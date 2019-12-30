Business
AIB Releases Preliminary Report On Med-View Airline Incident
The Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB), has released the preliminary report on serious incident involving a Boeing 737-500 aircraft owned and operated by Med-View Airline.
The General Manager, Public Affairs, AIB, Mr Tunde Oketunbi, disclosed this in a statement in Lagos yesterday and made available to The Tide.
Oketunbi said investigation on the occurrence was still ongoing while final report on the incident would be released at the conclusion of the investigation.
The AIB official explained that the aircraft was with nationality and registration marks 5N-BQM.
He noted that it was enroute Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos on July 23, when the incident occurred at 32,000 feet above mean sea level FL320.
Oketunbi said the preliminary reports were not the final reports as they contain details of the initial facts, discussions and findings surrounding the occurrences.
“This include information gathered from witness statements, flight recorders, Health and Usage Monitoring System (HUMS) Data.
“Others are the Flight Data Monitoring (FDM) data, preliminary inspection of the accident sites and the wreckage,” he said.
Oil & Energy
Ogoni Clean-Up: Group Probe Of Agency
A Pan Ogoni Youths-based organization, under the auspices of Ogoni Youths Federation, (OYF) has called for a thorough investigation of activities of the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project, (HYPREP), stating that the federal agency has failed in the delivery of the Ogoni enviromental clean-up .The group also urged Shell Petroleum Development Company, (SPDC) to stop release of funds meant for the implementation of the Ogoni environmental clean-up project to the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) in the 2020/2021 budget, until proper account has been made over previous funds released.
The body in a press statement signed by its national president, comrade Legborsi Yaamabana and made available to The Tide accused HYPREP of misappropriation of funds so far released for the Ogoni environmental clean up project, amounting to about $187m.
The statement, which read in part stated: “After the release of the initial $10m by Shell, there were cases of misappropriation and diversion which prompted Ogoni youths, through the OYF to institute a legal action against the federal ministry of environment and HYPREP to account for the funds.”
The group, which regretted the manner of the implementation of the Ogoni environmental clean up project said there was a “deliberate compromise of the emergency measures such as the provision of portable drinking water for the Ogoni people ,including the engagement of genuine stakeholders and proper representation of people at the grassroots as well as creation of jobs for the displaced youths of Ogoni.”
The group also condemned what it described as, “a spree of clean up contract awards to firms of doubtful profiles and pedigrees in manner that appeared like political patronage,” and called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) to commence a forensic investigation of financial expenditure on the Ogoni environmental clean up project.
The group also disclosed: “the extreme politicisation of contract awards resulting in the exclusion of competent indigenous contractors from Ogoni is as insensitive as it is unacceptable.”
By: Taneh Beemene
Oil & Energy
Body Demands Environmental Justice For N’Delta
A group known as Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) has advocated for environmental justice in the Niger Delta to alleviate the suffering of the people as a result of environmental pollution and other oil related hazards .
Executive Director of the group, Auwal Ibrahim Musa who spoke with The Tide in an interview in Port Harcourt recently, said the issue of environmental pollution in the Niger Delta has assumed alarming rate, yet to get deserving attention.
He pointed out that an average of 240,000 barrels of crude oil are spilled in the Niger Delta region yearly, resulting in further displacement of the natural means of livelihood of the people.
He said the oil spills which are mostly caused by oil exploratory activities led to 60 per cent reduction in household food security and reduced the ascorbic acid content of vegetables by as much as 36 per cent and the crude protein content of cassava by. 40 percent, which could result in a 24percent increase in the prevalence of childhood malnutrition.
He pointed out that oil spills have grave health implications as “Evidence continues to accumulate suggesting that environmental exposures adversely impact human reproductive function. Chemical exposures in the work place, homes, farms and ambient environment have demonstrated effects on women’s reproductive health and concerns have been raised about a broad spectrum of factors that affect women health including social, biological and physical environment.”.
Musa noted that although each year, 100s of post -impact assessment (PIA) studies are conducted to assess the impact of the hazards generated by the oil industry on the physical and social environment and human health, most of these studies are conducted without any significant contributions by health professionals and are reported without highlighting the immediate and long term implications of the identified hazards on the health of members of the impacted communities.
He recommended effective environmental governance in the Niger Delta, stating that it is only through such process that laws, policies and procedures would be implemented to achieve a healthy and sustainable environment in the region.
“It is through good environmental governance that the key stakeholders (government, oil companies, local communities) will be able to perform their roles to ensure a healthy and sustainable environment, it is through good governance that we will be able to eliminate conflict and environmental entrepreneurs who feed on the crisis in the Niger Delta.”
The Executive Director also urged Journalists and other related NGOs to be proactive in raising awareness on environmental justice to promote a healthy and sustainable environment in the Niger Delta,” he said.
By: Taneh Beemene
Oil & Energy
DPR Seals Four Filling Stations In Bayelsa
The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has sealed off four petrol stations in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, for under-dispensing petrol and lack of basic operational equipment and poor safety standards.
The Assistant Chief Officer, DPR Yenagoa Field Office, Prince Oshodi, who led a team of officials on the department’s first phase of Christmas and New Year surveillance exercise, ordered the closure of defaulting filling stations.
The affected filling stations include D’Arizona Nigeria Ltd; SOBAZ Oil and Gas Ltd; Timikon Petroleum and one NNPC retail outlet.
Oshodi, in an interview with newsmen, warned owners of filling stations against engaging in sharp practices during the Christmas and New Year celebrations.
He explained that the exercise became imperative in order to monitor filling stations and ensure availability of products throughout the festive period.
He said there would be zero tolerance for marketers who breach safety standards and sell products above the official approved pump prices as well as under-delivery.
According to him, the DPR was determined to protect Nigerians from exploitation by “quick-rich marketers”, especially during the yuletide season.
