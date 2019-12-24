Law/Judiciary
Law And Democracy
Law is a system of rules that are created and enforced through social or governmental institutions to regulate behaviour. It has been defined both as “the science of justice” and “the art of justice.” Law regulates and ensures that individuals or a community adhere to the will of the state. Law can be made by a legislature through legislation. The executive may make laws through regulations, whole judges may make laws through binding precedents as in common law jurisdictions. According to Sir Philip Sydney an English poet, Laws are not made like time-twigs or nets, to catch everything that toucheth them, but rather like sea-marks to guide from shipwreck the ignorant passenger.”
No one should be above the law, the lawmaker or the governed. The law is expected to apply to all, to avoid impunity, which is detrimental to good governance. Even governments must be bound by law. It is therefore not surprising that in our society today, the impunity of rulers encourage others to violate laws with reckless abandon, given the lack of efficacy of enforcement of laws in the system. In our context the relevance of law becomes more obvious in the democratic polity which we pretend to be running. Democracy for us, is a system of government based on acquisition of authority from the people, the institualization of the rule of law, the emphasis on the legitimacy of rulers, the availability of voices and cherished values (including freedoms), and accountability in governance.
The theme “rule of law” encompasses all it takes to uphold, promote and safeguard the supremacy of law over any proclivities of institutions, groups or individuals. It is a term which is instrumental to the nurturing of a virile democratic culture and democracy consolidation. Essentially where democracy has engendered a positive outcome, the enabling environment for the flourishing of the rule of law is provided, nurtured and respected by the institutions of horizontal accountability, to wit, the executive, legislature, the judiciary, civil society organizations, police and other relevant institutions and agencies. The rule of law is against arbitrary power, but in support of the supremacy of law. It means equality before the law and restraint on the state from absolutism and ensuring accountability by officials in the business of government.
The nerve centre of democracy is the rule of law, because of its strict adherence to constitutionalism, the principle of separation of powers and human rights. But we must not be bound by the assertion that the rule of law is democratic. A re-examination of history, teaches us that our legal system is a massive fortress against popular sovereignty. The rule of law cannot be truly practiced in todays Nigeria, because every government in power does and manipulates the law, the way it suits them. They choose the court order to obey and the ones not to obey. This is an occurrence from the local government to the government at the centre. Laws are obeyed as it favours the government of the day.
Nigerian’s democratic setting has no regard for the rule of law. The law was the will of the rulers. It does not matter whether these rulers were good or bad.
By: Nkechi Bright-Ewere
Treat Judiciary With Modesty, NBA Tells Govt
The Nigeria Bar Association has charged government at all levels to ensure modesty in the handling of the affairs of the judiciary.
Justice Biobele Abraham Georgewill stated this while presiding over the Dinner Night organised recently by. the Nigerian Bar Association, Port Harcourt Branch at the NBA House in Port Harcourt, as part of activities marking its anniversary celebration.
Justice Biobele commended the organising committee describing the dinner as a necessity “as all work without play makes Jack a dull boy” and added that such moments were multiplier values as it instigated.reminisce on the pivot ideology of the legal profession.
He further stressed that it was necessary for members of the bar to continue to discharge their constitutional obligations without fear or favour.
Responding, the state chairman of the association, Sylvester Adaka, Esq expressed gratitude to all members of the Port Harcourt branch for making the event a huge success.
The dignitaries who graced the event included the former pesident of the Nigeria Bar Association, O.C.J Okocha, SAN.
High points of the event included goodwill messages and cake cutting.
By: Gbaranwi Tuamene Jimmy
Court Remands Cleric, Six Others Over Missing Boy
A Magistrates’ Court in Akure, the Ondo State capital, last Monday ordered that the Founder of Sotitobire Miracle Centre, Akure, Alfa Babatunde, be remanded in prison over the whereabouts of one year-old Gold Kolawole, who was declared missing in his (Babatunde’s) church during a programme.
Babatunde, who appeared before Magistrate Charity Adeyanju had earlier been arrested and detained by the state police command before the Department of State Services (DSS) took over the matter early this month.
The church founder, who was in the custody of the DSS for over two weeks, was alleged to have buried the missing baby inside his church, a development, which prompted some irate youths to set the church ablaze last week.
The cleric, who was arraigned alongside six other members of his church by the DSS, was alleged to have abducted the missing baby on November 10, at about 11.45am at Sotitobire Miracle Centre located at Solagbade Street, Oshinle quarters, Akure.
The charge sheet reads: “That you Alfa Babatunde, Omodara Olayinka, Margret Oyebola, Grace Ogunjobi, Egunjobi Motunrayo, Esther Kayode, Peter Anjorin, and others now at large on the 10th day of November, 2019 at about 11.45am at Sotitobire church did conspire together to commit felony to wit, kidnapping and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 516 of the criminal code cap 37 vol 1 laws of Ondo State.
The suspects were also accused of aiding the abduction of a 13- Month-old baby, Gold Kolawole, and thereby, committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 5(i) of the Ondo State anti-kidnapping and anti-abduction law, 2010.
The prosecutor also told the court that one of the suspects, Peter Anjorin on November 10, at about 2pm at the premises of the DSS, Alagbaka, Akure destroyed an evidence by secretly taking away the vital evidence that would have aided the speedy investigation in respect of the missing child (Gold Kolawole) and, thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 123 of criminal code cap 37 Vol I laws of Ondo State 2006.”
The prosecuting counsel, Mr. Joshua Dada, who prayed the court to remand the accused persons in prison pending further investigation, said if the accused persons were granted bail, it would jeopardise further investigation on the matter.
Counsel to the accused, Olusola Oke, however, urged the court to grant his client bail in the most liberal term.
He said there was no vital evidence to link his client with the allegations leveled against him and urged the court to temper justice with mercy.
The presiding magistrate, in his ruling, held that the court lacks the jurisdiction to try the accused persons and ordered the suspects to be remanded in prison pending the conclusion of investigation by the DSS, while the matter would be transferred to the state High Court for further hearing.
Babatunde, who could not control his emotion in the court, wept till he was taken away by officials of the Olokuta correctional centre.
Gunmen Kidnap Commissioner’s Son In Bayelsa
Some unknown gunmen in the late hours of last Sunday, invaded the official residence of the Bayelsa State Commissioner for Water Resources, Mr Nengi Talbot, and abducted his six year-old-son, Antonio.
The police confirmed that the abduction took place at about 10:30pm last Sunday at the Commissioners’ quarter in Opolo axis of Yenagoa, the state capital.
As at Monday, the teenager was still being held hostage by his abductors in an unknown location.
The Tide reports that the abductors were yet to contact the family nor make a ransom demand.
The Bayelsa Police Command Spokesman, SP Asinim Butswat, confirmed the incident to The Tide, and said that the command had already launched a manhunt for the abductors to ensure that the minor was freed unhurt.
He said: “On 22/12/2019 at about 22:30 hours, about four unknown gunmen invaded the residence of the Commissioner for Water Resources, Hon. Nengi Talbot at the New Commissioners quarters Opolo, Yenagoa, and abducted his six year old son, one Antonio Talbot to an unknown destination.
“The command has launched a manhunt to rescue the victim unhurt and arrest the suspects. Investigation is ongoing,” he said.
