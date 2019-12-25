Politics
Makinde Inaugurates 68 LG Caretaker Chairmen, Signs 2020 Budget
Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on Monday inaugurated caretaker chairmen for the 33 local government areas and 35 local council development areas (LCDAs) of the state.
He also signed into law, the 2020 appropriation bill with a sum of N213billion, which he presented to the House of Assembly on November 28, 2019 and was passed into law on Friday, December 20, 2019.
Makinde inaugurated the caretaker chairmen at the House of Chiefs, Parliament Building, Secretariat, Ibadan, while the signing of budget took place at the Executive Council Chambers of the Governor’s Office.
Speaking during the signing of the budget, Makinde said the budget was in line with his document on roadmap for accelerated development of the state that is a true reflection of the aspirations of the people, adding that the upward review of the estimated bill sent to the state assembly by N4.4billion cut across capital expenditure and recurrent expenditure. He said his administration would be committed to 70 per cent implementation of the budget.
Earlier, during the inauguration of the caretaker chairmen, Makinde stated that the step was geared towards ensuring “that a vacuum is not created in governance, and that our people continue to enjoy the dividends that accrue from electing a legitimate government.
“I have often said that this administration is people-centered and will continue to put the interests of the people first. You will agree with me that the closer government is to the people, the more impactful and meaningful the activities of government will be to them.
“Therefore, this inauguration is an integral and essential part of the good governance that we promised the people of Oyo State.”
Makinde noted that the caretaker chairmen now occupy unique positions as a link between the state government and the people, adding that “Ideally, you are the first point of call that should address the governance issues of the people before escalating same to higher authorities.”
Politics
Dickson Plotted PDP’s Defeat In Bayelsa – Wike
Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has accused his Bayelsa State counterpart, Henry Seriake Dickson of plotting the defeat of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in the last governorship election in his State by conniving with the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Wike, during a media chat in Port Harcourt on Monday rebuffed Governor Dickson’s claims that he connived with the Federal Government to rig the Bayelsa governorship poll.
He declared that it was the greed of Governor Dickson that made the PDP lose the last governorship poll to the opposition APC, claiming that he had rallied massive support for the Bayelsa PDP candidate, Senator Douye Diri in that election.
Governor Wike insisted that Dickson had schemed with the APC to ensure the defeat of the PDP after a failed attempt to defect to the former party in order to avoid the wrath of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) after leaving office as Governor in 2020.
“I am the only State in the South-South that President Muhammadu Buhari never got 25 per cent. In Bayelsa, they (APC) got about 45 per cent. They got one Senate, they got two House of Representatives. Which one did they have here? I took everything.
“So who colluded with who? They will go and settle at the back and tell them to protect them that they will give them percentage. Dickson had concluded arrangements to join APC. It was Timipre Sylva and Heineken Lokpobiri that blocked him. Let him (Dickson) deny.
“It has dawned on him now that all those games you are playing in the night, nobody will keep to it. I challenge Dickson, let him ask his candidate Senator Douye Diri the contributions made by my humble self.
“In fact, the Governors who came to campaign under PDP, I gave them the vehicles to go to Bayelsa. Bayelsa never brought vehicles to pick them from the airport. Even the Governors who went there to campaign never had water to drink.
“I had to bring them back here (Port Harcourt) to make sure they had water to drink and sleep. What is he (Dickson) talking about? You plan for PDP to fail election, you are now shouting federal government,” Wike stated.
He also accused Governor Dickson of deliberately bringing somebody from his local government (Sagbama) as deputy governorship candidate in the last election to enable him go to the Senate, but said his plan failed.
“You are leaving as Governor, you are also taking a deputy governor from your local government, so that you will run for Senate. Man proposes, God disposes!”, Governor Wike said.
Politics
Edo CAN Intervenes In Oshiomhole, Obaseki Feud
The Edo State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has intervened in the disagreement between the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole and Governor Godwin Obaseki.
Addressing a press conference at the Secretariat of the Christian body in Benin City, Chairman of the group, Bishop Oyonnude Kure, said CAN has been intervening in the case since October 2019 and that after inviting the two actors, the association was able to identify eight issues they feel were responsible for the crisis.
Kure said even though they remained apolitical, they were interested because they were stakeholders in the state and listed the issues responsible for the feud to include the opening of the Central Hospital, constitution of dissolved boards and parastatals, politics of exclusion, award of contracts to “foreigners”, the inauguration of the state House of Assembly, unpaid severance allowance to former deputy governor, Dr Pius Odubu.
“CAN pleads with both parties to embrace what unites us as a state and not what divides us. As both of them are Christians who share one faith, one baptism, one Lord, one hope of our calling, and both are members of the same political family; they should endeavour to make for peace in Edo State. It is therefore important that they sheathe their swords,” Kure said.
Politics
Akinlade, Amosun, Loyalists Return To APC
The candidate of the Allied People’s Movement for the March 9 Ogun State governorship election, Adekunle Akinlade, has returned to the ruling All Progressives Congress alongside his supporters.
Akinlade, who is loyal to ex-governor Ibikunle Amosun, defected to APM after losing the APC’s governorship ticket to Governor Dapo Abiodun.
But the state Publicity Secretary of the APC, Tunde Oladunjoye, said they were not aware of Akinlade and his supporters’ return.
Akinlade, who was Amosun’s preferred candidate for the election, last Monday announced that they had decided to let bygones be bygones and return to the APC.
He told journalists at the APM secretariat in Leme, Abeokuta, that they remained the legitimate owners of the APC.
He explained that he and his loyalists left the APC in October 2018 because of the alleged injustice meted out to them by the national leadership of the party.
He however said it became imperative for them to set their grievances aside and return to their party after they had used all available means to fight injustice.
Akinlade said: “APM was a platform to actualise our mandate. We have gained consciousness that we can never lose election again in Ogun State.
“I have learnt a lot of lessons, and I discovered that you must not go to the tribunal yourself when you have a case.
“As democrats and believers in the rule of law, we must now set our grievances aside, display the same courage and high sense of responsibility that kept us on through the last 15 months.
“We must at this junction show that our efforts so far were truly driven by the unwavering desire to sustain the unprecedented developmental strides recorded between 2011 and 2019 across our dear state.”
He added: “We have set in motion a chain of actions that hinges on our resolve to sustain this noble vision tagged the Mission to Rebuild our dear Ogun State.
“At the stakeholders’ meeting of December 22 in Abeokuta, leaders, elders and members came to the conclusion that it was time for those of us who left the APC to contest the elections on the platform of Allied People’s Movement in the last elections to return to the fold.
“As loyal party members, we accept and wish to use this opportunity to thank them for allowing us to explore our aspirations even when it came at great political and personal cost to them.
“It is with this reality in mind that I most sincerely call on every one of you that it is time to return home to the pre-October 2, 2018 Ogun State APC political family with the view to sustaining our core base and consolidate our gains so far.”
Oladunjoye said the party would study the situation before making further comments.
He said: “We will get the report and study the situation.
“We as a responsible party, we need to study the information because the party is not officially aware of the report.”
