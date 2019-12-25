Sports
We Play Under Pressure At Home
The technical manager of Rivers United Football Club of Port Harcourt, Stanley Eguma, has said that playing at home is more difficult in Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) this 2019/2020 season.
According to him, his players this season played under pressure anytime they are playing in front of their home fans.
Eguma, said this last Sunday while briefing sports journalists shortly after his side beat Sunshine Stars 2-1 in the match day 10 of the NPFL at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium, Port Harcourt.
“We enjoy playing away than home. We played good football away than home,” Eguma said.
The number one coach in the state expressed joy over the outcome of the match.
Eguma commended his boys (players) saying that the game was not an easy one adding that every team in the League is strong.
This is the first united victory against Sunshine since 2016.
“We prepared very hard for the game so that we can take the maximum three points. We conceded early goal which would have destabilised us but the players rise up to the game.
“After we lost to Akwa United in Uyo, we came back, worked hard and resolved that we have to beat Sunshine Stars,” Eguma explained.
United got the winning goal in the 47th minute through a spots kicked by Konan N’gouan.
The pride of the state has played ten matches won four, drew three, lost three, currently occupying seventh position on the log with 15 points.
By: Kiadum Edookor
Sports
Scorpion Eyes N1m Best Boxer Prize
National Super Featherweight champion and knockout specialist, Ridwan “Scorpion” Oyekola, declared his intention to claim the N1million cash prize for the best boxer at GOtv Boxing Night 20 holding on Saturday, at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos. The prize is attached to the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Trophy for the best boxer.
Scorpion, who is billed to face Sikiru “Omo Iya Eleja” Shogbesan, a corps member, in a challenge duel, said he intends to announce his qualities to the whole of Africa through the fight and walk away with cash prize. Scoprion, who won the prize at GOtv Boxing Night 15 and emerged runner-up at GOtv Boxing 13, said he is confident of winning again.
“I won it once and came second once. This time, I’m sure of winning. I have prepared well and Shogbesan will be in trouble. I know he is a graduate, who is participating in the national youth service programme, but boxing is not big grammar. On Saturday, he’d realise this,” Scorpion said.
The bout is one of the nine scheduled for the event, which will be headlined by the World Boxing Federation (WBF) Intercontinental heavyweight title fight between Onoriode “Godzilla” Ehwariemi of Nigeria and Ariel “Chiquito” Baracamonte of Argentina.
Three other title fights are slated for the night. They are the West African Boxing Union (WABU) lightweight title bout between defending champion, Nigeria’s Rilwan “Real One” Oladosu, and Erick Quarm of Ghana; the WABU welterweight title bout between the reigning champion, Nigeria’s Rilwan “Baby Face” Babatunde and Ghana’s Sanitor Agbenyo; and a national bantamweight title bout between Sadiq Adeleke and Opeyemi “Sense” Adeyemi.
In other fights, Taiwo “Esepo” Agbaje will take on Olusegun Moses in a national featherweight challenge bout, with reigning national light heavyweight champion, Adewale “Masevex” Masebinu, taking on Olanrewaju Segun in a challenge duel. Alaba “Eylbow” Omotola and Bolaji “Fight to Finish” Abdullahi will go head-to-head in a national lightweight challenge, while Cynthia “Omo Bobby” Ogunsemilore will face Aminat Yekini in an all-female national super featherweight challenge bout.
The event will also feature live musical performances from “Bolanle” crooner, Zlatan; “Up to something” singer, Mayorkun, and “Mercy of the Lord” performer, Oritsefemi.
The best boxer at the show will win a cash prize of N1million alongside the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Trophy.
Sports
Odegbami Seeks Help For Siasia
Former Green Eagles’ skipper, Chief Segun Odegbami has pleaded with Nigerians to come to Samson Siasia’s aid to enable him clear his name in a match-fixing allegation by the world football governing body, FIFA.
In his piece titled; “Samson Siasia does not deserve to be abandoned NOW!” the 1980 AFCON winner noted that he could hardly recognise the present-day Nigeria from “the country I was born into, grew up in, and served in my own little ways.”
“I am forced again to write about Samson Siasia.
“I have done so twice in the past six months, drawing attention to the plight of a man who has been unjustly condemned by FIFA for a crime that some of us believe he never committed, and that FIFA has never taken the trouble to clearly state, so that the world would know what he did (or did not do).
“Nigerians forget so quickly and easily who Samson Siasia is, and what he has done for Nigeria and should never have been left alone at this period of his greatest challenge.
“FIFA passed a ‘death’ sentence on him, a life ban from the only activity he has always known throughout his life, football, because he failed to respond to an email sent to him to come and defend himself in a scandalous matter of match fixing.
“Samson cried out to the world, (and many did not believe him) that he never saw the mail because he had not been using that particular email box for his correspondences for some time. True or not, the facts still remain that nothing categorical was ever traced to him resembling ‘match fixing’ – not a particular match, not a team, not a player(s).
“The least the Nigerian government could do for him is request their Football Federation to conduct a quiet investigation of their own, and brief government before abandoning him to his fate.”
Siasia has until mid January 2020, to file his defence against the match-fixing claims before the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS).
Sports
Today FM Creating Platform To Showcase Young Talents
The Chairman of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the maiden edition of the Today FM, Emeke Deenar, has said that the competition is creating a platform for the young players to showcase their skills.
He explained that the soccer fiesta was a way of giving back to the society.
Deenar stated this, last Saturday just after Willbros FC defeated SKE FC 3-1 in the final match at the competition at NTA Football field in Port Harcourt.
“ I thank the management of Today FM for providing the LOC with the necessary logistics needed for the tournament,” Deenar said.
Also speaking, the President of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Honour Sirawoo said that he would continue to partner any organization that promotes grassroots sports development in the country.
“I am committed to promoting grassroots sports competition across the country,” Sirawoo said.
The SWAN President, who was represented by his media aid, Olalekan Ige, commended the management of Today FM for organising the tournament.
Meanwhile, as support for the competition, Sirawoo donated the sum of five thousand naira to the most valuable player( MVP) of the competition, Wisdom Steven of Willbros FC.
By: Kiadum Edookor
