Law/Judiciary
Yuletide: Monarch Preaches Peace, Urges Community To Shun Violence
In his usual way of promoting peace, King (Dr) Leslie N Eke, has called for violence free Christmas celebration throughout Evo Kingdom and beyond.
Eke, the Eze Gbakagbaka, made the call during the 2019 edition of the Eze Gbakagbaka Day 2019 in Woji in Obio/ Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State yesterday.
The Eze Oha Evo III said there was no gain in violence and any form of criminal life, rather peace should be advocated at every point.
According to him, those who sponsor crime always live in fear and regret should they be caught with the long arm of the law.
He further pointed out that no one or group of persons had benefited from violence means, thus his insistence to preach against lt.
The Nyerisi Eli Woji also lambasted those whose stock-in-trade was violence, and added that they were lazy people.
“There is no wisdom in violence/crime, so those who indulge in them are weakling. The strong and wise people go for capacity training”, he said.
He also explained that violence had a way of causing rot in the society due to its corrosive nature.
The Evo King pointed that the Rivers State Governor, Chief (Barr) Nyesom Wike was apt in his early crusade against insecurity in the state, and added that it was part of the reason for his
success story.
He maintained that Governor Wike would not have achieved much if there was violence in the state, as he called for more support for the governor in the area of security.
About the Eze Gbakagbaka Day celebration, he said its central idea was to promote peace in Evo kingdom as a mark of a well cultured people.
Meanwhile, he had warned against the indiscriminate use of fireworks and explosives in Woji and other areas in the state during the Yuletide celebration in order not to confuse security arrangement put together by the Government.
By: King Onunwor
Law/Judiciary
Treat Judiciary With Modesty, NBA Tells Govt
The Nigeria Bar Association has charged government at all levels to ensure modesty in the handling of the affairs of the judiciary.
Justice Biobele Abraham Georgewill stated this while presiding over the Dinner Night organised recently by. the Nigerian Bar Association, Port Harcourt Branch at the NBA House in Port Harcourt, as part of activities marking its anniversary celebration.
Justice Biobele commended the organising committee describing the dinner as a necessity “as all work without play makes Jack a dull boy” and added that such moments were multiplier values as it instigated.reminisce on the pivot ideology of the legal profession.
He further stressed that it was necessary for members of the bar to continue to discharge their constitutional obligations without fear or favour.
Responding, the state chairman of the association, Sylvester Adaka, Esq expressed gratitude to all members of the Port Harcourt branch for making the event a huge success.
The dignitaries who graced the event included the former pesident of the Nigeria Bar Association, O.C.J Okocha, SAN.
High points of the event included goodwill messages and cake cutting.
By: Gbaranwi Tuamene Jimmy
Law/Judiciary
Court Remands Cleric, Six Others Over Missing Boy
A Magistrates’ Court in Akure, the Ondo State capital, last Monday ordered that the Founder of Sotitobire Miracle Centre, Akure, Alfa Babatunde, be remanded in prison over the whereabouts of one year-old Gold Kolawole, who was declared missing in his (Babatunde’s) church during a programme.
Babatunde, who appeared before Magistrate Charity Adeyanju had earlier been arrested and detained by the state police command before the Department of State Services (DSS) took over the matter early this month.
The church founder, who was in the custody of the DSS for over two weeks, was alleged to have buried the missing baby inside his church, a development, which prompted some irate youths to set the church ablaze last week.
The cleric, who was arraigned alongside six other members of his church by the DSS, was alleged to have abducted the missing baby on November 10, at about 11.45am at Sotitobire Miracle Centre located at Solagbade Street, Oshinle quarters, Akure.
The charge sheet reads: “That you Alfa Babatunde, Omodara Olayinka, Margret Oyebola, Grace Ogunjobi, Egunjobi Motunrayo, Esther Kayode, Peter Anjorin, and others now at large on the 10th day of November, 2019 at about 11.45am at Sotitobire church did conspire together to commit felony to wit, kidnapping and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 516 of the criminal code cap 37 vol 1 laws of Ondo State.
The suspects were also accused of aiding the abduction of a 13- Month-old baby, Gold Kolawole, and thereby, committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 5(i) of the Ondo State anti-kidnapping and anti-abduction law, 2010.
The prosecutor also told the court that one of the suspects, Peter Anjorin on November 10, at about 2pm at the premises of the DSS, Alagbaka, Akure destroyed an evidence by secretly taking away the vital evidence that would have aided the speedy investigation in respect of the missing child (Gold Kolawole) and, thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 123 of criminal code cap 37 Vol I laws of Ondo State 2006.”
The prosecuting counsel, Mr. Joshua Dada, who prayed the court to remand the accused persons in prison pending further investigation, said if the accused persons were granted bail, it would jeopardise further investigation on the matter.
Counsel to the accused, Olusola Oke, however, urged the court to grant his client bail in the most liberal term.
He said there was no vital evidence to link his client with the allegations leveled against him and urged the court to temper justice with mercy.
The presiding magistrate, in his ruling, held that the court lacks the jurisdiction to try the accused persons and ordered the suspects to be remanded in prison pending the conclusion of investigation by the DSS, while the matter would be transferred to the state High Court for further hearing.
Babatunde, who could not control his emotion in the court, wept till he was taken away by officials of the Olokuta correctional centre.
Law/Judiciary
Gunmen Kidnap Commissioner’s Son In Bayelsa
Some unknown gunmen in the late hours of last Sunday, invaded the official residence of the Bayelsa State Commissioner for Water Resources, Mr Nengi Talbot, and abducted his six year-old-son, Antonio.
The police confirmed that the abduction took place at about 10:30pm last Sunday at the Commissioners’ quarter in Opolo axis of Yenagoa, the state capital.
As at Monday, the teenager was still being held hostage by his abductors in an unknown location.
The Tide reports that the abductors were yet to contact the family nor make a ransom demand.
The Bayelsa Police Command Spokesman, SP Asinim Butswat, confirmed the incident to The Tide, and said that the command had already launched a manhunt for the abductors to ensure that the minor was freed unhurt.
He said: “On 22/12/2019 at about 22:30 hours, about four unknown gunmen invaded the residence of the Commissioner for Water Resources, Hon. Nengi Talbot at the New Commissioners quarters Opolo, Yenagoa, and abducted his six year old son, one Antonio Talbot to an unknown destination.
“The command has launched a manhunt to rescue the victim unhurt and arrest the suspects. Investigation is ongoing,” he said.
