No Fixed Date To Re-Open Border -FG
Nigeria’s government has said there is no fixed date for the reopening of the country’s land borders, which were closed in August this year.
President Muhammadu Buhari had explained that the borders were closed, to prevent smuggling of banned items.
Speaking with journalists yesterday, the Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Mariam Katagum, stated that a date for the borders to be reopened would be fixed after a joint patrol team set up by Nigeria and its neighbours submit its recommendations.
The Minister said the recommendations would determine if Benin Republic and Niger Republic have complied with trade protocols of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).
Katagum disclosed that the joint team is made up of Customs, Air Force and other security agencies of the countries.
“We had the strategic meeting with the three countries and what we agreed with our neighbors is to activate a joint border patrol and that border patrol comprising the customs, all the security agencies and ensure to try to follow the actual protocol laid by ECOWAS.
“The committee met on November 25 and it is only when that committee is certain that all the countries are respecting the ECOWAS protocol that they will recommend a day for the opening of the border,” Katagum said.
Meanwhile, the Authority of the ECOWAS Heads of State and Governments has urged Nigeria, Benin and Niger to quickly conclude its work in order to resolve all existing border issues.
This was made known in the final communiqué read by Mr. Jean-Claude Brou, President of the ECOWAS Commission and made available to the media in Abuja.
The Authority tasked the Tripartite Ministerial Committee of the three countries to speed up negotiations.
On the free movement of persons and goods, ECOWAS reiterated the need for all Member States to fully implement the Protocol on Free Movement as it relates to the rights of entry, residence and establishment.
The Authority noted the challenges of the implementation of the protocol of Free Movement of Persons and Goods arising from the partial closure of the Nigerian land borders to goods.
In the communiqué, the Heads of States and Government also encouraged the ECOWAS Commission, in collaboration with members to step up efforts for the implementation of regional infrastructure project.
This, they explained, was with a view to opening up some countries, ensuring seamless intra-community trade and improving security.
The Authority also took note of the request of support of Member States applying for positions in International and Regional organizations and vacancies reserved for ECOWAS Member States at the United Nations in 2020.
Wike Rejects PDP’s Intervention In Disagreement With Dickson … Calls For Dickson’s Resignation From PDP For Betraying Party …Preaches Love, Peace, Unity At Christmas
Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has rejected the offer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leadership to intervene in the conflict with outgoing Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson over the Soku Oil Wells/fields returned to Rivers State by the Federal High Court.
In an interview yesterday, Governor Wike said there is no premise for the intervention by the PDP leadership, since the Federal High Court has already determined the issue in question.
“I don’t know why they (PDP) are interceding. They have no power to resolve the issue of Oil Wells. Secondly, the matter has been determined by a court of competent jurisdiction.
“Anybody who is not satisfied should go on Appeal. Are they interceding on behalf of someone who betrayed the party?
“They know that Governor Dickson betrayed and sold out the party. They know that during the 2019 election in Rivers State, Dickson worked with my opponents.
“Throughout that period, the National Chairman himself knows that people were calling from all over the country to know the situation. Dickson never called one day.
“This was because of his alignment with the opposition. I can show proof that Dickson had already made up his mind to go over to APC.
“I am not going to sit down with anybody to discuss anything as it relates to Governor Dickson. I have no business with Governor Dickson”.
The Governor said the right thing for Dickson to do is to resign from the PDP, so that PDP leaders in Bayelsa State can rebuild the party.
“In fact, Governor Dickson ought to have resigned from the party by now, so that the leaders of PDP in Bayelsa would rebuild the party.
“The National Leadership of the party should know that the only option left for PDP to be strong in Bayelsa is for Dickson to leave the party,” he said.
He continued that the party’s intervention is no longer profitable in view of the incalculable damage done by the outgoing Bayelsa State Governor.
According to him, “Where was the party when Dickson sold out? Why couldn’t speak out and tell him ‘Governor Dickson, you have killed our party in that State?’ What is anyone wading in for? I am not going to be party to that and nobody will stop me.
“Nobody fights Rivers State and gets any benefits out of it. I have said it severally. I am not here because of my interest. I am here because of the interest of Rivers State.
“The party would have waded in when they saw fraud, that Dickson was killing the party in Bayelsa State. He has achieved his aim by making sure nobody comes after him as he leaves office in February, 2020.
“Do you know the effect of APC winning Bayelsa State? And they are talking of wading in.”
In another development, the Rivers State Governor has called on Christians to use this Christmas to promote love, peace and unity.
In a Christmas Message, Governor Wike, urged Christian faithfuls to remain committed to the worthy ideals exemplified by the birth of Jesus Christ as they celebrate the Yuletide.
Advising the people of the State to use the season to deepen their faith in God, saying that God has the solution to all societal challenges, Governor Wike assured that his administration is working with all security agencies and will ensure a peaceful celebration of the season.
He also advised the privileged in the State to use the season to reach out to the less-privileged as a measure of deepening friendship and communal living.
The Governor further assured the people that his administration will continue to build a new Rivers State where everyone would benefit from the programmes and projects of the State Government.
Military Vows To Arrest Jonathan’s Home Attackers
The military Joint Task Force (JTF), Operation Delta Safe (ODS) has vowed to arrest gunmen behind the attack on former President Goodluck Jonathan’s home yesterday.
The unknown gunmen attacked the military gunboat close to the house of former President Goodluck Jonathan in Otuoke, Ogbia Local Government Area, Bayelsa State.
Spokesman of the Joint Task Force (JTF), Operation Delta Safe (ODS), Maj. Jonah Unuoccurred, who confirmed the attack to The Tide’s source, said the incident occurred at about 3 am.
He also confirmed that while repelling the attack, one of the soldiers died and another was injured, but was responding to treatment at an undisclosed hospital.
“At about 0300hrs (3am), today (yesterday), unknown gunmen attacked one gunboat deployed close to the house of former President Goodluck Jonathan.
“The vigilant troops repelled the attack while some of the assailants escaped with gunshot wounds. However, during the attack, one soldier paid the supreme price and another wounded in action.
“The wounded has been evacuated to the hospital and responding to treatment. Preliminary investigation is ongoing to identify the person’s or groups behind the attack.
“The people are advised to go about their lawful businesses as the security of lives and properties is priority to Operation Delta Safe during the Yuletide period and beyond.”
Following the attack, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has demanded a swift, sweeping and thorough probe of the shocking incident.
The demand was contained in a statement yesterday by the spokesman of the ruling party, Lanre Issa-Onilu.
“The APC join other well-meaning Nigerians in condemning the attack in its entirety. We call on security agencies to fish out the perpetrators and their sponsors.
“We extend condolences to the family of the soldier who reportedly died in the attack. The Party also wishes the other injured soldier a full and speedy recovery,” it said.
The Tide’s source also gathered that the gunmen, numbering about twenty, were repelled by military men stationed behind the house.
A community source, who spoke in confidence, said the gunmen came through the river on five speedboats and opened fire on the soldiers.
They launched the attack with dynamite being thrown into Jonathan’s residence and it blew off the roof of a small cottage building inside the residence.
According to other sources, two soldiers stationed behind the house confronted the armed men and engaged them in a heavy gun shootout, “the gunmen were approaching the house when they were sighted by the soldiers.
“They opened fire on the soldiers and the soldiers replied. It was a heavy shootout. The Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) positioned in from of the house, made a u-turn blaring siren to join his men behind the house.
“The soldiers, while engaging the gunmen at the back of the house, were not aware some gunmen were coming into the house on land. Those gunmen on foot shot dead a soldier and shot another in the leg.
“They escaped after sighting the APC moving to re-enforce the soldiers. The gunmen abandoned a boat filled with blood. We asked an eyewitness at the jetty and we were told that the gunmen were seen moving some bodies of their colleague into another boat”, they said.
Most of the indigenes of Otuoke community commended the soldiers for their gallantry at repelling such attack.
Media Adviser to Jonathan, Ikechukwu Eze, said although the former President was not in the house as at the time of the attack, he promptly returned home.
“The former President who was not in Otuoke at the time of the attack, however, returned to his village early this morning to assess the situation.
“Dr. Jonathan promptly condemned the attack and reassured his people that there was no cause for alarm.”
He added that the former President has also condoled with the family of the deceased soldier, the military and has urged the concerned security authorities to swing into action and bring the culprits to book.
Jonathan arrived at the scene at about 3.30am in company of the Commander of the 3rd Brigade, Elele and the Bayelsa Commissioner of Police, to inspect the damages.
FG Bows To Pressure, Releases Dasuki, Sowore
Following the Federal Government’s order yesterday, the Department of State Services (DSS) hours later complied with the court orders directing it to release the convener of #RevolutionNow protest, Omoyele Sowore, from custody.
Omoyele’s release came a few hours after the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN), said in a statement yesterday that he had issued a directive to the DSS to release the Sahara Reporters publisher and the immediate-past National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki.
Malami said his directive followed the decision by President Muhammadu Buhari to comply with the court orders granting bail to the two men.
Sowore was violently rearrested at the Federal High Court in Abuja by the operatives of the DSS on December 6, barely 24 hours after he was released from detention that lasted over four months.
Journalists from various media houses saw Sowore after he was released from the custody of the DSS at the agency’s headquarters in Abuja at about 6.20pm yesterday.
In the same vein, Dasuki has also regained his freedom after his over four year’s detention in custody of the DSS.
Dasuki’s lawyer, Mr Ahmed Raji, SAN, confirmed the development to Vanguard last night.
Meanwhile, former governorship candidate of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) in Lagos State, Babatunde Gbadamosi, has given real reason the Federal Government ordered the release of former NSA boss and Sowore.
While reacting to the development, Gbadamosi, applauded the Federal Government over the release of Dasuki and Sowore from ‘illegal detention’
He, however, noted that their release was vacillated to “divert attention of Nigerians from yesterday morning’s unsuccessful attempt on the life of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan.”
On his official Twitter page, he wrote: “I cautiously celebrate the announcement that the FG has ordered the release of Omoyele Sowore and Colonel Sambo Dasuki (rtd.) from illegal detention by the DSS. My cautious approach is based on the diabolical precedents of this tyrannical Buhari government.
“Thank God for the announcement of the release of Sowore and Dasuki, but I cannot shake the feeling that it was announced to divert attention from last night’s unsuccessful attempt on the life of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan.”
Unknown gunmen attacked the former President’s home in Otuoke, Ogbia Local Government Area, Bayelsa State, in the early hours of yesterday leaving in its wake one soldier and three of the assailants dead.
