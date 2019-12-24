Law/Judiciary
Police Nab Man For Raping 11-Year-Old In Kebbi
The Kebbi State Police Command has arrested one Suleiman Umar, an indigene of Gwandu town for allegedly raping an 11-year-old primary school pupil inside a private toilet in the town.
Commissioner of Police, Mr. Garba Danjuma, who confirmed this incident yesterday, while addressing newsmen at the police headquarters, Birnin Kebbi, disclosed that another suspect Aminu Siri of the same town was also arrested for raping the same victim in his house.
According to him, On 2nd November 2019, at about 11:30hrs, one Suleiman Umar, of Gwandu town lured a suspect, name (withheld), a primary school pupil into a public toilet and raped her.
“In the course of investigation, it was revealed that one Aminu Siri of the same address also deceived her and took her to his house and raped her. The two suspects were arrested and both confessed to the alleged crime. The suspects will be arraigned before the court of law”, he said.
The Commissioner of Police also disclosed that one Alhaji Ibrahim and Ibrahim Sa’adu, residents of Kamfanin Maga village in Danko/Wasagu Local Government Area were arrested by the police for allegedly aiding kidnappers by supplying them foodstuffs, recharge cards and information in their hideouts.
He added that the suspects had confessed to their crimes, and they would be charged to court for allegedly belonging to the gang of kidnappers.
Danjuma, who assured residents of the state to continue going about their lawful activities during the Yuletide period, said the police would be on the highways, waterways at strategic locations to conduct stop-and-search within the state.
”Anti-Robbery Squad and Operation Puff Adder teams will be deployed in the state exist routes and at observation points during the festive periods,” he said.
Law/Judiciary
Treat Judiciary With Modesty, NBA Tells Govt
The Nigeria Bar Association has charged government at all levels to ensure modesty in the handling of the affairs of the judiciary.
Justice Biobele Abraham Georgewill stated this while presiding over the Dinner Night organised recently by. the Nigerian Bar Association, Port Harcourt Branch at the NBA House in Port Harcourt, as part of activities marking its anniversary celebration.
Justice Biobele commended the organising committee describing the dinner as a necessity “as all work without play makes Jack a dull boy” and added that such moments were multiplier values as it instigated.reminisce on the pivot ideology of the legal profession.
He further stressed that it was necessary for members of the bar to continue to discharge their constitutional obligations without fear or favour.
Responding, the state chairman of the association, Sylvester Adaka, Esq expressed gratitude to all members of the Port Harcourt branch for making the event a huge success.
The dignitaries who graced the event included the former pesident of the Nigeria Bar Association, O.C.J Okocha, SAN.
High points of the event included goodwill messages and cake cutting.
By: Gbaranwi Tuamene Jimmy
Law/Judiciary
Court Remands Cleric, Six Others Over Missing Boy
A Magistrates’ Court in Akure, the Ondo State capital, last Monday ordered that the Founder of Sotitobire Miracle Centre, Akure, Alfa Babatunde, be remanded in prison over the whereabouts of one year-old Gold Kolawole, who was declared missing in his (Babatunde’s) church during a programme.
Babatunde, who appeared before Magistrate Charity Adeyanju had earlier been arrested and detained by the state police command before the Department of State Services (DSS) took over the matter early this month.
The church founder, who was in the custody of the DSS for over two weeks, was alleged to have buried the missing baby inside his church, a development, which prompted some irate youths to set the church ablaze last week.
The cleric, who was arraigned alongside six other members of his church by the DSS, was alleged to have abducted the missing baby on November 10, at about 11.45am at Sotitobire Miracle Centre located at Solagbade Street, Oshinle quarters, Akure.
The charge sheet reads: “That you Alfa Babatunde, Omodara Olayinka, Margret Oyebola, Grace Ogunjobi, Egunjobi Motunrayo, Esther Kayode, Peter Anjorin, and others now at large on the 10th day of November, 2019 at about 11.45am at Sotitobire church did conspire together to commit felony to wit, kidnapping and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 516 of the criminal code cap 37 vol 1 laws of Ondo State.
The suspects were also accused of aiding the abduction of a 13- Month-old baby, Gold Kolawole, and thereby, committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 5(i) of the Ondo State anti-kidnapping and anti-abduction law, 2010.
The prosecutor also told the court that one of the suspects, Peter Anjorin on November 10, at about 2pm at the premises of the DSS, Alagbaka, Akure destroyed an evidence by secretly taking away the vital evidence that would have aided the speedy investigation in respect of the missing child (Gold Kolawole) and, thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 123 of criminal code cap 37 Vol I laws of Ondo State 2006.”
The prosecuting counsel, Mr. Joshua Dada, who prayed the court to remand the accused persons in prison pending further investigation, said if the accused persons were granted bail, it would jeopardise further investigation on the matter.
Counsel to the accused, Olusola Oke, however, urged the court to grant his client bail in the most liberal term.
He said there was no vital evidence to link his client with the allegations leveled against him and urged the court to temper justice with mercy.
The presiding magistrate, in his ruling, held that the court lacks the jurisdiction to try the accused persons and ordered the suspects to be remanded in prison pending the conclusion of investigation by the DSS, while the matter would be transferred to the state High Court for further hearing.
Babatunde, who could not control his emotion in the court, wept till he was taken away by officials of the Olokuta correctional centre.
Law/Judiciary
Gunmen Kidnap Commissioner’s Son In Bayelsa
Some unknown gunmen in the late hours of last Sunday, invaded the official residence of the Bayelsa State Commissioner for Water Resources, Mr Nengi Talbot, and abducted his six year-old-son, Antonio.
The police confirmed that the abduction took place at about 10:30pm last Sunday at the Commissioners’ quarter in Opolo axis of Yenagoa, the state capital.
As at Monday, the teenager was still being held hostage by his abductors in an unknown location.
The Tide reports that the abductors were yet to contact the family nor make a ransom demand.
The Bayelsa Police Command Spokesman, SP Asinim Butswat, confirmed the incident to The Tide, and said that the command had already launched a manhunt for the abductors to ensure that the minor was freed unhurt.
He said: “On 22/12/2019 at about 22:30 hours, about four unknown gunmen invaded the residence of the Commissioner for Water Resources, Hon. Nengi Talbot at the New Commissioners quarters Opolo, Yenagoa, and abducted his six year old son, one Antonio Talbot to an unknown destination.
“The command has launched a manhunt to rescue the victim unhurt and arrest the suspects. Investigation is ongoing,” he said.
Trending
-
Sports3 days ago
NSF; MOC Gives Mauythai Approval To Demonstrate In Edo
-
Politics3 days ago
20m Nigerians In Diaspora Deserve Voting Right – Dabiri-Erewa
-
Politics3 days ago
Violence Act Bill: Stakeholders Want Special Courts, Tough Sanctions
-
Politics3 days ago
Uzodinma, Araraume Have No Chance Against Ihedioha – Ahamba
-
Politics3 days ago
N37bn NASS Renovation: When A Budget Becomes A Burden
-
Niger Delta3 days ago
Group Slams Dokubo, Others Over Comments Against Wike
-
Politics3 days ago
RSHA Receives RSG’s 2020 Budget
-
Politics3 days ago
Gov Lauds Adamawa Assembly For Passing Health Insurance Law