Sports
2019: Nigerian Wrestlers Record Impressive Outing
Nigerian wrestlers in 2019 lived up to expectations as they hope for better things in 2020 with their performances.
Already, President of the Nigeria Wrestling Federation (NWF), Hon. Daniel Igali has hailed their performances, describing 2019 as a ‘very good year’ for the sport.
While speaking in his office in Yenagoa, Hon. Igali, who is also the Sports Commissioner in Bayelsa State, added that the wrestlers, who won lots of laurels at both continental and global championships this year, performed incredibly well and deserve commendation.
“I think till date, the performances of the Nigerian wrestling team this year were probably the most outstanding of the past seven, eight years,” he said.
“Starting from the African Championships (in Tunisia) where, again, our women became overall African champions for the 7th time in a row, and then, looking at the 12th African Games (in Morocco), where we again dominated not only as a female team, but as the overall best team in Africa in female wrestling, male wrestling and Greco Roman by coming home with seven gold medals.
“Then to the World Championships in Kazakhstan, where Odunayo Adekuoroye (57kg) qualified for the Olympics by winning a bronze medal; a historic bronze medal. She’s, without a doubt, become the measuring rod in Nigeria Wrestling Federation, winning three medals within four years at the World Championships. That is outstanding, and you can’t really take anything away from her.
“Blessing Oborududu (68kg) at the same competition (at the World Championships in Kazakhstan) was just one placing away from qualifying for the Olympics. She placed seventh instead of sixth.
“And Mercy Genesis (50kg) won a silver medal at the World Beach Games (in Doha), while Blessing Onyebuchi (+70kg) became our world champion in Beach wrestling by winning a gold medal. And those were the two medals Nigeria won out of the team that was presented.”
Still reflecting on the achievements of the wrestlers this year, the Olympic and world champion added that it would be difficult to surpass their feat considering the lean budget the federation operates on.
“As we speak, we have two athletes ranked in the top four in the world,” he noted. “Blessing Oborududu (68kg) is No. four and Adekuoroye Odunayo (57kg) is No. two.
“And I doubt if there is any other sport, outside of Paralympic sports, that has two athletes ranked in the top four in the world.
“Those are just the competitions that have come off the top of my head. If we are to look at the Grand Prix (ranking) tournaments we had in Germany and Bulgaria, where we had our athletes win international medals, that goes to tell me that we had a very good season. A season that will be hard to replicate, especially when you compare the level of funding we have against what we’re able to achieve as a federation.
“So, looking back, I will say this is a very good year for Nigerian wrestling,” the vice president of the Commonwealth Wrestling Board concluded.
Not Yet Uhuru For Basketball
Basketball is one of the sports that truly did the nation proud internationally, if the performances of the nation’s men and women teams are anything to go bye.
The men team, D’Tigers qualified for the 2020 Olympics by being the best African team at the last World Cup that held in China where it defeated the host team in its last game to pick the sole African ticket.They placed 17th in a 32 team tournament.
At the beginning of the year, the team was the first African country to qualify for the World Cup winning their first nine qualifying games on the bounce.
D’Tigress, the women team retained the Afrobasket title beating Senegal, the host nation, in the final 60-55. It also picked one of the tickets for the 2020 Olympics qualifying Tournament in Mozambique in November.
D’Tigress are grouped with the hosts Serbia, world champions USA and Mozambique in the same group for the tournament, from which three tickets will be won for next summer’s Olympiad. To qualify for the tournament, D’Tigress need to win just a game and they are expected to beat fellow Africans, Mozambique.
And ahead of the event in February, D’Tigress coach, Otis Hughley named 14 players that will resume camping at the start of the year.
Reacting to the draw which pitched them against USA, President of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), Ahmed Musa Kida, said qualification for the 2020 Olympics was possible despite admitting that it was a difficult draw.
“Being drawn against world number one (USA) and seven (Serbia) surely will not make the job easy but I am optimistic that qualification for the Olympics is possible,” Kida said.
“We know that tournament of this magnitude costs money, time and proper planning. We are going to be working with the Ministry of Sports and Youth Development, the Honorable Minister, Hon. Sunday Dare to ensure that we return to the Olympic Games,” he said.
He went further: “The men have already qualified and all eyes are on our women to also join their counterpart in Tokyo. D’Tigress are the reigning African Champions and we hope this will count for something when they start the qualifiers,” he said.
Of course, one knows that to go unbeaten in four years with an incredible 16-0 record has handed Nigeria the undisputed crown of African basketball and yet according to captain Adaora Elonu, D’Tigress are just getting started.
Back -to-back FIBA Women’s AfroBasket champions, they targeting a place at the high table of the world stage and to do that, they need to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and compete at that level.
Such an accomplishment is not a walk in the park. If anything, they will have to be on top of their game to achieve this target and further chase their dream to conquer the world.
In an exclusive interview with FIBA.basketball, Nigeria Elonu said, “ We needed this to continue to fight for a chance to attend the Olympics.
“For Nigeria, I think it means that we are making them proud. We work very hard and are still working to reach our goals. Nigeria has been very supportive of our success and we are glad we have been doing well thus far.
“It has been great. Many ups and downs at times where the players and staff have had to preserve and showing this record makes it seem worth it.
“The next level will be another challenge. These windows are difficult for all teams. Not much time for preparation and review.
“Our team has dealt with little preparations for many years and it is a luxury we know that can be very valuable. We are excited and ready to see our placement and country and have one mind there,” Elonu explained further.
“We are blessed and it will be an amazing achievement for us to reach the Olympics. It has always been on the mind of the federation and players and the opportunity is getting near. Talent can be abundant but having a good coach and players who have a similar mindset is what is critical.”
Following their impressive outing at the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup 2018 in Tenerife, Spain, Nigeria are hungry for more international exposure for it gives them cult status in Africa.
Their improvement in the way they approach every game is visible to anyone with eyes that can see and it is this exact reason that keeps them on their toes wanting more and more.
Elonu highlighted that when she said, “It would be fantastic and similar to qualifying for the World Cup – a big achievement for Nigeria.
“We have one player who has been there before – Aisha Balarabe – and a flock of others who want to experience the event and compete.”
However, it is not uhuru for the sport as domestic success fail to match the international successes. The division one league has failed to be organized as expected die to the lingering division in the federation. Several of the clubs hold their allegiance to the former board which has polarized the home front.
Even at that Kida has vowed to ensure that the league will bounce back in a big way.
According to him, re-organising the league from the lower division was very important.
To this end, Total Nigeria is sponsoring the second division of the league, a league that has never gotten sponsorship in the country.
Sports
Football Agent Calls For Investment In Youths
An International football agent, Ato Ubby, yesterday urged well-meaning Nigerians at home and abroad to invest in youths to save humanity and build a better nation.
Ubby, who gave the advice in an interview with newsmen in Abuja, added that youths in Nigeria have lots of potentials and requires just a little push.
He emphasised that material wealth in itself is not worth having unless it serves humanity.
He said that every child was endowed with potential and talent that needed to be actualised.
According to him, investing positively in humans is the biggest investment one can achieve in life because people will live better and become happier.
“We need help more in Nigeria, that is why I come home regularly to help people. Growing up in lack is difficult. So, I understand what it’s like to be poor and this is my way of bringing life to people.
“I was playing football and somebody saw me and helped me, now I am doing the same. I have picked and helped countless young talented footballers, who have made it today and this gives me joy.
“I also invest in their lives by showing them how to make the right investments and reminded them that they cannot play football forever.
“For me, it’s like a chain, like they say; one good turn deserves another, if I give a hand, and that hand gives his hand and it goes on and on, the world would be a better place’’, he said.
Ubby appealed to youths to identify their worth and pursue their dreams instead of waiting for someone to employ them.
He also urged them to avoid over dependence on government for employment, adding that they should expand their potential so as to be employers of labour.
Sports
Absence Of First Team Stars Cost Us Olympic Ticket -Oshoala
Super Falcons’ striker, Asisat Oshoala, has blamed the absence of first-team players for the country’s failure to qualify for Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
Christopher Danjuma’s charges bowed out of the race for qualification to Ivory Coast at the Agege Stadium in October, thus, ending their Olympic dream.
However, Oshoala has opened up on the botched Olympic campaign, stating lack of experience and too many youthful players in the squad cost the team.
First-team players like Desire Oparanozie, Rita Chikwelu, Halimatu Ayinde and Onome Ebi were left out of the country’s Olympic qualifying series for administrative reasons.
“In the Olympic qualifiers, we did our best to qualify but obviously, we didn’t have our best team,” Oshoala told Goal.
“Our best team didn’t play the qualifying games. I was there and we missed a lot of players from the Women’s World Cup who didn’t feature in the Olympic qualifying matches.
“I think that if we are going to be building a team and really wanted to go to the Olympics, the players that we had were not experienced enough.
“There were a lot of young players, maybe they were trying to build the team but I think experience counts a lot in games that involve two legs and then it’s a knockout.
“A lot of experienced players were not part of the team and it actually added to the reason why we didn’t qualify.
“We also had a lot of younger players coming into the team and the coach trying to build around them. We were so unlucky not to qualify.”
Sports
Ngerem Faults Nigeria’s Tokyo 2020 Olympics Preparation
Former Athletics Federation of Nigeria President, Dan Ngerem has faulted Nigeria’s preparations for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
Ngerem, who is at the head of the Imo 2020 National Sports Festival Bid Committee, revealed on Sports Salsa, a programme on Kennis FM yeterday, that the recent proclamation by the Sports Ministry of Nigeria needing N14billion for her preparation for next year’s Games is not in the best interest of athletes.
“The Olympic Games preparation is not a six-week thing that will see athletes spending time in five-star hotel and then we think that we’re well prepared. Preparation is four to eight years and only that way will you be able to plan and focus on the sports that will likely give you medal.
“With the way the sports minister handled the $150, 000 AFN issue with dispatch tells me that he is someone who has plans for Nigeria sports. He should work towards setting a working sports policy that will be enduring, so that anyone after him will continue from where he stopped.”
He pointed out that the idea of every new minister setting aside what his predecessor has done is not healthy for the growth of sports in Nigeria.
While answering questions on the Imo State bid for the 2022 National Sports Festival, Ngerem said Imo has what it takes to host the National Sports Festival, especially given the fact that the number one citizen of the state, Emeka Ihedioha, is driving the bid.
“The Imo State bid for National Sports Festival is a representation of the South-East that has not hosted it for a long time. We want to use that bid to revolutionalise the sports sector because sports today is fashion, entertainment and a way of life. Our composition of the bid committee in all ramifications shows national interest as we have the likes of Adiokiye Amiesemeka, Bukola Olopade, Mike Itemuaghor, Tunji Adeyinka, Alhaji Ibrahim Galadima and Dr. Amos Adamu, among others, representing the different geo-political zones of the country. We, therefore, ask all other states that have joined in the bid to let the South-East host, so that it would be a Sports Festival that is truly national.”
Trending
-
Front Pix2 days ago
Wike Swears In Nsirim, 12 Other Commissioners-Designate, Today …Signs 2020 Appropriation Bill Into Law
-
Politics2 days ago
EFCC Lauds Wike Over Stand On Anti-Graft Campaign
-
Politics2 days ago
Wike, Best In Infrastructure Dev, Security – Obuah
-
Niger Delta2 days ago
CROSIEC Fixes New Date For LG Polls
-
News2 days ago
Akume Under Fire For Insulting Tor Tiv, Churches In Benue
-
Front Pix2 days ago
Wike Scores ‘Master Stroke’ In Infrastructure Dev, Security …Ogoni-Andoni-Opobo-Nkoro Unity Road Reaches Final Stage
-
Education2 days ago
Group Wants Northern Govs To Invest More In Education
-
Editorial2 days ago
Unity, Reconciliation In Rivers