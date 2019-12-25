Religious Intolerance: My Conscience Is Clear, Buhari Tells US …Islamic Group Warns US, Nigerian Christians

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, in Abuja said he is sitting in his office, working with a clear conscience.

Buhari also said he took some time to explain the situation in Nigeria to US President, Donald Trump, when they met in Washington DC as the American President expressed concern with reports of attacks on segments of the society.

He also urged the US to ensure that its sources of information on Nigeria cut across all sectors.

The President said this is because some people might provide misleading and manipulative narratives for self-serving purposes, ignoring the larger picture of a united country.

President Buhari, who spoke when he received Letters of Credence of United States of America Ambassador to Nigeria, Ms Mary Beth Leonard, said the recent listing of Nigeria for human rights concerns created an impression that some people were being unfairly treated or marginalized in the country.

“I know that those with access have created an impression of being marginalized. I sit here with a clear conscience. I took an oath and I am honouring the office.

“It is not an easy task to work for the unity of the country, and I am doing my best. During your stay in the country I am asking you to ensure that your sources of strategic information cut across,’’ he said.

The President urged the envoy to use the opportunity of her posting to Nigeria, with her experience, knowledge and energy to get the facts on the country.

In her remarks, the United States Ambassador said Nigeria was listed on a watch list to deepen conversation on the humanitarian situation in the country, accepting that some people could “flare the flames and crystalize issues’’ that could affect peaceful-coexistence.

“There are people who make things less attractive than they seem,’’ she said, noting that the report will deepen conversation of the situation in the country, especially with religious leaders and mediators.

“I want to assure that the United States recognizes and celebrates the integration in Nigeria.’’

She said the United States will always side with transparent processes.

The Ambassador said Nigerians and America have a lot in common in terms of “being big among neighbours, enthusiastic and entrepreneurial”.

Leonard assured President Buhari of support from the United States, especially on the humanitarian challenges, while appreciating the willingness to always share useful information and intelligence with her country.

“I feel it’s a privilege and great honour to be here; coming to see the giant of Africa. I have worked for 30 decades before coming to Nigeria. We will do a lot together for peace, security and delivering humanitarian assistance,’’ she added.

President Buhari also received Letters of Credence from the High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to Nigeria, Ahamed Lebbe Sabarullah Khan.

The President appreciated the country for supporting Nigeria to produce the President of the United Nations General Assembly.

In his remarks, the High Commissioner said, “Our countries face similar challenges and we will support each other.’’

He said Sri Lanka will also strengthen bilateral relations with Nigeria on trade and investments.

In another development, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) yesterday reacted to United States’ declaration of religious intolerance in Nigeria.

While condemning the US inclusion of Nigeria on its watch-list, as well as the endorsement of the action of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), MURIC called on them not to use their utterances to cause chaos in Nigeria.

In a statement by Professor Ishaq Akintola, the body faulted US democratic status and described its role in global matters as the height of double standard and also accused CAN of shedding crocodile tears.

The group said it was not bothered by the US latest ranking of Nigeria as religiously biased, noting that the world power has never seen anything good about the country.

“Some foreign powers are always eager to discredit developing nations. It is a game mastered by imperialists. We can see the signs. Instead of breaking up in 2015 as predicted, Nigeria is waxing strong. The war against corruption is on course. Infrastructure is growing at a fast rate. Therefore, a spanner must be thrown at the works to justify forceful intervention and a grip on Nigerian oil”, Akintola noted.

“America should do some introspection. Those who claim to be the champion of democracy in the world cannot, in good conscience, beat their chests and say, ‘We have been fair to all’.

“America complains to Nigeria that Christians are being killed even when it is well known that Muslims are the greatest victims of the killings. America invited former CAN President to address Congress a few years ago. But no Muslim leader has ever been invited to the same platform. Yet America has been using the lies told before Congress to judge our country. Is this fair?

“Muslims of Southern Nigeria have been complaining of persecution for decades but America turned its deaf ears. America pretends nothing is happening to Nigerian Muslims even when the Muslim girl child is locked out of school over an ordinary headscarf which is even allowed in US schools.

“US human rights record outside Nigeria is even nothing to write home about particularly regarding its attitude to issues affecting Muslim nations and Muslims in general. Sanctions are used selectively against Muslim nations in order to weaken them militarily and economically.

“Israel is free to kill and maim Palestinian children while America uses vetoes to frustrate resolutions of the United Nations against Israel. In fact, democracy is a sham if assessed against the backdrop of happenings in the UN where America alone can stop any decision made by the rest of the world. The US invaded Iraq without approval from the UN. So what moral right has America to judge other nations?

“If America is truly the world’s champion of democracy and the chief promoter of human rights, why is that country always silent each time Muslims are at the receiving end? More than 8,000 Muslims were massacred in the Bosnia genocide, particularly in Srebrenica and Zepa in 1995.

“What did America say? What did America do when Muslims were being killed in their hundreds in Myanmar? Even right now hundreds of thousands of Uyghur Muslims are being detained in Western Xinjiang, China, but America cannot be bothered. Since last week, Muslim demonstrators are being killed over anti-Muslim Indian citizenry laws but the White House is only interested in bullying Nigeria.

“Our message to CAN is this, allow America to set fire to your country and we can assure you that it is not the Muslims alone who will face turmoil. Our people say that when a hen perches on a rope, neither the hen nor the rope will enjoy stability.

“Whether to avoid foreign interference in your country and live in peace with your Muslim neighbours while you watch your children and grandchildren play peacefully in the garden or to open the doors wide for an army of occupation which will bring general pandemonium, the choice is yours.

“CAN should remember that religion or no religion, America’s national interest is America’s priority. America has no permanent friends. Neither should anyone blame Americans for loving their own country. The blame goes to those who open the doors of their country for foreign forces to support them in eliminating or, at least, in undermining their perceived rivals or oppressors.

“CAN has only manifested its naivety in modern international politics. The US has thrown religious persecution as bait. Unfortunately, CAN has swallowed it, hook, line and sinker. It is not the first time that America will fly a kite. What was America’s excuse for invading Iraq?

“Was it not weapons of mass destruction (WMD)? Was any WMD found at the end of the day? Did America apologise? Iraq’s infrastructure paid for it. It was completely demolished. But above all, Iraq’s oil paid for it and that was the real target ab initio.

“The same America is now talking of religious bias in order to create tension. If nothing like religious bias is found after Nigerians have killed themselves in their thousands, America will never apologise and we will be suckers for it. CAN is free to bring in America. After all, if the heavens will fall, we are all under it. But history will remember our warning to CAN.”