RSG Committed To Sustaining Family Planning – Dep Gov

The Rivers State Government says it is committed to the sustenance of family planning programmes in the state.

Making this known recently during a follow-on engagement meeting with The Challenge Initiative (TCI) and the Rivers State Family Planning Advocacy Working Group (RSFPAWG), in her office, the State Deputy Governor, Dr Ipalibo Harry-Banigo, noted that family planning is a sustainable way to keep a healthy and prosperous population.

According to the Deputy Governor, family planning is very important because, it not only helps to improve the health of children and their parents, but also improves the standard of living of the society generally.

Dr Harry-Banigo, who is a family planning Champion, also noted that population in this context goes beyond the number of people to include how well the people are.

“The people, where are they? Are they healthy? Are they in school? Do they have houses to live in? Do they even have food and water?

“These are the key things. If we do not attend to these needs through family planning, we are going to have unsustainable situation in our nation”, she said.

While assuring the commitment of the Governor Nyesom Wike-led administration of the State to family planning, the Deputy Governor stated the importance of using community-based theater and songs in spreading the message of family planning.

Earlier in his speech, the Chairman of RSFPAWG, Prof Cosmos Eyindah had sought the assistance of the Deputy Governor in key areas towards the institution and execution of family planning activities in the state.

The first, he said, is for the Deputy Governor “to help us make policy statements on family planning that will promote, protect and support family planning in all ramifications”.

The RSFPAWG boss also urged Her Excellency to ensure that family planning is always given priority at relevant meetings, “so that as they are talking about malaria and HIV/AIDS, family planning will also be included in deliberations”.

Explaining further on the need for more focus on family planning, Prof. Enyindah gave a brief statistics on maternal mortality.

“As we speak”, he said, “The population of Rivers State is 7.5 million. Out of this 7.5 million, 22% constitutes women of Reproductive age group (14-49 years) that is about 1.7 million.

“The worrisome part of it is that if you look at those who give birth, about 889 die by 100,000 live births, which is outrageous.

“If you look at the national statistics, our maternal mortality rate in Nigeria is about 576 by 100,000 live births, which almost doubles that of Rivers State.

“The implication is that our women are dying so much. It has been proven all over the world that with family planning, 40% of maternal deaths will reduce because unwanted and unplanned pregnancies will be taken care of. This is the essence of family planning”, he said

Also speaking, the State Program Coordinator of TCI, Mrs Uduak Ananaba, explained that the visit to the Deputy Governor was aimed at providing updates on programmes embarked upon by TCI.

She continued that currently there is an increase in the uptake of contraceptives compared to the past.

“To sustain this, government needs to ensure that health systems are strengthened and accountability framework set in motion”, she said.

She used the opportunity to thank Her Excellency for availing herself to be briefed on the implementation of TCI programmes, and for the improved visibility of family planning, “especially the public statements made in favour of family planning, which has led to increased media reportage and better integration of family planning and other health related programmes in the state.

Highlight of the occasion was the introduction of Chief Friday Eze, and Mr Victor Akpomon as Champion of Family Planning, and Family Planning Youth respectively.

By: Sogbebe Dokubo