort to remediate the Egi environment.
Akoloku who said at a recent event at Erema Town also said long years of oil production has left indelible footprint on the Egi environment.
He said some of the inprints have been positive, while others have been negative adding that oil companies, specifically Total Elp never planned to bring flood waters from the River Niger to inundate the Kiparian communities in its area of operations.
“This is the paradox of unintended consequences, yet when the great floods come annually, oil fields, oil wells, flow stations, production platforms, well head, waste pits, pipelines, tank farms, various oil and gas bore-holds are covered and the contents are spewed into the Egi environment, including surface waters and underground aquifers.
“Particularly soluble toxic chemicals, non-biodegradable substances ruin the environment.”
Akolatwu who is a former Senior Special Adviser to Governor Wike, said time has come for everyone to work collectively to restock the Egi environment.
“This is the era of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) whose focus is on Economy, Environment, Sustainability, “we believe you can individually or collectively act deliberately to regrow and regenerate the Egi environment, especially to replenish its diminished hitherto ruin diversity.
“You can organically support the planting of more trees, the creation of green verges, the demarcation of forest reserves, the reintroduction of lost-flora and fauna in order to not only increase the oxygen supply in our threatened ecosystem, but also to deliberately create environmental sustainability.
“I urge you all to support the restocking of our wild grooves, rivers courses, lakes, swamps, water channels, rivulets and deliberate ecosystem” he said.
According to Akalokwu, with collective effort, the people of Egi can rejuvenate their environment through the green environment scheme.
“We can turn public schools, command centres, intra and inter community roads into viable, attractive biodiversity centres.
“If Pakistan can successfully tackle aridity from the far desert with the planting of six billion trees, Egi kingdom can be turned Rwanda.
“Honours from such efforts by all of us shall be everlasting and you would have left more plant footprints on our land and clime” he said.
Environment
Don, Others Decry Resurgence Of Soot In Rivers
An Associate Professor at the University of Port Harcourt, Prof. Fidelis Allen, says the resurgence of soot in Rivers state portends greater danger to the health of the citizenry.
Prof. Allen who said this in a telephone interview with The Tide in Port Harcourt also blamed the situation on the non observance of environmental ethnics by the generality of the people.
He said since the appearance of the soot four years ago, there has been little or no effort by Nigerians across board to observe any form of environmental ethics that are dangerous to the environment.
The University don practically criticised the attitude of the Joint Task-Force (JTF) for the continuous destruction of illegal oil bunkering barges stressing that the situation has added to the destruction of the environment.
Allen also described as a good development, the moves by some persons to sue the Attorney-General of the Federation over the issue.
Meanwhile, some Nigerians are demanding for a proactive measures to stop the soot in the state.
Across section of Nigerians who spoke to our correspondents in Port Harcourt also called on the security agencies to intensity effort towards the arrest of those involved in illegal oil bunkering.
A trader Mr Victor Azubuike who confirmed the presence of the soot at the Diobu area of Port Harcourt, said time has come for these perpetrating the illegal oil to be brought to book.
He also condemned the incessant burning of tyres in the Diobu area of Port Harcourt.
Also speaking, Mr Onyema Chimezie a chemical engineer, also blamed the incidence on illegal oil bunkering.
“The soot results from illegal oil bunkerings and refineries, hydrocarbon exhaust from diesel.”
He also blamed generator fumes for contributing to the soot problem, adding that the soot not only affects the respiratory system, but it pollutes water, food and fabrics.
For Miss Peace James, “the soot is actually overtaking us, because we keep on making mistakes by burning plastics and other flexographic products.
“I see no reason why all of these should continue.
By: Chioma Peters & Amina Ngoma
